Scot produces one of greatest ever age for age performances to win BMAF title while Naomi Mitchell wins Adidas Manchester Marathon

JIM DINGWALL ROUND THE HOUSE 10km, Inc BRITISH MASTERS Championship, Grangemouth, April 16

The British Masters championship was incorporated into this long-standing fixture and gave the recent multiple record-breaking Alastair Walker the chance to do on home soil, Martin Duff reports.

In the World Masters Championships in Torun, Poland, two weeks earlier the Teviotdale man had set a world 10km best of 34:18 but here improved the M65 mark further to 34:05.

He passed halfway in 16:52 and according to Strava splits his miles were 5:17, 5:23, 5:27, 5:27, 5:26 and 5:39 and he won the British M65 title by a stunning four minutes, from Jonathan Haynes who was also runner-up to Walker in the British Masters cross-country and third in the British Masters International.

Walker, who is 67 next month, set a world age 66 best that is actually superior to the world 63, 64 and 65 marks.

Getting slightly overdistance, Walker is confident he can break 34 minutes next time out and it’s worth noting that the oldest ever runner to break 34 minutes is another masters legend Martin Rees, who did so at the age of 62 in Telford in 2015.

Up ahead the race was won by Shettleston’s Dan Bradford, who also added the British Masters M35 title, with third placed Grant Baillie taking the M40 gold with 31:38.

The top M55, Steve Allen just pipped Walker to the line but was given the same 34:05 time, while at the top of the age range long serving Inverclyde man Pete Cartwright took M80 gold with 62:36.

Just as in the recent British Masters cross-country, Walker’s fellow Scots Tony Martin won the M70s and Alex Sutherland the M75’s.

The open and British Masters title in the women’s race were won by Jenny Wetton with 35:48 while the BMAF W40 title went to third-placed Michelle Sandison.

In sixth spot was the other recent Scottish-based record breaker Fiona Matheson, but she fell just short of the W60 British best that she lost to Treena Johnson’s 38:31 by running 38:39 (38:33 chip). But the 62-year-old still retains the British chip time best of 38:19.

Overall: 1 D Bradford (Shett) 31:03; 2 G Yeats (I’clyde 31:32; 3 G Bailie (E Kilb, M40) 31:38; 4 D Hastie (Gala, M40) 31:45; 5 K Urquhart 31:47; 6 M Mueller (M Aber) 32:12; 7 C Riley (Cambus) 32:19; 8 A Herrell (Gosf, M45) 32:38; 9 C Balogh (St Andrew) 32:42; 10 S McLeod (Edin) 32:58

M40: 3 J Scott-Buccleuch (Stock) 32:12

M45: 2 I Reid (Cambus) 33:32; 3 M Laing (Corst) 34:15; 3 P Kieran (PH racing) 34:23

M50: 1 P Monaghan (Greenock) 34:28; 2 J Carter (Cambus) 35:05; 3 M Gallagher (Cambus) 35:09

M55: 1 S Allen (C’nauld) 34:05; 2 S Cairns (Hunters BT) 34:22; 3 C Upson (Cambus) 35:41

M60: 1 G Penn (NSP) 36:28; 2 D Thom (Cambus) 37:23; 3 C Feechan (Cambus) 37:51

M65: 1 A Walker (Teviot) 34:05; 2 J Haynes (B Stort) 38:31; 3 C Graham-Marr (Cent) 38:17

M70: 1 A Martin (Fife) 39:25; 2 F Hurley (Cambus) 42:59

M75: 1 A Sutherland (I’ness) 45:50

M80: 1 P Cartwright (C’dale) 62:36

Women: 1 J Wetton (Cent, W35) 35:48; 2 N Wangler (Edin Napier U) 36:37; 3 N Sandison (S’burn, W40) 36:43; 4 Y McNairn (Giff) 37:52; 5 M Albarran (Edin) 37:58; 6 F Matheson (Falk, W60) 38:39

W40: 2 K Baillie (E Kilb) 40:02

W45: 1 P Baillie (Gala) 40:07

W50: 1 S Dixon (Glasgow) 38:59; 2 R Van Rensburg (Fife) 39:34

W55: 1 W Roethenbaugh (Gala) 41:31; 2 J Wilson (Edin) 42:33

W60: 2 C Page (Alnwick) 41:58

W65: 1 E Christie (Cambus) 47:02

W70: 1 D Kesterton (Steel) 47:26

W75: 1 C Lavis (Hogweed) 53:13

ADIDAS MANCHESTER MARATHON, April 16

Naomi Mitchell, who won the Reading Half-Marathon two weeks earlier, went one place better than last year’s Manchester race with a 2:31:27 victory.

The Reading AC athlete, who finished 25th in the European Championships at Munich, just missed her 2:30:54 PB from the 2022 race in Manchester.

She ran the early miles at around 5:30 miling passing 10km in 34:31 reaching halfway in 73:04 and though slowing after 30km (1:46:04), she comfortably managed a sub-six-miling tempo through to the end.

She won by five minutes from Swede Malin Starfelt while South of England cross-country champion Georgie Bruinvels finished third in 2:38:22.

Lithuanian Ignas Brasevicius, only 57th in last year’s European Marathon championships and the owner of a 2:15:04 PB, won by a minute from Kieran Walker who took over two minutes off of his previous PB. Both went through halfway in 67:52.

Ollie Lockley was a clear third.

A massive congratulations to our first male and female to cross the finish line! 💨 Ignas Brasevicius 02:16:27

Naomi Mitchell 02:31:27 pic.twitter.com/UMFJhIW5f9 — Manchester Marathon (@Marathon_Mcr) April 16, 2023

Men:

1 Ignas Brasevicius Million Steps M35 2:16:27

2 Kieran Walker 41 North East Project 2:17:30

3 Ollie Lockley Leeds City 2:20:47

4 Lewis Gamble-Thompson New Marske M35 2:23:59

5 John Birch Hallamshire Harriers Sheffield M35 2:24:33

6 Jack Nixon Saint Edmunds Pacers M35 2:25:12

7 Jack Bancroft Bristol & West AC M35 2:25:30

8 Nigel Hockin Slaithwaite Striders 2:25:55

9 Jay Ferns Trafford 2:26:42

10 William Mackay Metro Aberdeen 2:27:11

11 Lee Milburn Rotherham H 2:28:12

12 Rhys Boorman Hercules Wimbledon 2:28:19

13 Stuart Paterson Carnegie H 2:28:24

14 Hin Wa Yu 2:28:47

15 Tiaan Erwee M35 2:29:19

Women:

1 Naomi Mitchell Reading SC 2:31:27

2 Malin Starfelt Runacademy IF W35 2:36:44

3 Georgie Bruinvels Aldershot Farnham and District 2:38:22

4 Gabriel Carnwath Herne Hill W40 2:41:21

5 Lauren Reed Havering W35 2:44:04

6 Fionnuala Ross Armagh AC 2:44:52

7 Sarah Hunter Ackworth Road Runners 2:45:12

8 Katherine Irgens Ame for it Elite 2:46:59

9 Hannah Lucas Bury AC 2:47:20

10 Rebecca Piggott London Heathside W35 2:48:33

11 Gemma Astin 2:48:35

12 Emma Furey St Laurence 2:52:22

13 Lisa Bailey Stragglers W40 2:52:58

14 Chloe Elliott Salford Metropolitan W35 2:53:14

15 Anna Klucnika North Herts Road Runners 2:54:33

ABP NEWPORT MARATHON & 10km, April 17

Nearly 6,000 runners competed in the marathon and 6km with the flat and fast courses delivering memorable performances and three new course records on a landmark day for distance running in Wales.

Cardiff’s Dan Nash, who is the current British record holder for 50km, pipped 2021 champion and former steeplechase star Adam Bowden in the closing stages of the marathon, winning the men’s title in a course record 2:19:46.

Lliswerry Runner Lizzie Dimond took the title on home turf in the women’s marathon, finishing in a time of 2:49:36. Melissah Gibson of Ealing Eagles who was also the runner up in 2021, came in second in a time of 2:54:40.

Omar Ahmed continued his winning ways in the 10km race, fresh from his victory at the Brecon Carreg Cardiff Bay 10K just three weeks ago. The Birchfield Harrier broke the 10km course record, winning in a time of 28:35 ahead of Shaun Antell in 30:11 and first Welshman Mike Ward (30:29).

The women’s 10km saw a battle between Wales’ two fastest marathoners Clara Evans of Pontypridd Roadents and Natasha Cockram of Micky Morris Racing Team. Cockram came out on top, taking the title and breaking the course record in a time of 33:27, ahead of Evans in 33:35.

Men’s marathon:

1 Dan Nash (Cardiff Athletics) 2:19:46

2 Adam Bowden (Bridgend AC) 2:20:31

3 Simon Nott (Caine RC) 2:24:40

4 Marcus England (Western Tempo) 2:26:49

5 Nicholas Coyle (Stroud AC) 2:26:54

Women’s marathon:

1 Lizzie Dimond (Lliswerry Runners) 2:49:36

2 Melissah Gibson (Ealing Eagles) 2:54:40

3 Megan Williams (Aberdare Valley AAC) 3:00:32

4 Llinos Jones (Swansea Harriers) 3:01:02

5 Alice Smith (Weston AC) 3:07:30

Men’s 10km:

1 Omar Ahmed (Birchfield H) 28:35

2 Shaun Antell (Bide) 30:11

3 Mike Ward (Cardiff Athletics) 30:29

4 Ciaran Lewis (Les Croupiers) 30:38

5 Thomas Gostelow (Charnwood AC) 31:08

Women’s 10km:

1 Natasha Cockram (Micky Morris Racing Team) 33:27

2 Clara Evans (Pontypridd Roadents) 33:35

3 Megan Davis (Newquay Road Runners) 34:01

4 Hannah Robinson (Birchfield Harriers) 35:37

5 Olivia Tsim (Pontypridd Roadents) 36:26

BOSTON, LINCOLNSHIRE MARATHON, April 16

Overall (26.2M): 1 R Ollington (THH) 2:30:00; 2 C Davies (Linc Tri) 2:33:26; 3 J Hudson (Norw RR, M40) 2:37:41; 4 P Capdevilla (M40) 2:38:26; 5 J Jones 2:39:30; 6 T Mardall (M50) 2:40:34

Women: 1 J O’Ragan (R’side, W40) 2:50:21; 2 S Hawkins (Lawley, W40) 2:57:29; 3 N Stevenson 3:02:17

W50: 1 L Dixon (Newc Staffs) 3:02:27

Overall (13.1M): 1 T Sargeant 72:26; 2 S Pedley (B Stort) 72:37; 3 A Culling (Best A, W) 74:41

Women: 1 Culling 74:41; 2 E Hodson (Camb U, W40) 78:49; 3 L Skinner (W40) 81:47

Overall (10km): 1 K Watson (Mansf) 31;46; 2 M Soszka (Saltaire) 32:19; 3 P Lyons 34:15

M50: 1 M Sands (Skeg) 36:16

Women: 1 N Curtis (W40) 37:16; 2 S George (Linc W) 38:13; 3 N Jesson (Corby, W50) 41:52

FRENCHAY 10m, Gloucestershire, April 16

Overall: 1 A Stokes (B&W) 33:10; 2 D Bruce 35:20; 3 D Cannon (B&W) 36:19

Women: 1 K Entwistle (B&W) 38:17; 2 K Hughes (W’bury, W45) 40:30; 3 J Bruce (Head RR, W40) 41:38

LINCOLN 10km, April 16

The local club Lincoln Wellington provided both men’s and women’s section winners as more than 2500 runners closed off the roads at the top of the City, Martin Duff reports.

Whilst Jordan Skelly took the men’s race in 30:19 it was 10th placed Abbie Donnelly who stole the show. The multi-European and world cross-country championship runner not only retained her Lincoln title, but did so in a personal best 31:42.

This beat the 26-year-old’s 32:52 from last year and was her fifth successive victory in the race, which was hers for the first time in 2017.

Donnelly was third in this year’s BUCS championship before travelling to Australia for the World Championship where she finished a fine 24th.

These followed a ninth spot in the European championship.

Men’s winner Skelly was well outside his 29:27 best set in Manchester last month and found that his 30:19 here was just enough to see off a challenge from Lewis Jagger.

Overall:

1 J Skelly (Linc W) 30:19; 2 L Jagger Sheff & D) 30:20; 3 D Haymes 30:41; 4 J Wilkinson (Bing) 30:53; 5 T Straw (Linc W) 30:55; 6 W Strangeway (Linc W) 31:37; 7 N Bunting (P’boro NV) 31:40; 8 S Robinson (Linc W) 31:42; 9 L Brown (P’boro NV) 31:42; 10 A Donnelly (Linc W, W) 31:42; 11 Z Houghton (Norw) 31;49; 12 O Donkin (Barton) 31:53; 13 T Shaw (Dronfield) 31:53; 14 W Goodacre (Linc W) 32:17; 15 M Snow (Hull) 32:26; 16 T Carpenter (Linc W) 32:27; 17 A Dolton (Clee) 32:36; 18 T Shaw (Worksop) 32:43; 19 C Stanforth (Ryst) 33:12; 20 J Lown (Bev) 33:13

M40: 1 D Lewis (P’boro NV) 33:49

M50: 1 I Moser (Dav) 35:26

M60: 1 C McNicholas (Barns) 39:17

Women:

1 Donnelly 31:42; 2 L Kaye (VP&TH) 35:48; 3 K Harbon (S&NH) 35:52; 4 T Jackman 36:26; 5 C Hanson (Linc W) 36:40; 6 J Blizard (Roth, W40) 37:12

W50: 1 T Fearn (Caister) 40:32

FORDHOUSES 5km, Wolverhampton, April 13

Overall: 1 J Pickett (W&B) 15:05; 2 M Costello (Shrews, M35) 15:31; 3 R Meredith (Tip, M35) 16:05



U17: 1 C Costello (Shrews) 16:10



Women: 1 H Baddeley (W&B) 20:40; 2 P Cummings (W&B, W55) 23:07; 3 V Barnes (W&B, W40) 23:52

HAWKSHEAD TRAIL RACES, April 15

Overall (10km):

1 C Holdsworth (Inov-8) 43:43; 2 T Levi (Tri Lake, M40) 51:57; 3 M Bond 56:30; 4 K Dickenson (Lon Goat) 56:48

Women:

1 A Hoogkamer 59:05; 2 T Blake Miller (W40) 59:35; 3 R Crow (BRF) 63:34 Overall

(16km):

1 J Cox 64:17; 2 S Shaw 65:14; 3 J Egleston (Inov-8) 67:03; 4 S Adkin (Amble, W) 68:36

Women:

1 Adkin 68:36; 2 S Braithwaite (Edein) 88:57; 3 A Walker (Sedge) 89:28

RWA 10km WALK CHAMPIONSHIPS, Coventry, April 16

Chris Snook won the men’s race by 80 seconds in 43:07 from Guy Thomas (44:27) and Cameron Corbishley (46:05).

Erika Kelly, fifth overall won the women’s race in 51:56 from Abigail Jennings (53:04) and Pagen Spooner (53:31).

Men: 1 C Snook AFD 43:07; 2 G Thomas 44:27; 3 C Corbishley 46:05; 4 T Partingdon 47:08

Women: 1 E Kelly 51:56; 2 A Jennings 53:04; 3 P Spooner 53:31; 4 M Dunwell (U20) 55:45; 5 J Nicholls 56:42; 6 G Manzotti Ton W50 56:57

U17 5kmW: 1 E Simmonds 26:34

U13 2km: 1 T Perry 10:48; 2 E Wilson (U13G) 11:34; 3 A Thursfield (U13G) 14:04

TRACK & FIELD RESULTS

CAMBRIDGE HARRIERS YOUNG ATHLETE TRIALS, Eltham, April 16

U17 men: 400: 1 J Wellings (Camb H, U15) 55.15



U15: 80H: 1 E Olaleye (Camb H) 11.61



U17 women: 300: 1 F Assah (Camb H) 40.95. 80H: 1 L Gayle (Camb H) 11.93

CHARNWOOD AC OPENS, Loughborough, April 16

Mixed events: 100: r9 (1.9): 1 A Freeman (K&S, U17W) 12.48. r10 (0.4): 1 M Oluwayemisi Akande (Lincoln Wellington AC, U17W) 11.68. r13 (0.6): 4 J Statham (Charn, M60) 13.00; 6 A Hunter (KuH, M60) 13.38. r17 (1.5): 7 B Ironside (B’mth, W) 11.84. 200: r8 (1.1): 1 M Oluwayemisi Akande (Lincoln Wellington AC, U17W) 24.36; 2 P Malik (Harrow, W) 24.57; 3 E Sisson (Charn, U20W) 24.67. r16 (1.4): 1 E Blackman (Corby) 21.34. 300: r4: 1 A Cooper (Harrow) 34.10. 400: r4: 5 S Barrett (R&N, U17W) 56.66. 800: r5: 3 D Oxland (Notts, M70) 2:37.67. r8: 1 K James (W&SV, U13) 2:18.18; 2 M Mullett (W&SV, U13W) 2:23.72. r9: 5 K Roy (B&W, W35) 2:21.75. r11: 1 B Stevenson (Der, U20) 1:55.13; 2 O Okoh (Chelm, U20) 1:55.65; 4 S Hembry (B&R, U17) 1:57.46. 1500: r3: 2 M Taylor (Notts, U17W) 4:43.61. r4: 6 E Brooks (Linc W, U20W) 4:35.15. Mile: 3 R Parkin (Der, M60) 5:18.49. 3000: r1: 3 I Bennetts (N’pton, U15W) 10:51.44; 11 M Weir (Belp, M75) 12:27.50. r2: 9 P Lamb (W&SV, U17W) 10:09.11; 10 E Whitworth (Linc W, U15W) 10:09.88. PV: A: 2 L Pinchess (Notts, U20W) 3.30; 3 B Bata (Charn, W40) 2.50; 4 H Fox (Linc W, W45) 2.20. B: 1 N Cole (Shef/Dearn) 4.80; 2 W Lane (Shef/Dearn, U20) 4.60; 6 L Cherry (Charn, U20W) 3.20; 7 (Lewes AC) 3.10. LJ: B: 1 B Ironside (B’mth, W) 5.83; 2 P Clayton (Rush, U20W) 5.73. D: 1 J Taylor (WSEH, U20) 6.89. TJ: 1 N Odeh (Leic C) 14.03; 4 H Shanley (Living, W) 11.42



Men: SP: 1 Z Davies (Harrow) 15.90. DT: 1 B Acton (Burt) 43.32; 2 A Pereira Carneiro (SMR) 41.01. JT: B: 1 R Palmer (Notts) 58.31



U20: SP: B: 1 D Capes (PNV) 14.82; 2 Z Grinsted (Lut) 13.57. DT: 1 Z Grinsted (Lut) 40.61. HT: 1 F Hanham (Read) 53.94



U17: JT: 1 M Young (Mans) 49.48



M65: HT: 1 I Cooley (Roth) 38.69



Women: DT: 1 A Baltazar-Hall (SB) 42.89; 2 A Brown (Have) 39.03. HT: B: 1 L Marshall (WG&EL, W40) 54.36; 2 A Crossdale (Notts) 53.86; 3 A Leigh (B’burn) 50.85; 4 K Hutchinson (Der) 49.67; 5 J Trapnell (Mil K) 47.76; 6 A Stewart (B&B) 46.80; 7 L Taylor (SNH) 46.00; 8 J Routledge (Charn) 44.03. JT: A: 2 B Bata (Charn, W40) 31.83. B: 1 J Blair (Lut, W35) 46.06; 2 J Brown (Amber) 45.77; 3 G Casey (Clonliffe Harriers) 39.67



U17: 80H (2.1): 1 Z Smith (Newk) 11.72. HT: 1 E MacDonald (And) 46.47. JT: B: 1 D Kaye (Amber) 39.74

KIERAN MAXWELL MEMORIAL OPEN, Middlesbrough, April 16

U15 mixed events: 200: r1 (0.4): 1 W Ofor (M’bro, U15W) 25.13



Mixed events: 100: r5 (1.9): 5 C Kennedy (Dur, M55) 13.00. 200: r3 (3.7): 3 A Harrison (Darl, M40) 24.23. r4 (1.9): 5 C Kennedy (Dur, M55) 26.30. 800: 1 L Creaby (Blyth, U17W) 2:15.83. 3000: r1: 2 C Perkins (Birt, U20) 8:38.59. HJ: 1 A Fitzpatrick (NSP, U20W) 1.66



Women: SP: 1 L Slater (NE Vets, W35) 10.74. JT: 1 J Sharp (Traff) 36.76



U17: JT: 1 D Metcalf (Gate) 37.07



U13: SP: 1 R Kingston (Leeds C) 9.35

CLIVE MARSH SPRING WARM UP MEETING, Par, April 15

Mixed events: 100: r3: 6 M Dugan (Corn, M80) 17.2. 150: r4: 4 O Pool (Truro, M40) 17.7. PV: 1 B Rason (N&P, U20W) 3.40



Men: SP: 1 J Tyler (Tav) 15.35



Women: HJ: 1 K Knight (N&P, U20) 1.65; 2 E Isaias (Ply, U20) 1.65



U17: HT: 1 P Milburn (Tav) 50.55; 2 T Brown (Tav, U15) 44.09

JACK KEE MEMORIAL THROWS MEETING, Milton Keynes, April 15

Men: HT: B: 1 T Head (NEB) 63.75; 2 G Kerr (Bed C, M45) 51.44; 3 J Ericsson-Nicholls (Mil K) 48.85. JT: 1 O Wright (York) 55.83; 2 D Sketchley (Harrow, M45) 54.86



U20: SP: 1 Z Grinsted (Lut) 13.48. DT: 1 Z Grinsted (Lut) 38.04



U17: JT: 1 T Rutter (HAWC) 60.16



M50: HT: B: 1 D Kerr (Bed C) 47.34. JT: 1 G Wallace (Rad, M55) 33.19



M60: SP: 1 C Privett (Belg) 10.42. DT: 1 C Privett (Belg) 40.74; 2 T Richards (High, M70) 30.69; 3 B Scott (Mil K, M70) 30.40. HT: 1 C Privett (Belg) 44.30



Women: SP: 1 E Beardmore (Harrow, W35) 11.38. DT: 1 K Woodcock (Oxf C) 43.62; 2 E Beardmore (Harrow, W35) 41.65. HT: B: 1 K Presswell (TVH) 64.35; 2 A Gallen (IRL, U20) 52.03; 3 J Trapnell (Mil K) 49.09; 4 L Moffat (Mil K) 48.27; 5 E Beardmore (Harrow, W35) 47.09



U17: HT: 1 C Gallen (Lifford-Strabane) 55.83



W55: HT: 1 D Presswell (Mil K) 28.09

SCOTTISH NATIONAL ATHLETICS LEAGUE, Grangemouth, April 15

Men: 400: r1: 1 M Leslie (Jag) 48.62. 4×100: 1 Edin 43.54. DT: 1 A Peck (Jag) 46.06; 3 G Farrell (VPCG, M55) 30.28



Mixed events: 800: r1: 1 A McGill (Living, U20) 1:53.83; 2 F Ross (Harm, U20) 1:54.21; 3 C Mcleod (Pit, U20) 1:54.37; 4 C Campbell (Tm E Loth, U20) 1:54.50; 5 L Beagley (Living, U20) 1:54.87; 6 B Sutherland (Falk, U20) 1:55.40. r2: 1 R Crawford (A’deen, U17) 1:56.37; 2 J Mungin (Kilb, U17) 1:56.75; 4 K Fulton (Moorf, U17) 1:59.03. r3: 5 H Cameron (A’deen, W) 2:03.52



U17: 100H (0.4): 1 C Newton (Dunf) 13.94. LJ: 1 L Whyte (Scottish Schs) 6.47/0.0



Women: 100: r6 (-1.2): 7 F Steele (Law, W55) 14.74. 400: r1: 2 H Taylor (A’deen, U20) 57.47. r2: 6 F Steele (Law, W55) 70.41. 800: r1: 1 G MacDonald (A’deen, U20) 2:13.82. r5: 5 S Ramage (Edin, W60) 3:01.49. 3000: 2 N Nyabadza (Harm, U17) 10:29.20. 4×100: r1: 1 Law 49.89. HJ: 1 A Forbes (Jag) 1.66. LJ: 1 H Wallace (Jag) 5.54/-2.5. SP: 1 T Tchoudja (Shett) 14.47. DT: 3 L Brown (Falk, W50) 27.27; 5 C Cameron (VPCG, W60) 24.03

YATE & DISTRICT THROWS & JUMPS CLUB OPEN INC. SOUTH WEST SAPPHIRE LEAGUE, Yate, April 15

U23 mixed events: HJ: 5 E Moir (Yate, U17W) 1.65; 6 L Bailey (B&W, U20W) 1.65



Men: HT: 1 T Conibear (Yate) 48.98. JT: 1 B Jones (Taun, U20) 60.45; 2 R Dangerfield (Card) 54.90



U20: SP: 1 J Schrijver (B&W) 13.59. DT: 1 J Schrijver (B&W) 41.55; 2 B Crosby (Taun) 38.07. HT: 1 O Merrett (Yate) 67.71; 2 C Elford Pond (Win) 53.67; 3 F Hanham (Read) 50.83; 4 D Menhennet (Yate) 49.51; 5 S Thomas (Neath) 45.29; 6 M Page (Yate) 44.65



U17: SP: 1 G Leite (N Som) 16.00; 2 L Tutcher (Yate) 15.08; 3 L Jones (Swan) 13.65. DT: 1 L Tutcher (Yate) 42.81. HT: 1 L Tutcher (Yate) 52.03; 2 A Merrett (Yate) 49.82. JT: 1 L Jones (Swan) 54.66



U15: JT: 1 O Boon (Yate) 48.29



Women: DT: 1 L Harris (Swan, U20) 36.10. HT: 1 Z Dakin (Swan) 43.70. HT: 1 S Haeney (Neath, U15) 41.99; 2 A Mitchell (Neath, U15) 41.60; 3 H Scott (Swin, U15) 40.52; 4 K Jones (Yate, W60) 35.27. JT: 1 P Brown (Swan) 40.34; 2 J Dale (Yate) 39.49



U15: HT: 1 E Cooper (Neath) 48.72. JT: 1 L Bull (Swin) 33.30

ATHLETICS NORFOLK SPRING OPEN NORWICH, Norwich, April 14

Mixed events: 100: r8 (-0.6): 6 L Bradley (Norw, U17W) 12.17. r1A (1.2): 3 M Boylan (Gt Yar, U15W) 12.41. 200: r4 (-0.6): 2 M Boylan (Gt Yar, U15W) 25.74. 1500: r4: 2 F Winship (Norw, U13) 4:48.00. r6: 6 G Crush (Norw, M45) 4:19.44; 9 H Reynolds (Norw, U20W) 4:34.33. r7: 3 E Taylor (C&C, U17) 4:00.94. TJ: 1 I Abebrese (Herne H, U20) 13.20; 2 S Barber (Norw, U15) 11.63



M60 men: 100H (0.3): 1 I Wells (Gt Yar) 16.75

STORNOWAY SPRING MINI MEET, Stornoway, April 14



Mixed events: 3000: 3 A Stewart (Storn, U17W) 10:28.11

TELFORD SPRING WARM-UP, Telford, April 12

Mixed events: 3000: 3 A Fearn (W&SV, U17W) 10:22.1



Men: JT: 1 J Wilkinson (Tel, M45) 38.59

LINWOOD OPEN GRADED MEETING, Linwood, April 11

Mixed events: 800: r2: 4 A Street (Kilb, U15) 2:03.76. 3000: r1: 1 O Patton (Kilb, U17) 8:39.09; 11 D McIntyre (Harm, U15) 9:42.80. r2: 1 C Upson (Cambus, M55) 10:03.72

CRAWLEY 24 hour Track race, April 15-16

Gareth Pritchard set a Welsh record for 24 hours and a 100 miles best en route of 14:10:27 while Sophie Power went seventh on the GB all time list at 24 hours.

Men:

1 Gareth Pritchard Vegan Runners 257.926 km 160.262 Miles

2 Ben Carroll 248.473 km 154.388 Miles

3 Dave Andrews Metro Aberdeen. 238.217 Km 148.016 Miles

Women:

1 Sophie Power Guildford and Godalming 235.739 Km 247.476 miles

2 Ali Young Chiltern H 224.524 Km 139.507 miles

3 Aoife Ni Mhaoileoin IRL 214.012 km/ 132.976 miles

