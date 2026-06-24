Max Burgin set for London rematch with Olympic champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi

British 800m star returns to the London Stadium in the form of his life as he renews his rivalry with the world's leading two-lap runner on July 18.

Max Burgin will renew his rivalry with Olympic champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi at the Novuna London Athletics Meet on July 18, with the British 800m runner aiming to continue the finest spell of his career.

The pair produced one of the highlights of last year's meeting at the London Stadium when Wanyonyi won in a meeting record of 1:42.00 and Burgin finished third in a personal best 1:42.36. Twelve months on, both athletes return as genuine global medal contenders and among the fastest two-lap runners in the world.

For Burgin, the match-up represents another opportunity to underline his emergence as a major force in international middle-distance running. Long regarded as one of Britain's most talented athletes, the Halifax runner spent much of the early part of his career battling injury and illness at the most inopportune moments.

His potential has never been in doubt. As a teenager he broke longstanding British age-group records but a series of setbacks interrupted his progress.

Now, finally enjoying a sustained period of fitness, Burgin is beginning to fulfil that promise.

The 23-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough 2025 campaign, reaching the World Championship final and finishing sixth in a race in which all eight athletes broke 1:43. In the process, he improved his personal best to 1:42.29 and moved further up the British all-time rankings.

His momentum has continued into 2026. Burgin clocked a world-leading 1:42.98 to secure the first Diamond League victory of his career in Rabat, notably finishing ahead of Wanyonyi, who placed second.

Burgin did however miss last weekend's UK Championships in Birmingham, with the 800m victory going to Jake Wightman ahead of Ben Pattison.

Wanyonyi, meanwhile, arrives in London as the reigning Olympic champion. The Kenyan underlined his status as the world's leading 800m runner last year by claiming the global title in Tokyo in a championship record 1:41.86.

Off the track, Wanyonyi recently celebrated becoming a father before returning to competition at the Oslo Diamond League. There he was narrowly beaten in a thrilling finish, clocking 1:42.09 as American teenager Cooper Lutkenhaus edged victory by one hundredth of a second with a world-leading 1:42.08.

"I'm really excited to come back to London," said Wanyonyi. "I have good memories from last year, of course, after winning the race in a solid 1:42.00. Because 2026 is not a World Championships or Olympic year, I'm very focused on the Diamond League circuit.

"My goal and hope in London is to repeat the victory from last year and to run a very fast time."

Burgin is equally eager to race in front of a home crowd at a venue that has witnessed some of his best performances.

"I've had some of the best performances of my career at the London Stadium," he said. "I'm hoping for another big one this year and having the best in the world alongside me in the race will push me to that extra level, I'm sure of it."

With Burgin enjoying the best form of his career and Wanyonyi continuing to set the standard globally, the men's 800m promises to be one of the standout events of the Novuna London Athletics Meet.

Fewer than 10 per cent of tickets remain for the meeting, the world's biggest one-day athletics event and the 11th stop on the 2026 Wanda Diamond League circuit.