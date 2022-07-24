After successfully defending his world javelin title, the Grenada athlete is looking for more gold at the Commonwealth Games

Anderson Peters arrived in Eugene with a title to defend and he managed it in style with a winning throw of 90.54m and three throws altogether over 90 metres.

The Grenada athlete is now headed to Birmingham to try to win his first Commonwealth Games gold medal. Beyond that he believes he might one day challenge the 98.48m world record of Jan Železný which was set in 1996.

“I’m only 24,” he told AW. “The world record is older than I am but I believe it is possible.”

Peters believes he could hit his peak in his late 20s. Amusingly, his origins as a javelin thrower began when he threw stones at mangoes and other fruit during his youth.

His victory in Eugene meant that both javelin winners at these World Championships successfully defended their titles because Kelsey-Lee Barber of Australia also took women’s gold in Doha in 2019 and this week in Oregon.

Peters beat off the challenge from Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra of India and Olympic silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic.

Chopra threw a best of 88.13m while Vadlejch threw 88.09m.

“Defending a title is not an easy task. I had to push myself,” said Peters. “I was pretty happy that I managed to do it, although I was hoping for longer throws. I just wanted to go out there and enjoy the event and to put on a show. This is my second gold, so I am very grateful for that.

“Most throwers prefer the wind from behind but today we had a head wind, so it was a bit challenging but I pulled it off,” he added. “It was not really important to beat anyone in particular but it was good to go out there and have fun.”

Chopra was relieved to emerge with a medal after feeling a niggle in warm-up. “I have to congratulate Peters and Jakub,” said the Indian. “I didn’t feel good during my first three throws.

“My warm-up was not good; I felt something in my groin during my throw but I think it is okay. Throwing in this wind was also a learning experience. But we have the World Championships again next year, so I will try to do better in Budapest.”

