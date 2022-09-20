Lithuanian comes close to breaking 200-mile barrier as he runs 4:30/kilometre for a whole day at the European 24hr Champs in Verona

Lithuanian Aleksandr Sorokin produced one of the greatest ultra performances in history as he added a staggering 10.8km to his previous world record when he completed 319.614 kilometres in 24 hours which is only 1.5 miles short of 200 miles on Saturday (Sept 17) in Italy.

It meant the 40-year-old averaged a stunning 7:15 mile pace or 4:30 per kilometre for a whole day!

Runner-up Andrzej Piotrowski went third all-time with a Polish record of 301.859 kilometres.

In fifth, Daniel Lawson went second all-time in the UK with a distance of 273.003km and led the British team to a close fourth place.

In fifth place, Joasia Zakrzewski set a British women’s record as she posted a distance of 247.985km to add 909m to Lizzy Hawker’s previous record set in 2011.

Poland’s Patrycja Bereznowska won with a distance of 256.250km.

Men

1 Aleksandr Sorokin LTU 319.614

2 Andrzej Piotrowski POL 301.859

3 Marco Visintini 288.438

4 Lopez Ivan Penalba ESP 273.393

5 Daniel Lawson GBR 273.003

6 Michael Ohler GER 267.782

7 Daniel Hawkins GBR 265.302

8 Paul Maskell GBR 265.302

9 Francisco Maria Morales ESP 264.975

10 Luka Videtic SLO 264.956

14 Alexander Whearity GBR 261.039

15 Damian Carr GBR 260.367

28 Gareth Pritchard GBR 246.969

48 Nathan Flear GBR 227.413

54 James Stewart GBR 219.785

55 Rob Payne GBR 219.769

Women

1 Patrycja Bereznowska POL 256.250.

2 Stéphanie Gicquel FRA 253.581

3 Małgorzata Pazda-Pozorska POL 251.806

4 Anne Jenny Stephan GER 250.573

5 Joasia Zakrzewski GBR 247.985

6 Aleksandra Niwiska POL 246.765

7 Corinne Gruffaz FRA 245.550

8 Ranveig Hansen NOR 243.154

9 Radka Churáňová CZE 239.620

10 Julia Jezek GER 239.020

21 Eloise Eccles GBR 222.557

22 Jennifer Coleman GBR 221.390

37 Sophie Power GBR 211.171

63 Catherine Simpson GBR 175.746

68 Joanne Newens GBR 157.319

75 Wendy Whearity GBR 137.659

Décastar, Talence, France, September 17-18

In a season where he won Commonwealth gold, finished second in Gotzis and fifth in Eugene, Lindon Victor saved the best for last with a clear 363 points win in a Grenadian record 8550.

The women’s event saw a tie between Emma Oosterwegel and Ivona Dadic who both scored 6233 points.

Men: Dec:

1 Lindon Victor GRN 8550 NR (10.61/3.1 7.49/1.1 15.75 2.02 48.20 14.70/-0.7 51.00 4.80 66.01 4:43.74)

2 Manuel Eitel GER 8193

3 Risto Lillemets EST 8149

4 Makenson Gletty 8141

5 Steven Bastien USA 8005

6 Markus Rooth NOR 7976

Women: Hep:

1 Emma Oosterwegel NED 6233 (13.66/-0.4 1.65 13.75 24.81/-0.7 5.92/2.3 55.47 2:11.78)

1 Ivona Dadic AUT 6233 (13.81/-0.4 1.77 13.68 24.11/-0.7 6.01/-1.3 43.92 2:11.12)

3 Bianca Salming SWE 6028

4 Ashtin Zamzow-Mahler USA 5889

5 Géraldine Ruckstuhl SUI 5872

Sydney, Australia, September 18

Men: Mar:

1 Moses Kipsang KEN 2:07:03

2 Cosmas Muteti KEN 2:07:05

3 Deso Gelmisa ETH 2:07:08

4 Abebe Degefa ETH 2:07:26

5 Olika Adugna ETH 2:11:23

6 Marius Kipserem KEN 2:13:40

7 Reece Edwards 2:17:24

Women: Mar:

1 Tigist Girma ETH 2:25:10

2 Letebrhan Gebreslasea ETH 2:25:45

3 Nazret Weldu ERI 2:26:14

4 Rahma Tusa ETH 2:26:30

5 Yenenesh Tilahun ETH 2:27:04

6 Fantu Jimma ETH 2:27:16

7 Helaria Johannes NAM 2:31:10

Porto, Portugal, September 18

Men: HM:

1 Emmanuel Bor KEN 1:00:38

2 Mike Kiptum KEN 1:02:14

3 Evans Sambu KEN 1:02:44

Women: HM:

1 Senayit Getachew ETH 68:37

2 Aynadis Mebrit ETH 69:39

3 Cynthia Chemweno KEN 69:56

Copenhagen, Denmark, September 18

Ethiopian Milkesa Mengesha won in 58:58 as the first 15 broke the hour and these included Swiss Tadesse Abraham who set a world over-40 record of 59:53.

Ross Millington was the first Briton in 29th in 63:09 just ahead of Callum Hawkins (63:14).

Ethiopia also dominated the women’s race with the top three led in by Tadu Teshome (66:13).

Calli Thackery (69:02) and Lucy Reid (70:29) both set PBs.

Men: HM:

1 Milkesa Mengesha ETH 58:58

2 Amdework Walelegn ETH 59:05

3 Felix Kipkoech KEN 59:07

4 Vincent Kipkemoi KEN 59:09

5 Dominic Lokinyomo Lobalu SSD 59:12 NR

6 Regasa Chala ETH 59:13

7 Edmond Kipngetich KEN 59:25

8 Mathew Kimeli KEN 59:39

9 Titus Kimutai KEN 59:44

10 Ronald Kirui KEN 59:51

11 Tsegaye Kidanu ETH 59:52

12 Getaneh Tamire ETH 59:52

13 Sikiyas Misgenaw ETH 59:53

14 Tadesse Abraham SUI 59:53

15 Alfred Kipchirchir KEN 59:57

16 Boniface Kibiwott KEN 60:00

17 Zerei Mezngi NOR 60:01

18 Jonathan Maiyo KEN 60:24

19 Gerba Beyata ETH 60:59

20 Mathew Kibiwot KEN 61:13

21 Yohanes Chiappinelli ITA 61:14

22 Abe Gashahun ETH 61:22

23 Amanal Petros GER 61:34

24 Yusuke Tamura JPN 61:44

27 Cristian Zamora URU 62:36 NR

29 Ross Millington GBR 63:09

30 Callum Hawkins GBR 63:13

33 Adam Clarke GBR 63:24

34 Alexander Lepretre GBR 63:28

36 Paulos Surafel GBR 63:38

52 Jonathan Cornish GBR 65:18

54 Joshua Grace GBR 65:23

63 Norman Shreeve GBR 66:06

64 Chris Thomas GBR 66:07

69 Alex Howard GBR 66:15

73 Luke Cotter GBR 66:38

84 Ben Felton GBR 67:23

89 Jack Millar GBR 67:53

96 Dean Cooper-Cunningham GBR 68:11

101 Paul Graham GBR 68:23

134 James Fox GBR 69:48

147 Paul Smith GBR 70:23

151 Sam Gilliver GBR 70:28

Women: HM:

1 Tadu Teshome ETH 66:13

2 Tsige Gebreselama ETH 66:35

3 Tiruye Mesfin ETH 66:42

4 Magdalena Shauri TAN 66:52

5 Eunice Chumba BRN 67:34

6 Sintayehu Tilahun ETH 67:41

7 Janet Gichumbi KEN 67:51

8 Vicoty Chepngeno KEN 68:22

9 Betelihem Afenigus Yemer ETH 68:35

10 Agnes Keino KEN 68:47

11 Calli Thackery GBR 69:02

12 Alemaddis Eyayu ETH 69:47

13 Lindsay Flanagan USA 69:59

14 Lucy Reid GBR 70:29

15 Nora Szabó HUN 70:59

16 Lauren McNeil GBR 71:01

19 Astrid My Rønde Kristensen 72:03 U23R

22 Holly Archer GBR 72:47

23 Olivia Tsim GBR 73:38

25 Verity Hopkins GBR 74:10

28 Sophie Wood GBR 75:06

29 Rebecca Hilland GBR 75:17

51 Kirsty Fraser GBR 78:56

73 Claire Hammett GBR 80:47

Buenos Aires, Argentina, September 18

Men: Mar:

1 Victor Kipchirchir KEN 2:07:05

2 Edwin Kiptoo KEN 2:09:32

3 Victor Kiplimo KEN 2:11:43

4 Hugo Catrileo CHI 2:13:47

5 Philemon Kiptanui KEN 2:14:18

6 José Félix Sánchez 2:16:52

7 Martín Méndez 2:17:19

8 Miguel Maza 2:17:32

9 David Rodríguez 2:18:34

10 Samuel do Nascimento BRA 2:18:35

Women: Mar:

1 Rodah Tanui KEN 2:26:53

2 Kasu Bitew ETH 2:28:00

3 Sharon Cherop KEN 2:28:56

4 Emily Kipchumba KEN 2:29:50

Amsterdam, Netherlands, September 17

Men: 10M:

1 Charles Kipkurui Langat KEN 45:14

2 Geoffrey Kipchumba KEN 45:17

3 Peter Kipsirat KEN 45:58

4 Yakoub Labquira MAR 46:28

5 Khalid Choukoud 46:29

6 Solomon Berihu ETH 47:02

7 Kedir Besher ETH 47:05

8 Henok Tesfay ERI 47:05

9 Filmon Tesfu 47:12

10 Stan Niesten 47:17

11 Abdi Nageeye 47:47

12 Frank Futselaar 47:50

Women: 10M:

1 Margaret Kipkemboi KEN 50:42

2 Sharon Kemboi KEN 50:45

3 Caroline Nyaga KEN 50:49

4 Lonah Chemtai Salpeter ISR 51:52

5 Natsnet Amanuel ERI 52:44

6 Diane van Es 54:44

7 Silke Jonkman 54:47

8 Maureen Koster 54:49

9 Jill Holterman 54:56

10 Jacelyn Gruppen 55:37

US Championships, Northport New York, USA, September 17

Men: 10km:

1 Abbabiya Simbassa 28:12

2 Leonard Korir 28:35

3 Samuel Chelanga 28:36

4 Dillon Maggard 28:46

5 Futsum Zienasellassie 28:56

6 Tai Dinger 28:57

Women: 10km:

1 Stephanie Bruce 31:53

2 Nell Rojas 31:57

3 Anne Frisbie 31:59

4 Ednah Kurgat 32:04

5 Emma Grace Hurley 32:50

