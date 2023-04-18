Fast time for Belgian in Rotterdam plus results from Boston and fast track times in USA

Tom Jones Memorial Classic. Gainesville FL, USA, April 14-15

NCAA Indoor 60m champion Terrence Jones won the College 100m in a world lead and Bahamas equalling record of 9.91/1.0.

In the Olympic development, Noah Lyles won in 9.95/1.6, edging Joseph Fahnbulleh 9.98 who equalled his Liberian record.

There was a fast 400m win for World indoor champion Jereem Richards (44.68 PB) ahead of Alonzo Russell (44.73).

World champion Grant Holloway got two fastest times of the season in the 110m hurdles with 13.05/0.5 and 13.03/1.1.

After an earlier world lead of 53.23 in the hurdles, Britton Wilson won the 400m in a world outdoor lead and PB 49.51 for the best ever college time outdoors ahead of Rhasidat Adeleke who achieved a Irish record 49.90.

Julien Alfred achieved 10.72/2.4 for the best college 100m result of all-time in any conditions. Alfred clocked a legal 21.90/1.8 in the 200m a for a world lead and national record with Adeleke setting another Irish record of 22.34 in third.

Melissa Jefferson’s 23.02/1.8 headed multi Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah’s poor 23.23.

Jasmine Moore jumped a windy 6.98/2.7 long jump.

In men´s 200m World champion Lyles achieved 20.16/-1.2 but in the college races Ugandan Tarsis Orogot’s windy 19.60/2.9 achieved the fastest African mark ever in any conditions. Caleb Dean improved to 48.47 in the 400m hurdle.

Men: 100 (1.0): 1 Terrence Jones BAH 9.91 NR; 2 Courtney Lindsey 10.04; 3 PJ Austin 10.09; 4 Austin Kresley 10.10; 5 Sterling Warner 10.13; 6 Javonte Harding 10.15; 7 Anthony Jordan 10.16

B (0.2): 1 Amir Willis 10.08

C (0.5): 1 Ismael Kone CIV 10.12

200 (2.9): 1 Tarsis Orogot UGA 19.60w; 2 Robert Gregory 19.78w; 3 Cameron Miller 19.93w; 4 Jacory Patterson 20.13w; 5 Cameron Rose 20.25w; 6 Emmanuel Bamidele NGR 20.39w; 7 Dominick Yancy 20.58w

B (2.3): 1 Austin Kresley 20.07w; 2 Nigel Green 20.44w; 3 Nolton Shelvin 20.57w; 4 Cameron Crump 20.59w; 5 Kamden Jackson 20.60w

C (1.2): 1 Gratt Reed 20.54

D (2.8): 1 Ryan Willie 20.75w; 2 Adam Clayton GBR 20.85w; 3 Dorian Camel 20.86w

E (0.8): 1 Anthony Greenhow 20.75

400: 1 Emmanuel Bynum 44.67; 2 Khaleb McRae 45.21; 3 Reheem Hayles 45.49; 4 Emmanuel Bamidele NGR 45.57; 5 Jovahn Williamson 45.97

B: 1 Evan Miller 45.14; 2 Dillon Bedell 45.68; 3 Dominick Yancy 45.72; 4 Demar Francis JAM 45.94; 5 Brian Herron 45.96

C: 1 Hasani Barr 45.56; 2 Wayne Lawrence Jr 45.79; 4 Brodie Young GBR 46.48

800: 1 Rajay Hamilton JAM 1:45.91; 2 Tarees Rhoden JAM 1:46.20; 3 Kameron Jones 1:46.47; 4 Aman Thornton 1:46.82

110H (2.0): 1 Devon Brooks 13.26; 2 Dylan Beard 13.31; 3 Jaheem Hayles JAM 13.49; 4 Jesse Henderson 13.54; 5 Taylor Rooney 13.60; 6 Antoine Andrews BAH 13.66; 7 Gratt Reed 13.67

Heat 1 (3.6): 1 Dylan Beard 13.29w; 2 Jaheem Hayles JAM 13.64w

Heat 3 (1.1): 1 Devon Brooks 13.38; 2 Jesse Henderson 13.68

Heat 4 (0.9): 1 Gratt Reed 13.68

Heat 5 (2.1): 1 Rasheem Brown CAY 13.67w; 2 Jermanie Byrd 13.69w 7 Mayowa Osunsami GBR 14.34w

400H: 1 Caleb Dean 48.47; 2 Chris Robinson 48.66; 3 Trevor Bassitt 49.18; 4 Nathaniel Ezekiel NGR 49.44; 5 Moitalel Mpoke KEN 49.61

B: 1 Ja’Kwan Hale 49.41; 2 Rasheeme Griffith BAR 49.60

PV: 1 Zach Bradford 5.60

TJ: 1 Will Claye 16.90; 2 Christian Taylor 16.89; 3 Donald Scott 16.60w

4×100: 1 Florida 38.54; 2 LSU 38.67; 3 Tennessee 38.94

Race B: 1 Texas Tech 38.60

4×400: 1 Kentucky 3:02.05; 2 Clemson 3:02.94

Race B: 1 Tennessee 3:02.89

LJ: 1 Jeremiah Davis 8.19; 2 Steffin McCarter 8.11w

SP: 1 John Meyer 20.27

DT: 1 Claudio Romero CHI 60.09

Olympic Developement 110H (1.1): 1 Grant Holloway 13.03; 1 Grant Holloway 13.05; 2 Rasheed Broadbell JAM 13.12; 2 Robert Dunning 13.23; 3 Rafael Henrique Pereira BRA 13.34; 3 Robert Dunning 13.40; 4 Wilhem Belocian FRA 13.41; 4 Wilhem Belocian FRA 13.42; 5 Rafael Henrique Pereira BRA 13.50

Olympic Development 100 (1.6): 1 Noah Lyles 9.95; 2 Joe Fahnbulleh LBR 9.98 =NR; 3 Kendal Williams 10.03; 4 Xie Zhenye CHN 10.10; 5 Andre De Grasse CAN 10.21

B (1.4): 1 Sachin Dennis JAM 10.11; 2 Rikkoi Brathwaite IVB 10.16; 3 Eric Harrison TTO 10.18; 4 Nigel Ellis JAM 10.23; 5 Rodrigo do Nascimento BRA 10.28; 6 Jona Efoloko GBR 10.29

200 (-1.2): 1 Noah Lyles 20.16; 2 Eric Harrison TTO 20.75; 3 Jona Efoloko GBR 20.87

400: 1 Jereem Richards TTO 44.68; 2 Alonzo Russell BAH 44.73; 3 Noah Williams 45.22; 4 Trevor Stewart 45.28; 5 Quincy Hall 45.30; 6 Akeem Bloomfield JAM 45.52; 7 Javon Francis JAM 46.22

B: 1 Trevor Bassitt 45.25; 2 Jaheel Hyde JAM 46.35; 3 Khallifah Rosser 46.43

C: 1 Erriyon Knighton 46.15; 4 Michael Shonibare GBR 48.34; 5 Michael Fagbenle GBR 48.79

Women: 100 (2.4): 1 Julien Alfred LCA 10.72w; 2 Rosemary Chukwuma NGR 10.85w; 3 McKenzie Long 10.92w; 4 Kevona Davis JAM 10.93w; 5 Talitha Diggs 10.96w; 6 Ezinne Abba 10.99w; 7 Jacious Sears 11.15w

B (0.8): 1 Ackera Nugent JAM 11.12; 2 Leah Bertrand TTO 11.20; 3 Thelma Davies 11.28

C (2.2): 1 Beyonce De Freitas IVB 11.23w; 2 Serena Clark 11.27w

D (0.8): 1 Chante Clinkscale 11.26

200 (1.8): 1 Julien Alfred LCA 21.91 NR; 2 McKenzie Long 22.31; 3 Rhasidat Adeleke IRL 22.34 NR NU23R; 4 Kevona Davis JAM 22.47; 5 Mariah Ayers 22.90.

B (3.6): 1 Lanae-Tava Thomas 22.30w; 2 Jacious Sears 22.56w; 3 Ezinne Abba 22.66w; 4 Karimah Davis 22.68w,

C (1.1): 1 Thelma Davies 22.64; 2 Dajaz Defrand 22.77; 3 Rosey Effiong 22.91

D (0.7): 1 Jayla Jamison 22.79

400: 1 Britton Wilson 49.51; 2 Rhasidat Adeleke IRL 49.90 NR NU23R; 3 Rosey Effiong 50.93; 4 Kennedy Simon 51.31; 5 Imeobong Nse Uko NGR 52.10; 6 Amber Anning GBR 52.35

Race B: 1 Lanae-Tava Thomas 51.22; 2 Bryannia Murphy 51.54; 3 Paris Peoples 51.89; 4 Joanne Reid JAM 51.95

Race C: 1 Latasha Smith 51.47; 2 Alyssa Marsh CAN 51.77

Race D: 1 Kiah Williams 51.59; 2 Aaliyah Payatt 51.75

Race E: 5 Nayanna Dubarry-Gay GBR 54.59

800: 1 Emily Richards 2:00.82; 2 Imogen Barrett AUS 2:00.96; 3 Kassidy Johnson 2:02.35

100H (2.3): 1 Rayniah Jones 12.80w; 2 Charisma Taylor BAH 12.84w; 3 Alexis Glasco 12.91w; 4 Demisha Roswell JAM 13.00w

400H: 1 Britton Wilson 53.23; 2 Anna Hall 54.48; 3 Masai Russell 55.39; 4 Jessica Wright 55.81; 5 Vanessa Watson 56.33; 6 Kaila Barber 56.55

TJ: 1 Thea LaFond DMA 14.13; 2 Jasmine Moore 13.91

LJ: 1 Jasmine Moore 6.98w; 2 Quanesha Burks 6.95w; 3 Claire Bryant 6.75; 4 Anna Hall 6.72w; 5 Synclair Savage 6.43w

SP: 1 Danniel Thomas-Dodd JAM 19.52; 2 Alida van Daalen NED 18.14; 3 Chelsea Igberaese 17.94

DT: 1 Caisa-Marie Lindfors SWE 59.81

HT: 1 Madi Malone 68.15

Olympic Development 100 (1.6): 1 Kiara Grant JAM 10.99; 2 Maia McCoy 11.08; 3 Tobi Amusan NGR 11.10

Race B (2.9): 1 Celera Barnes 11.05w; 2 Murielle Ahouré-Demps CIV 11.12w; 3 Gina Lückenkemper GER 11.13w; 4 Liang Xiaojing CHN 11.24w

C (0.3): 4 Cassie-Ann Pemberton GBR 11.73; 5 Diani Walker GBR 11.81

200 (1.8): 1 Melissa Jefferson 23.02; 2 Elaine Thompson-Herah JAM 23.23Race B (2.7): 1 Cassie-Ann Pemberton GBR 23.63w

400: 1 Stacey-Ann Williams JAM 50.12; 2 Aliyah Abrams GUY 50.77; 3 Brittany Brown 51.15; 4 Junelle Bromfield JAM 51.85

100H (1.4): 1 Nia Ali 12.53; 2 Tobi Amusan NGR 12.59; 3 Devynne Charlton BAH 12.64; 4 Danielle Williams JAM 12.74; 5 Kerrica Hill JAM 12.86; 6 Crystal Morrison JAM 12.87; 7 Gabbi Cunningham 13.03

Heat 1 (1.1): 1 Tobi Amusan NGR 12.74; 2 Devynne Charlton BAH 12.87; 3 Crystal Morrison JAM 13.04

Heat 2 (2.8): 1 Nia Ali 12.55w; 2 Danielle Williams JAM 12.64w; 3 Kerrica Hill JAM 12.68w; 4 Amber Hughes 12.89w; 5 Gabbi Cunningham 13.02w; 6 Anna Hall 13.19w

Walnut CA, USA, MSR, April 12-15

Olympic and World medalist Rai Benjamin set a world leading 47.74 in the 400m hurdles.

European champion Mykolas Alekna won the discus with a 68.35m throw with Briton Lawrence Okoye a fine third with a 66.15m throw.

Cravont Charleston won the 100m in 9.87 with 400m World champion Michael Norman third in 10.02.

Italian Emmanuel Ihemeje won the triple jump with a windy 17.47/2.8but also had a legal world lead of 17.29/1.9.

Vashti Cunningham equaled the World lead in high jump with 1.98m while Camryn Rogers improved her own hammer World lead to a Canadian record 77.84m.

Men: 100 (-0.6): 1 Louie Hinchliffe GBR 10.31

Heat 6 (0.2): 1 Louie Hinchliffe GBR 10.28,

Invitational 100 (3.0): 1 Cravont Charleston 9.87w; 2 Kyree King 9.98w; 3 Michael Norman 10.02w; 4 Ilias Garcia 10.04w; 5 Brandon Carnes 10.14w; 6 Matthew Boling 10.20w

200 (1.8): 1 Udodi Onwuzurike NGR 20.14; 2 Matthew Boling 20.27; 3 David Dunlap 20.38; 4 Mouhamadou Fall FRA 20.38; 5 Shaun Maswanganyi RSA 20.49

400: 1 Justin Robinson 44.98; 2 Ismail Turner 45.13; 3 Chris Bailey 45.30; 4 Willington Wright 45.34; 5 Elija Godwin 45.64

B: 1 James Benson II 45.50; 2 Paul Dedewo 45.77; 3 Judson Lincoln IV 45.82; 4 Myles Misener-Daley CAN 45.91; 5 Auhmad Robinson 45.94

110H (2.2): 1 Cordell Tinch 13.22w; 2 De’vion Wilson 13.41w; 3 Tade Ojora GBR 13.41w; 4 Connor Schulman 13.54w; 5 Louis Rollins 13.66w; 6 DJ Akindele 13.66w

B (2.1): 1 Johnny Brackins 13.44w; 2 TJ Caldwell 13.63w; 3 Daylin Williams 13.64w; 4 M

400H: 1 Rai Benjamin 47.74; 2 Cass Elliott 49.65; 3 Guillermo Campos MEX 49.73; 4 Caleb Cavanaugh 49.92

PV: 1 Austin Miller 5.80; 2 Clayton Fritsch 5.65; 3 Kyle Rademeyer RSA 5.65

LJ: 1 Will Williams 8.23; 2 Kemonie Briggs 8.22

TJ: 1 Emmanuel Ihemeje ITA 17.47w; 2 Russell Robinson 17.12; 3 Wu Ruiting CHN 17.05w

SP: 1 Jordan Geist 21.25; 2 Uziel Muñoz MEX 20.86; 3 Jordan West 20.12

DT: 1 Mykolas Alekna LTU 68.35; 2 Roje Stona JAM 66.64; 3 Lawrence Okoye GBR 66.15; 4 Ralford Mullings JAM 62.79; 5 Francois Prinsloo RSA 62.53; 6 Jordan Roach 60.95; 10 Nicholas Percy GBR 58.18

HT: 1 Diego Del Real MEX 75.25; 2 Adam Keenan CAN 74.26

JT: 1 Marc Minichello 80.62; 2 Capers Williamson 79.95; 3 Curtis Thompson 79.52

4×100: 1 USA 38.53

4×400: 1 Georgia 3:02.00; 2 Texas A&M 3:03.30; 3 Arkansas 3:03.33

Women:

SP: 6 Nana Gyedu GBR 15.63

Hep: 1 Allie Jones 6217; 9 Ella Rush GBR 5422

Invitational 100 (2.2): 1 Kaila Jackson 11.04w; 2 Autumn Wilson 11.05w; 3 Jadyn Mays 11.09w; 4 Samirah Moody 11.11w; 5 Marie Josée Ta Lou CIV 11.12w; 6 Cecilia Tamayo MEX 11.22w

200 (1.5): 1 Caisja Chandler 22.67; 2 Autumn Wilson 22.71; 3 Kaila Jackson 22.78; 4 Jessika Gbai CIV 22.78; 5 Jadyn Mays 22.88; 6 Marie Josée Ta Lou CIV 23.48

B (1.3): 1 Cecilia Tamayo MEX 22.89 NR; 2 Kenondra Davis 22.94

400: 1 Jermaisha Arnold 50.79; 2 Tierra Robinson-Jones 51.01; 3 Jan’Taijah Jones 51.06; 4 Ziyah Holman 51.60; 5 Kendall Ellis 51.95

B: 1 Sheeren Samson Vallybouy MAS 51.80 NR; 2 Yemi Mary John GBR 51.87; 3 Bailey Lear 51.89; 4 Paola Morán MEX 51.96

100H (1.2): 1 Talie Bonds 12.65; 2 Cha’mia Rothwell 12.85

400H: 1 Bianca Stubler 56.83; 2 Deshae Wise 56.85; 3 Sanaa Hebron 56.96

HJ: 1 Vashti Cunningham 1.98; 2 Lamara Distin JAM 1.93; 3 Yelena Kulichenko CYP 1.88; 4 Cierra Tidwell 1.88

LJ: 1 Alysah Hickey 6.71; 2 Jasmine Todd 6.64w

TJ: 1 Mikeisha Welcome VIN 14.07 NR; 2 Lexi Ellis 13.60; 3 Temi Ojora GBR 13.47

SP: 1 Josie Schaefer 18.98; 2 Zhang Linru CHN 18.68; 3 Jessica Woodard 18.06; 4 Hannah Hall 18.03

DT: 1 Jorinde van Klinken NED 64.45; 2 Laulauga Tausaga-Collins 62.74; 3 Elena Bruckner 61.51; 4 Jade Lally GBR 61.37

HT: 1 Camryn Rogers CAN 77.84 NR; 2 Anna Purchase GBR 69.97

4×400: 1 Texas A&M 3:25.79

Capetown, South Africa, April 17

Ryan Mphahlele set a world outdoor 1500m lead of 3:32.90 and his PB defeated Tshepo Tshite (3:33.02) and former World champion Elijah Manangoi from Kenya (3:37.42).

Men: 1500: 1 R Mphahlele 3:32.90; 2 Tshepo Tshite 3:33.02; 3 Elijah Manangoi KEN 3:37.42

Women: 5000: 1 Kyla Jacobs 15:20.61

THE BOSTON MARATHON, Boston MA, USA, April 17

Men:

1 Chebet, Evans 2:05:54

2 Geay, Gabriel 2:06:04

3 Kipruto, Benson 2:06:06

4 Korir, Albert 2:08:01

5 Talbi, Zouhair 2:08:35

6 Kipchoge, Eliud 2:09:23

7 Fauble, Scott 2:09:44

8 Chahdi, Hassan 2:09:46

9 Korir, John 2:10:04

10 Mcdonald, Matthew 2:10:17

11 Mantz, Conner 2:10:25

12 Albertson, CJ 2:10:33

Women:

1 Obiri, Hellen 2:21:38

2 Beriso, Amane 2:21:50

3 Salpeter, Lonah 2:21:57

4 Yeshaneh, Ababel 2:22:00

5 Bates, Emma 2:22:10

6 Weldu, Nazret 2:23:25

7 Tanui, Angela 2:24:12

8 Gebremaryam, Hiwot 2:24:30

9 Ngugi, Mary 2:24:33

10 Gebreslase, Gotytom 2:24:34

11 Tuliamuk, Aliphine 2:24:37

12 Jepkosgei, Joyciline 2:24:44

13 Cheptoo, Viola 2:24:49

14 Rojas, Nell 2:24:51

15 Brinkman, Nienke 2:24:58

Leading GB results

Men (Mar): 71 B Felton (Chelm) 2:24:47



M40: 19 J MacDonald (Camb H) 2:32:44.

M50: 5 R Grantham (Wirr) 2:38:57; 11 M Hall (Kent) 2:42:46; 19 K Leemans (Marl S) 2:48:11.

M55: 2 G Merfield (Guern) 2:49:39; 10 J Kane (And) 2:56:45; 28 M McDonagh (Best Athletics) 2:59:03.

M60: 3 N Rackham (Metros) 2:53:20; 8 C Mobbs 3:02:08; 27 A Potter (VPCG) 3:08:17.#

M65: 5 J Cross (Hart RR) 3:10:57



Women: 49 L Mundell-Perkins 2:44:53; 85 L Brash 2:53:21; 201 N Parsons 2:58:56; 238 R McKissock (Somer, W40) 2:59:38



W40: 26 K Murrell (Tri-Anglia) 3:02:08; 36 L Grolimund 3:02:36.

W45: 15 K Joy 3:02:57; 32 S Lewis (Roundhay Runners) 3:09:31.

W50: 1 C Howard (Roundhay Runners) 3:12:08.

W55: 8 K Willis (London City Runners) 3:17:42.

W70: 12 M MacDonald (Camb H) 4:23:31

Rotterdam, Netherlands, April 16

Olympic marathon bronze medallist Bashir Abdi won in a world leading 2:03:47. The Belgian had splits of 62:15 and 61:32 and it is the second fastest European mark ever after his win in Rotterdam in 2021 of 2:03:36.

Bahrain’s Eunice Chumba won the women’s race in 2:20:31.

Men: Mar: 1 Bashir Abdi BEL 2:03:47; 2 Timothy Kiplagat KEN 2:03:50; 3 Abdi Nageeye 2:05:32; 4 Dawit Wolde ETH 2:05:46; 5 Regasa Chala ETH 2:06:11; 6 Koen Naert BEL 2:06:56; 7 Bazezew Asmare ETH 2:07:58; 8 Abebe Degefa ETH 2:08:12; 9 Kenneth Kipkemoi KEN 2:08:15; 10 Cyrus Mutai KEN 2:08:18; 11 Futsum Zienasellassie USA 2:09:40; 12 Mathew Kibiwot KEN 2:09:42; 13 Thomas De Bock BEL 2:10:17; 14 Tasama Moogas ISR 2:10:31; 15 Rui Pinto POR 2:11:23; 16 Andrew Colley USA 2:11:26; 17 Lahsene Bouchikhi BEL 2:12:01; 18 Jose Santana Marin MEX 2:12:28 126 Dan Kelly GBR 2:31:24

Women: Mar: 1 Eunice Chumba BRN 2:20:31; 2 Dolshi Tesfu ERI 2:21:35; 3 Rose Chelimo BRN 2:26:21; 4 Fatima Ouhaddou ESP 2:26:44; 5 Aleksandra Lisowska POL 2:26:44; 6 Tiki Gelana ETH 2:27:19; 7 Pascalia Chepkogei KEN 2:28:28; 8 Sakiho Tsutsui JPN 2:29:09; ; 9 Meskerem Assefa ETH 2:29:33; 10 Marie Perrier MRI 2:29:45 NR; 11 Anne Luijten 2:30:59; 12 Astrid Verhoeven BEL 2:31:34; 13 Louise Small GBR 2:32:04; 14 Marie-Ange Brumelot FRA 2:33:19; 15 Bridget Belyeu USA 2:33:44; 16 Karen Van Proeyen BEL 2:35:34; 17 Annmarie Tuxbury USA 2:35:59; 18 Tsao Chun-Yu TPE 2:36:12; 20 Aoife Cooke IRL 2:36:50 37 Kerry Prise GBR 2:52:20

Enschede, Netherlands, April 16

Men: Mar: 1 Alfred Barkach KEN 2:08:51; 2 Bernard Kipyego KEN 2:09:15; 3 Boniface Kimuti KEN 2:09:19; 4 Moses Kemei KEN 2:09:26; 5 Raymond Choge KEN 2:10:03; 6 Felix Chemonges UGA 2:10:56; 7 Elvis Tabarach KEN 2:12:22; 8 Melaku Belachew ETH 2:13:36

Women: Mar: 1 Shyline Jepkorir KEN 2:22:45; 2 Mercyline Chelangat UGA 2:24:12; 3 Cynthia Kosgei KEN 2:25:24; 4 Jackline Cherono KEN 2:30:21; 5 Almaz Negede ETH 2:30:29; 6 Peris Jerono KEN 2:30:30

Zaragoza, Spain, April 16

Men: Mar: 1 Javier Guerra 2:11:42; 2 Alejandro Jimenez 2:13:20; 3 Matthew Kiplagat KEN 2:15:31,

Women: Mar: 1 Irene Pelayo 2:34:02; 2 Irene Lorenzo 2:46:30; 2 Sonia Labrado 2:50:09.

Linz, Austria, April 16

Men: Mar: 1 Simon Boch GER 2:09:25; 2 Evans Kiprono USA 2:09:56; 3 Samuel Rutto KEN 2:12:02; 4 Luka Kibet KEN 2:12:15; 5 Cornelius Chepkok KEN 2:12:26

Women: Mar: 1 Teclah Chebet KEN 2:27:18; 2 Domenika Mayer GER 2:28:47; 3 Rebecca Jeruto KEN 2:30:04; 4 Beatrice Cheburet KEN 2:30:41

Poznan, Poland, April 16

Men: HM: 1 Haftamu Abadi Gebresilase ETH 1:00:27; 2 Solomon Berihu ETH 1:01:06; 3 Sikiyas Misgenaw ETH 1:01:11; 4 Shedrack Chesire KEN 1:01:20; 5 Tamrat Selamyhun ETH 1:01:28 11 Alex Carter GBR 1:07:51

Women: HM: 1 Anchialem Haymanot ETH 1:07:54; 2 Juliet Chekwel UGA 1:10:10; 3 Ayel Likina ETH 1:12:40

Beijing, China, April 16

Men: HM: 1 Brian Kwemoi KEN 59:37; 2 Yang Kegu 1:03:41; 3 Peng Jianhua 1:05:08

Women: HM: 1 Liu Min 1:11:07; 2 Xia Yuyu 1:13:14; 3 Xu Bingjie 1:13:35.

Dublin, Ireland, April 16

Men: 10km (short): 1 Jake O’Regan 26:08; 2 John-Paul Williamson 26:27; 3 Eoghan Mcelhinney 26:29

Women: 10km (short): 1 Cliona Murphy 29:24; 2 Dymphna Ryan 30:45; 3 Fiona Gettings 31:05; 4 Zoe Quinn 31:42; 5 Amy Pollmann-Daamen 31:51; 6 Annette Kealy 31:55

