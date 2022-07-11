Sportcity and Longford Park in Manchester witness great performances at the 2022 edition of the annual kids’ Olympics

It was another fantastic English Schools Championships in Manchester with Sam Lunt’s 51.83 UK under-17 400m hurdles record being the stand-out performance.

Reece Earl won the senior boys 100m in 10.92/-0.5 but did run a 10.65 in his heat.

Inter boy Mekhi Spence Ford (11.08/-1.4) and junior boy James Beecroft (11.15/0.3) took the other 100m boys titles with the latter winning by three metres.

Hilary Gode (11.71/2.8), Oluwayemisi Akande (a PB 11.89/-2.2) and Savannah Morgan (12.11/-0.8) took the girls’ crowns with the latter two both by clear margins.

The senior boys 200m was close with Joel Hoslin and Ed Wilson sharing the winning time of 21.9/-1.3.

It was also close in the junior boys’ 200m race as Xavier Taylor (22.42/0.3) won by 0.04 of a second from Joseph Wheeler-Henry.

The girls’ 200m titles were won by senior Millie King (24.42/-1.8), inter Freya Vidal (24.84/0.6) and Emily Cadman (25.64/-2.1), the latter winning in a PB despite unhelpful conditions.

Sam Brown’s 36.33 won him junior 300m gold and put him top of the UK under-15 rankings while Emma Holmes came out on top of the inters with 40.05 while even faster was junior Shiloh Omotosho who ran 39.88 to go top of the under-15 rankings and go 13th all-time on the UK rankings.

Over 400m, senior winner Cameron McGregor impressed with 47.64 while Otis Irwin PBs in 49.02 to win the inters while Neave McGhee was the senior girls winner in 56.31.

Sam Mills (1:55.41) edged Elliot Savage (1:55.48) in the senior 800m despite having a three-second slower PB.

Miles Waterworth (1:53.94) was quicker in the inter age group while Evan Grime, the Northern cross-country champion, won the junior two-lap title in a PB 2:00.19.

The senior girls’ 800m was tight with Indienne King (2:11.27) just beating Jayne Elvin (2:11.30).

The inters title went to one of the weekend’s most dominant athletes, Phoebe Gill, who won by a huge five seconds in 2:06.33 – the quickest time by an intermediate girl for 40 years – while Grace Taylor led home the juniors (2:12.33).

A competitive senior boys 1500m which saw 13 finish within four minutes and victory go to Rowan Miell-Ingram (3:54.13).

The inters title saw a similar time as Heny Dover won in a PB 3:54.89 ahead of former English National champion Will Rabjohns (3:55.43).

Alex Lennon, the English Schools cross-country runner-up, won the junior race in a PB 4:04.12 to go top of the under-15 rankings.

Keira Brady-Jones won the senior girls race in 4:27.63 as former English National and UK Inter Counties cross-country winner Zoe Gilbody headed the inters race in 4:29.63.

Remarkably the quickest girls’ 1500m runner was junior Shaikira King who ran a PB 4:26.01. Her time was a UK lead and moved her to seventh all-time in the under-15 age group. She also won the cross-country title in March.

Over 3000m there were victories for senior Bradley Giblin (PB 8:25.36) and inter James Dargan (8:30.00), senior girl Libby Huxley (PB 9:42.62) and inter Innes Fitzgerald (PB 9:21.34).

The latter, who had won the Schools International cross-country in the spring, won by 16 seconds in a championships best and that time would have placed second in the European Under-18 Championships in Jerusalem last week.

The sprint hurdles races were won by juniors Lewis Shaw (11.24/-1.3) and Leah Wagstaff (11.04/1.4), inters Isaabelle Mardle (11.13/-0.6) and Jaiden Dean (12.72/-0.8) and seniors Scarlett Gammell (13.91/0.7) and Abdul Sanusi (PB 14.05/-0.9).

Dean had run a championships record of 12.69 in his heat to go equal third all-time and was chased all the way by Noah Hanson (12.77) in the final who also goes into the UK all-time top 10.

Over 300m hurdles, inter Arabella Wilson, last year’s England under-15 combined Events champion, impressed with a big 41.95 PB to go sixth all-time.

Also standing out was senior boys 400m hurdles winner Jake Minshull who set a PB 51.73 in winning by exactly a second while Sam Lunt also stood out as he won the inters race by an even bigger margin in 51.83 to smash the UK under-17 record of 52.15 set by Nathan Woodward 16 years ago.

Emily Newnham was the senior girls winner in 59.22.

The 1500m steeplechase titles were picked up by inters Sam Riley (PB 4:25.25) and Freya Ruffels (PB :56.87) and senior Jessica Hatch (PB 4:54.10) whiel Alex Alston (PB 5:51.26) won the senior boys 2000m event.

In the field the high jump titles went the way of seniors Luke Ball (PB 2.12m) and Halle Ferguson (PB 1.78m), inters Hayden Blunn (PB 1.98m) and Thea Brown (PB 1.74m) and juniors Andre Onyekwe (1.75m) and Qi-Chi Ukpai (PB 1.71m).

Pole vault titles went the way of Seniors Lazarus Benjamin (5.00m) and Emilie Oakden (3.60m), inters Toby Splain (4.05m) and Charley O’Neill (3.50m) and junior Harry Casey (3.80m).

The long jumps saw victories for seniors Sam Danson (PB 7.13/0.5) and Ruby Jerges (5.84/1.2), inters D’mitri Varlack (PB 7.08/0.7) and Phoebe Clayton (5.90/0.0) and juniors William Launder (6.12/0.0) and Isabella Arartey (PB 5.50/1.2).

At triple jump the senior titles went the way of Scott Sinclair (PB 14.86/1.7) and Amy Warre (PB 12.40/-1.0), inters titles to Jack Hilton (14.56m) and Amber Brown (11.38/0.4) and junior titles to Stefan Anderson (PB 12.74/0.0).

The big name in the shot was junior winner Lawson Capes, the grandson of Britain’s greatest ever shot putter Geoff and he threw 15.13m. The other junior title went to Leila Thompson (PB 12.62m).

The senior winners were Isaac Kambamba Delaney (15.59m) and Lily Carlaw (12.47m) and inters titles went to Travis Scottow (15.34m) and Hannah Bridge (14.36m). Delaney had flown back from Jerusalem from the European Under-18 Championships that morning.

At discus the senior titles went to Rhys Allen (55.51m) and Amber Jeacock West (39.79m), inter golds to Teddy Gannon (PB 55.40m and a UK under-17 lead) and Nubia Evans-Shields (40.30m) and juniors Arun Menon (41.85m) and Matilda Farrar (PB 36.68m).

The hammer titles went to seniors Owen Merrett (68.07m) and Lily Murray (50.32m) and inters Charlie Elford Pond (PB 61.43m) and Clemmie Harris (PB 51.12m) and juniors (Joshua Reibbitt 44.59m) and Alice Howie (PB 51.44m).

The latter won by 10 metres with her UK lead.

In the javelin, Callum Taylor just missed his PB with a 67.20m throw though fellow seniors Harriette Mortlock did set a PB (49.60m) but just missed breaching 50 metres.

The inter winners were Felix Mcardle Hodge (PB 64.27m) and Dulcie Yelling (PB 45.59m).

The junior victors were Ellis Ibrahim (PB 51.89m) and Harriet Wheeler (42.54m).

U20 men:

100 (-0.5): 1 R Earle (Middlesex) 10.92; 2 J Gibbs (Hertfordshire) 10.97; 3 J Nash (Middlesex) 11.05; 4 D Seidu (Leicestershire) 11.08; 5 H Mzee (Berkshire) 11.09; 6 C Nortey (Kent) 11.15; 7 J Bogle (Lincolnshire) 11.15; 8 G Menkiti (Surrey) 11.31. SF1 (0.6): 1 J Gibbs (Hertfordshire) 11.00; 2 H Mzee (Berkshire) 11.05; 3 J Nash (Middlesex) 11.07; 4 J Bogle (Lincolnshire) 11.07; 5 G Menkiti (Surrey) 11.19; 6 Z Clarke-Green (Middlesex) 11.27; 7 N Barwis (Sussex) 11.35; 8 D Agbenu (Bedfordshire) 11.53. SF2 (-2.2): 1 R Earle (Middlesex) 11.03; 2 D Seidu (Leicestershire) 11.21; 3 C Nortey (Kent) 11.36; 4 J Kinchin-Smith (Cambridgeshire) 11.41; 5 J Forrest (Staffordshire) 11.46; 6 B Ayuk (Northumberland) 11.46; 7 J Carter (Wiltshire) 11.56; 8 O Ebriku (London) 11.70. Ht1 (-1.1): 1 C Nortey (Kent) 11.22; 2 J Nash (Middlesex) 11.22; 3 B Ayuk (Northumberland) 11.24; 4 M Massembo (Essex) 11.26; 5 D Agbenu (Bedfordshire) 11.36; 6 B Cronin (Surrey) 11.37; 7 B Fogden (Derbyshire) 11.49. Ht2 (-0.3): 1 N Barwis (Sussex) 11.40; 2 O Ebriku (London) 11.51; 3 N Gavaghan (Derbyshire) 11.65. Ht3 (-0.8): 1 J Bogle (Lincolnshire) 11.06; 2 Z Clarke-Green (Middlesex) 11.27; 3 J Carter (Wiltshire) 11.31; 4 C McCarthy (Cornwall) 11.48; 5 K Faria-Brown (Surrey) 11.62; 6 J Hickson (Durham) 12.38. Ht4 (0.3): 1 R Earle (Middlesex) 10.65; 2 D Seidu (Leicestershire) 10.88; 3 H Mzee (Berkshire) 10.88; 4 J Gibbs (Hertfordshire) 10.89; 5 J Kinchin-Smith (Cambridgeshire) 11.04; 6 J Forrest (Staffordshire) 11.14; 7 G Menkiti (Surrey) 11.15. 200 (-1.3): 1 J Houslin (Middlesex) 21.90; 2 E Wilson (Avon) 21.90; 3 S Baffour (West Midlands) 22.00; 4 D Chapman (South Yorkshire) 22.10; 5 P Babalola (Berkshire) 22.20; 6 M Sinclair (Middlesex) 22.20; 7 R Ter (Merseyside) 22.60; – F Arkell (London) DNS. Ht1 (-1.7): 1 E Wilson (Avon) 22.00; 2 M Sinclair (Middlesex) 22.22; 3 C Nealon-Richards (West Midlands) 22.36; 4 M McLean (Greater Manchester) 22.61; 5 A Dyer-Stott (North Yorkshire) 22.74; 6 D Love (Durham) 22.86. Ht2 (-0.8): 1 F Arkell (London) 22.06; 2 P Babalola (Berkshire) 22.16; 3 R Ter (Merseyside) 22.32; 4 J Burgess (Suffolk) 22.52; 5 D Purton (Kent) 22.61. Ht3 (-2.4): 1 J Houslin (Middlesex) 21.90; 2 S Baffour (West Midlands) 22.21; 3 D Chapman (South Yorkshire) 22.31; 4 A Bradshaw (Greater Manchester) 22.86; 5 M Corcoran (West Yorkshire) 22.88; 6 J Hockin (North Yorkshire) 22.88; 7 K Romans (Sussex) 23.40. 400: 1 C McGregor (Warwickshire) 47.64; 2 H Channon (Oxfordshire) 47.95; 3 B Lawton (West Yorkshire) 48.02; 4 P Seema Roca (Kent) 48.44; 5 J Lamboll (Cornwall) 48.61; 6 R Henry-Daire (Berkshire) 48.73; 7 T Hockley (Hampshire) 48.82; 8 K Matysiak (West Midlands) 49.31. Ht1: 1 P Seema Roca (Kent) 49.35; 2 K Matysiak (West Midlands) 49.45; 3 C Smith (Norfolk) 49.55; 4 L Townson (Durham) 50.03; 5 A Walls (Buckinghamshire) 50.19; 6 R Bennett (Warwickshire) 50.37. Ht2: 1 C McGregor (Warwickshire) 48.24; 2 R Henry-Daire (Berkshire) 48.44; 3 T Hockley (Hampshire) 48.76; 4 T Owler (Kent) 49.55; 5 N Dyas (South Yorkshire) 49.73; 6 J Wheeler (Cornwall) 49.95; 7 N Kabel (Middlesex) 50.96. Ht3: 1 B Lawton (West Yorkshire) 48.57; 2 H Channon (Oxfordshire) 48.69; 3 J Lamboll (Cornwall) 49.29; 4 A Fox (Humberside) 49.42; 5 A Sloan (Sussex) 51.01; 6 E Griffin (Somerset) 51.19. 800: 1 S Mills (Devon) 1:55.41; 2 E Savage (Greater Manchester) 1:55.48; 3 Z Old (Northumberland) 1:55.77; 4 H Ware (Hampshire) 1:56.40; 5 J Sispal (Warwickshire) 1:56.42; 6 C Perkins (Durham) 1:56.66; 7 S O’Loughnane (Hampshire) 1:57.23; 8 F White (West Midlands) 1:58.67. Ht1: 1 H Ware (Hampshire) 1:52.93; 2 J Sispal (Warwickshire) 1:53.83; 3 S Temple (Cleveland) 1:54.63; 4 R Lenoire (Buckinghamshire) 1:55.07; 5 P Griffith (Cheshire) 1:56.80; 6 L Matharu (Hertfordshire) 1:57.25; 7 W Annable (Derbyshire) 1:59.51. Ht2: 1 E Savage (Greater Manchester) 1:53.66; 2 S Mills (Devon) 1:53.71; 3 C Perkins (Durham) 1:54.25; 4 F White (West Midlands) 1:54.40; 5 F Hutchinson (Nottinghamshire) 1:54.45; 6 M Brunnock (Hereford and Worcestershire) 1:54.88; 7 D Carney (Cheshire) 1:56.52. Ht3: 1 Z Old (Northumberland) 1:55.86; 2 S O’Loughnane (Hampshire) 1:55.99; 3 L Richardson (Hereford and Worcestershire) 1:56.15; 4 M Roberts (Lancashire) 1:56.69; 5 L Stubbs (Hertfordshire) 1:56.74; 6 B Stevenson (Derbyshire) 1:56.84; 7 J Stock (Greater Manchester) 1:59.23; 8 H Cullen (Lincolnshire) 2:02.69. 1500: 1 R Miell-Ingram (Oxfordshire) 3:54.13; 2 E Savage (Greater Manchester) 3:54.54; 3 Z Freeland (Buckinghamshire) 3:55.59; 4 I Rothwell (Cambridgeshire) 3:56.20; 5 G Stevens (Berkshire) 3:56.39; 6 J Keir (Kent) 3:56.87; 7 A Melloy (Cambridgeshire) 3:56.99; 8 G Keen (Cambridgeshire) 3:57.32; 9 J Blevins (Northumberland) 3:57.52; 10 A Hudson (Surrey) 3:58.28; 11 H Jonas (Norfolk) 3:58.30; 12 H Hewitt (Lincolnshire) 3:58.56; 13 D Galloway (Shropshire) 3:58.70; 14 W Strickley (Merseyside) 4:00.35; 15 W Singleton (Shropshire) 4:00.92; 16 D Holman (Lancashire) 4:04.06. Ht1: 1 Z Freeland (Buckinghamshire) 3:55.95; 2 E Savage (Greater Manchester) 3:56.34; 3 H Jonas (Norfolk) 3:56.45; 4 G Keen (Cambridgeshire) 3:56.50; 5 W Singleton (Shropshire) 3:57.04; 6 O Capps (Devon) 3:57.87; 7 T Shaw (North Yorkshire) 3:58.11; 8 M Price (Hereford and Worcestershire) 3:59.50; 9 B Harrison (Cornwall) 4:00.19; 10 W Collinson (Northumberland) 4:03.03; 11 J Brook (Middlesex) 4:03.29; 12 F McGrath (Berkshire) 4:03.36; 13 J Smith (Dorset) 4:06.54. Ht2: 1 W Strickley (Merseyside) 3:56.88; 2 D Galloway (Shropshire) 3:57.00; 3 J Keir (Kent) 3:57.01; 4 D Holman (Lancashire) 3:57.12; 5 A Melloy (Cambridgeshire) 3:57.30; 6 A Hamud (Middlesex) 3:58.23; 7 J Vaughan (Hereford and Worcestershire) 3:58.66; 8 S Hopkins (Greater Manchester) 4:00.40; 9 J Peck (Suffolk) 4:02.78; 10 B Rock (London) 4:07.24; 11 G Mastrolonardo (North Yorkshire) 4:08.71. Ht3: 1 R Miell-Ingram (Oxfordshire) 3:56.16; 2 H Hewitt (Lincolnshire) 3:56.43; 3 G Stevens (Berkshire) 3:56.44; 4 I Rothwell (Cambridgeshire) 3:56.51; 5 J Blevins (Northumberland) 3:56.64; 6 A Hudson (Surrey) 3:57.65; 7 J Harrison (Cornwall) 3:59.08; 8 A Thompson (North Yorkshire) 4:01.47; 9 J Chamberlain (Hertfordshire) 4:02.09; 10 T Emery (Middlesex) 4:02.49; 11 N Bennett (Northamptonshire) 4:07.00; 12 T Smales (Humberside) 4:07.36. 3000: 1 B Giblin (Greater Manchester) 8:25.36; 2 S Hodgson (Berkshire) 8:27.41; 3 G Couttie (North Yorkshire) 8:28.98; 4 B Brown (Hampshire) 8:29.53; 5 L Small (Kent) 8:30.20; 6 D Maydew (Somerset) 8:31.70; 7 J Deacon (Lancashire) 8:32.84; 8 A Barber (Leicestershire) 8:33.20; 9 J Wardle (Leicestershire) 8:34.07; 10 H Mackie (South Yorkshire) 8:34.67; 11 J Small (Kent) 8:35.20; 12 C O’Neill (Hertfordshire) 8:36.13; 13 M Ruby (Dorset) 8:36.35; 14 R Martin (Hampshire) 8:38.64; 15 L Davis (Gloucestershire) 8:39.91; 16 L Stone (Surrey) 8:41.35; 17 K Tung (Shropshire) 8:44.26; 18 D Fisher (Somerset) 8:45.30; 19 T James (Sussex) 8:48.14; 20 T Jones (Merseyside) 9:04.84; 21 C Stephenson (North Yorkshire) 9:19.04. 110H (-0.9): 1 A Sanusi (Essex) 14.05; 2 H Barton (Somerset) 14.10; 3 J Purbrick (Cambridgeshire) 14.58; 4 R Lawrence (Hertfordshire) 14.59; 5 S Ball (Berkshire) 14.62; 6 R Hedman (Essex) 14.72; 7 H Curtis (Cornwall) 14.78; 8 O Adnitt (Humberside) 14.81; 9 J Elphick (Lancashire) 14.85. Ht1 (-0.8): 1 A Sanusi (Essex) 14.08; 2 R Lawrence (Hertfordshire) 14.42; 3 J Purbrick (Cambridgeshire) 14.47; 4 S Ball (Berkshire) 14.48; 5 D Bradley (Cheshire) 15.33; 6 K James (Cumbria) 16.76. Ht2 (-0.4): 1 H Barton (Somerset) 13.84; 2 R Hedman (Essex) 14.44; 3 J Elphick (Lancashire) 14.48; 4 P Kyle (Avon) 14.81; 5 E Secker (Lincolnshire) 15.54. Ht3 (-0.7): 1 O Adnitt (Humberside) 14.81; 2 H Curtis (Cornwall) 14.85; 3 M Williams (West Yorkshire) 14.95; 4 B Ince (Oxfordshire) 15.32; 5 F Clemons (Warwickshire) 15.77; 6 H Burrow (Lancashire) 16.05; 7 S Bates (Warwickshire) 31.49. 400H: 1 J Minshull (Warwickshire) 51.73; 2 O Okoh (Essex) 52.73; 3 J Blanc (Essex) 53.94; 4 B Verbickas (Cheshire) 54.49; 5 H Ross-Hughes (Merseyside) 54.66; 6 L Dronfield (Sussex) 55.23; 7 L Morrison (Greater Manchester) 55.86; 8 N Miller (Somerset) 57.46. Ht1: 1 O Okoh (Essex) 52.90; 2 H Ross-Hughes (Merseyside) 55.32; 3 L Dronfield (Sussex) 55.66; 4 L Morrison (Greater Manchester) 56.63; 5 J Frew (Berkshire) 59.96; 6 E Laws (Hertfordshire) 60.14. Ht2: 1 J Minshull (Warwickshire) 52.98; 2 J Blanc (Essex) 55.18; 3 B Verbickas (Cheshire) 55.31; 4 N Miller (Somerset) 55.51; 5 G Carter (Middlesex) 58.55; 6 F Leaney (Oxfordshire) 62.83. 2000SC: 1 A Alston (Bedfordshire) 5:51.26; 2 T Heal (Somerset) 5:52.21; 3 O James (Dorset) 6:04.72; 4 F Cooper (Gloucestershire) 6:11.61; 5 W Nuttall (Essex) 6:13.39; 6 D Hayes (Merseyside) 6:13.59; 7 F Ward (Northamptonshire) 6:14.89; 8 D Hanslow (Sussex) 6:15.76; 9 S Kerfoot (Avon) 6:17.45; 10 A Sproston (Sussex) 6:20.09; 11 B Whittle (Hertfordshire) 6:20.26. 4×100: r1: 1 Berkshire Schools 42.18; 2 Cornwall Schools 43.38; 3 Merseyside Schools 43.55; 4 Durham Schools 44.80; 5 Greater Manchester Schools 45.30; 6 Lancashire Schools 48.23. r2: 1 Surrey Schools 42.46; 2 Warwickshire Schools 42.56; 3 Essex Schools 43.22; 4 Somerset Schools 44.41; 5 Oxfordshire Schools 46.51; – Northumberland Schools DQ; – Sussex Schools DQ; – Middlesex Schools DQ. HJ: 1 L Ball (Avon) 2.12; 2 W Sutton (Sussex) 1.95; 3 J Darlington (London) 1.92; 4 K Calvert (Merseyside) 1.92; 5 J Rawson (Durham) 1.92; 5 N Mahmoud (London) 1.92; 7 S Clarkson (Merseyside) 1.87; 7 G Fox Rowe (Warwickshire) 1.87; 9 D Phillips (Lincolnshire) 1.87; 10 L Reynolds (Somerset) 1.82; 11 B Pitts (Derbyshire) 1.82; 12 H Fordham (Kent) 1.77. PV: 1 L Benjamin (Greater Manchester) 5.00; 2 O Segun (Kent) 4.50; 3 C Wells (Sussex) 4.35; 4 B Corry (Surrey) 4.35; 5 K Afirifah-Mensah (Derbyshire) 4.20; 6 T Oram (Wiltshire) 4.00; 7 D Tierney (Sussex) 4.00; 8 S Ouiles (Gloucestershire) 4.00; 9 T Penley (Buckinghamshire) 3.80. LJ: 1 S Danson (Cheshire) 7.13/0.5; 2 S Sherlock (Surrey) 7.04/0.3; 3 M Liu (Merseyside) 6.83/0.0; 4 O Adepegba (Kent) 6.82/0.1; 5 A Wood (Gloucestershire) 6.80/0.5; 6 J Taylor (Berkshire) 6.79/0.2; 7 J Compton (Hertfordshire) 6.79/0.3; 8 W Reid (North Yorkshire) 6.51/0.0; 9 T Akanbi-Mortimer (Somerset) 6.35/0.3. TJ: 1 S Sinclair (Lancashire) 14.86/1.7; 2 A Opaleye (Cambridgeshire) 14.79/1.3; 3 D Akinradewo (Greater Manchester) 14.78/2.6; 4 M Campbell-Brambilla (Sussex) 14.09/1.2; 5 S Ampofo (Buckinghamshire) 14.03/0.0; 6 C Winter (Norfolk) 14.03/2.3; 7 M Eyiowuawi (Berkshire) 13.68/0.6; 8 A Yavuz (Essex) 13.67/1.7; 9 B Butcher (Dorset) 13.58/1.3; 10 K Masindo (Kent) 13.54/0.5; 11 L Henry (Hertfordshire) 13.33/0.0; 12 M Cox (Hertfordshire) 13.18/0.0. SP: 1 I Delaney (Lancashire) 15.59; 2 B McCauley (Oxfordshire) 15.29; 3 D Capes (Lincolnshire) 14.94; 4 C Unsworth (Greater Manchester) 14.72; 5 F Zamparelli (Cornwall) 14.46; 6 W Lamprell (Suffolk) 13.82; 7 W Saltmarsh (Devon) 13.55; 8 J Wadman (Sussex) 13.36; 9 Z Grinsted (Bedfordshire) 12.85; 10 A Rutter (North Yorkshire) 12.65; 11 N Whyatt (Derbyshire) 11.74; 12 A Rosenthal (Middlesex) 11.58; 13 L Dawson (Cumbria) 11.26; 14 A Mee (Leicestershire) 11.18. DT: 1 R Allen (Dorset) 55.51; 2 D Claydon (Kent) 44.71; 3 T Pattison (Hampshire) 44.45; 4 J Schrijver (Avon) 42.81; 5 O Beach (Sussex) 42.21; 6 B Crosby (Devon) 41.93; 7 P Harewood (Leicestershire) 40.63; 8 G Lamb (Hertfordshire) 40.38; 9 D Brennan (South Yorkshire) 38.76; 10 B Steel (Merseyside) 38.70; 11 B Duncan (Kent) 38.55; 12 E Evans (Hampshire) 37.40; 13 C Uzoigwe (Greater Manchester) 37.29; 14 M Van Haren (Suffolk) 36.70; 15 H Booker (Berkshire) 36.63; 16 E Foy (Northamptonshire) 36.11. HT: 1 O Merrett (Wiltshire) 68.07; 2 H Ricketts (Wiltshire) 62.55; 3 J Viner (Wiltshire) 55.87; 4 M Heywood (Lancashire) 55.84; 5 A Small (Warwickshire) 54.21; 6 D Menhennet (Hereford and Worcestershire) 50.95; 7 A Holliday (Cumbria) 46.72; 8 D King (Cumbria) 46.11; 9 C Scott-Allan (Merseyside) 45.78. JT: 1 C Taylor (Hampshire) 67.20; 2 A Padaruth (Middlesex) 66.41; 3 M Allison (Berkshire) 65.11; 4 C Evans (Oxfordshire) 58.77; 5 L Forster (Greater Manchester) 56.64; 6 B Jones (Somerset) 56.49; 7 M Trajkovic (Middlesex) 56.28; 8 H Domingos (Berkshire) 55.99; 9 E Parry (Nottinghamshire) 55.39; 10 B James (Essex) 55.14; 11 J Pratt (Sussex) 54.61; 12 S Hill (Essex) 51.49; 13 C Hendy (Somerset) 46.45

U17 men:

100 (-1.4): 1 M Spence-Forde (Middlesex) 11.08; 2 Y Afirifah-Mensah (Derbyshire) 11.12; 3 C Hughes (Essex) 11.14; 4 D Elenwa (Greater Manchester) 11.21; 5 O Acquah (Essex) 11.26; 6 F Powell (Leicestershire) 11.29; – R Thomas-Riley (West Midlands) DNS; – M Ajayi (Oxfordshire) DNS. SF1: 1 Y Afirifah-Mensah (Derbyshire) 11.26; 2 F Powell (Leicestershire) 11.48; 3 J N’Douba (London) 11.50; 4 M Amadi (Middlesex) 11.52; 5 F Steele (Bedfordshire) 11.57; 6 C Ufondu (South Yorkshire) 11.63; 7 L Scott (Greater Manchester) 11.66; 8 B Cooke (Dorset) 11.85. SF2 (0.7): 1 M Spence-Forde (Middlesex) 11.21; 2 C Hughes (Essex) 11.36; 3 M Ajayi (Oxfordshire) 11.40; 4 G Warburton (Greater Manchester) 11.52; 5 T Bristol (West Midlands) 11.58; 6 F Brown (North Yorkshire) 11.61; 7 T Brookes (Bedfordshire) 11.71; 8 R Munir (South Yorkshire) 11.73. SF3 (-2.5): 1 R Thomas-Riley (West Midlands) 10.94; 2 D Elenwa (Greater Manchester) 11.32; 3 O Acquah (Essex) 11.33; 4 A Fatoki (Buckinghamshire) 11.40; 5 M France (South Yorkshire) 11.59; 6 K Masukume (Derbyshire) 11.64; 7 R Brady (Avon) 11.72; 8 I Abdulkarim (London) 11.76. Ht1: 1 R Brady (Avon) 11.44; 2 G Warburton (Greater Manchester) 11.45; 3 B Cooke (Dorset) 11.53; 4 K Masukume (Derbyshire) 11.60; 5 J Lumsden (Buckinghamshire) 11.61; 6 R Anthony-Deyemo (Berkshire) 11.67; 7 N Walker (West Midlands) 11.74. Ht2 (0.6): 1 Y Afirifah-Mensah (Derbyshire) 11.16; 2 O Acquah (Essex) 11.39; 3 F Brown (North Yorkshire) 11.48; 4 A Fatoki (Buckinghamshire) 11.50; 5 T Brookes (Bedfordshire) 11.51; 6 I Manuel (Berkshire, U20) 11.68; 7 J Heesom (Hertfordshire) 12.10. Ht3 (-0.5): 1 C Hughes (Essex) 11.20; 2 L Scott (Greater Manchester) 11.46; 3 M France (South Yorkshire) 11.46; 4 I Abdulkarim (London) 11.47; 5 H Mcilroy (Hampshire) 11.63; 6 C Shepherd (Leicestershire) 11.70; 7 N Hedges (Hertfordshire) 12.11. Ht4 (-0.7): 1 T Bristol (West Midlands) 11.43; 2 M Amadi (Middlesex) 11.47; 3 M Ajayi (Oxfordshire) 11.48; 4 F Steele (Bedfordshire) 11.60; 5 H Thomas (Surrey) 11.63; 6 V Charles (Middlesex) 11.64; 7 D Akinlolu (London) 11.86; 8 M Azaka-Ekpeti (North Yorkshire) 12.09. Ht5 (-1.3): 1 R Thomas-Riley (West Midlands) 10.97; 2 M Spence-Forde (Middlesex) 11.06; 3 D Elenwa (Greater Manchester) 11.19; 4 F Powell (Leicestershire) 11.37; 5 J N’Douba (London) 11.43; 6 C Ufondu (South Yorkshire) 11.45; 7 R Munir (South Yorkshire) 11.59. 200: Ht1 (-1.5): 1 R Elias (Nottinghamshire) 22.65; 2 S Mowa (Surrey) 22.81; 3 C Darcy (North Yorkshire) 22.93; 4 D Tuohy (Somerset) 23.05; 5 L Chipchase (South Yorkshire) 23.10; 6 R Beckford Collier (London) 23.45; 7 H Carrott (Leicestershire) 23.52. Ht2 (-1.8): 1 M Mulé (Berkshire) 22.77; 2 E Nwokeji (Northamptonshire) 22.78; 2 K Sesay (London) 22.78; 4 A Leadbeater (Cheshire) 22.82; 5 S Jagroop (Middlesex) 23.11; 6 T Brookes (West Midlands) 23.43. Ht3 (1.1): 1 K Taylor (Middlesex) 22.28; 2 S McAlinden (Hertfordshire) 22.47; 3 J Stone (Kent) 22.65; 4 C Kelly (Surrey) 22.70; 5 T Hull (Berkshire) 23.17; 6 F Maynard (North Yorkshire) 23.23. Ht4 (-3.0): 1 M Ritson (Avon) 22.50; 2 E Ferguson (Surrey) 22.58; 3 D Ellington (Middlesex) 22.91; 4 H Parker (South Yorkshire) 23.15; 5 H Bunting (Dorset) 23.27; 6 J Richards (Berkshire) 23.62. 400: 1 O Irwin (Berkshire) 49.02; 2 K Gallimore (Berkshire) 49.31; 3 B Greenleaf (Suffolk) 49.44; 4 Z Jones (Middlesex) 49.56; 5 A Beck (Hampshire) 50.15; 6 E Curran (Surrey) 50.22; 7 K Kafuti (Surrey) 50.30; 8 D Scott (West Midlands) 50.86. Ht1: 1 K Kafuti (Surrey) 50.06; 2 D Scott (West Midlands) 50.11; 3 O Withers (Berkshire) 50.34; 4 O Slinko (Bedfordshire) 50.56; 5 O Blainey (Essex) 51.09; 6 R Pearson (Sussex) 51.45; 7 N Ridgeon (London) 52.76; 8 D White (Northamptonshire) 53.46. Ht2: 1 Z Jones (Middlesex) 48.88; 2 O Irwin (Berkshire) 49.49; 3 A Beck (Hampshire) 49.71; 4 D Nyong (London) 50.25; 5 S Chevous (Suffolk) 50.30; 6 O Brooke (Kent) 50.87; 7 T Bemand (Dorset) 52.14; 8 E Cameron (Staffordshire) 53.54. Ht3: 1 K Gallimore (Berkshire) 49.65; 2 B Greenleaf (Suffolk) 49.83; 3 E Curran (Surrey) 50.04; 4 N Firla (London) 51.48; 5 F Garland (Cheshire) 51.62; 6 J Bell (Cumbria) 51.87. 800: 1 M Waterworth (Sussex) 1:53.94; 2 O Denson (Buckinghamshire) 1:54.07; 3 J Kinrade (Shropshire) 1:54.18; 4 J Redmond (Merseyside) 1:54.25; 5 M Ayling (Suffolk) 1:54.62; 6 W Steadman (Essex) 1:54.64; 7 K Sriskandarajah (London) 1:55.42; 8 G Ward (Hertfordshire) 1:57.25. Ht1: 1 M Ayling (Suffolk) 1:55.57; 2 G Ward (Hertfordshire) 1:57.76; 3 H Kentish (Buckinghamshire) 1:58.29; 4 I Jessop-Tranter (Buckinghamshire) 1:58.35; 5 C Prestwich (Nottinghamshire) 2:03.99; 6 S Holloway (Avon) 2:06.67. Ht2: 1 J Redmond (Merseyside) 1:57.14; 2 K Sriskandarajah (London) 1:57.58; 3 L Scott (South Yorkshire) 1:58.54; 4 C West (Lincolnshire) 1:58.84; 5 M Russell (Greater Manchester) 2:00.10; 6 A Taylor (Suffolk) 2:01.89; 7 G Norster (Devon) 2:03.10. Ht3: 1 J Kinrade (Shropshire) 1:56.37; 2 O Denson (Buckinghamshire) 1:56.42; 3 M Waterworth (Sussex) 1:56.43; 4 W Steadman (Essex) 1:56.79; 5 L Stabler (North Yorkshire) 1:57.89; 6 J Whittingham (Staffordshire) 1:58.54; 7 T Taylor (Suffolk) 2:02.71. 1500: 1 H Dover (Suffolk) 3:54.89; 2 W Rabjohns (Dorset) 3:55.43; 3 O Schofield (Greater Manchester) 3:55.57; 4 H Wilson (Hampshire) 3:55.69; 5 C Foley (Surrey) 3:58.86; 6 D Thompson (Lancashire) 3:59.40; 7 Z Ferguson (South Yorkshire) 4:00.50; 8 H Sheffield (Gloucestershire) 4:03.56; 9 C Norman (Surrey) 4:06.33; 10 A Coates (Dorset) 4:10.50; 11 J Geller (Essex) 4:13.51; 12 R Price (Cheshire) 4:14.55. Ht1: 1 H Sheffield (Gloucestershire) 4:04.98; 2 W Rabjohns (Dorset) 4:05.05; 3 C Norman (Surrey) 4:05.94; 4 R Price (Cheshire) 4:06.07; 5 J Geller (Essex) 4:06.59; 6 S Beedell (Lincolnshire) 4:06.89; 7 E Busfield (Derbyshire) 4:07.52; 8 J Rees Gara (Greater Manchester) 4:09.43; 9 J West (North Yorkshire) 4:11.57; 10 B Williams (Cornwall) 4:14.48; 11 F O’Murchu (Sussex) 4:18.49. Ht2: 1 O Schofield (Greater Manchester) 3:59.84; 2 H Dover (Suffolk) 3:59.84; 3 D Thompson (Lancashire) 4:00.03; 4 H Wilson (Hampshire) 4:00.18; 5 Z Ferguson (South Yorkshire) 4:00.46; 6 C Foley (Surrey) 4:02.47; 7 A Coates (Dorset) 4:04.63; 8 A Simons (Greater Manchester) 4:08.02; 9 T Bongaerts (Norfolk) 4:09.19; 10 N Rowe (Staffordshire) 4:15.50; 11 H Samkin (Lincolnshire) 4:21.19. 3000: 1 J Dargan (Hampshire) 8:30.00; 2 L McCay (Merseyside) 8:33.18; 3 B Peck (Suffolk) 8:34.16; 4 I Henderson (Gloucestershire) 8:35.68; 5 J Prendergast (Kent) 8:37.00; 6 H Gear (Kent) 8:41.51; 7 J Grange (Essex) 8:49.17; 8 L Conway (Cambridgeshire) 8:52.45; 9 A Adams (Gloucestershire) 8:53.74; 10 E Bond (Northumberland) 8:54.46; 11 M Pickering (Surrey) 8:55.08; 12 L Newton (Sussex) 8:59.82; 13 Q Miell-Ingram (Oxfordshire) 9:00.13; 14 T Carpenter (Lincolnshire) 9:01.69; 15 H Maxwell (Wiltshire) 9:04.58; 16 T Redmond (Buckinghamshire) 9:05.08; 17 F Hart (Gloucestershire) 9:13.47; 18 A Poulston (Merseyside) 9:16.58. 100H (-0.8): 1 J Dean (Norfolk) 12.72; 2 N Hanson (Essex) 12.77; 3 O Parker (Leicestershire) 13.25; 4 T Corlis (London) 13.33; 5 E Barber (Buckinghamshire) 13.62; 6 M Roe (Lincolnshire) 13.70; 7 A Salaam (Essex) 13.75; 8 D Clarke (London) 14.11. Ht1 (-0.2): 1 O Parker (Leicestershire) 13.44; 2 E Barber (Buckinghamshire) 13.53; 3 A Salaam (Essex) 13.62; 4 D Clarke (London) 13.77; 5 O Humphrey (Berkshire) 13.91; 6 R Mourtada (Kent) 14.07; 7 A Dingley (Devon) 14.76. Ht2 (0.3): 1 J Dean (Norfolk) 12.69; 2 N Hanson (Essex) 12.93; 3 T Corlis (London) 13.56; 4 M Roe (Lincolnshire) 13.75; 5 D Amoako (Essex) 13.94; 6 J Taylor (Devon) 14.37; 7 O Eribo (Somerset) 14.52; 8 A Corr (Merseyside) 15.06. 400H: 1 S Lunt (Cheshire) 51.83; 2 H Christian (Middlesex) 53.23; 3 D Gumbs (Berkshire) 53.30; 4 C Staddon (Avon) 55.97; 5 C West (Kent) 56.47; 6 Z Williams (Hampshire) 56.82; 7 C Johnson (Derbyshire) 57.16; 8 A Mills (Middlesex) 57.92. Ht1: 1 S Lunt (Cheshire) 53.43; 2 H Christian (Middlesex) 53.52; 3 C Staddon (Avon) 56.66; 4 A Crerar (Berkshire) 58.16; 5 A Adotevi (Somerset) 61.29; 6 N Kambang (Oxfordshire) 64.58. Ht2: 1 Z Williams (Hampshire) 56.70; 2 D Gumbs (Berkshire) 56.71; 3 C Johnson (Derbyshire) 56.78; 4 A Mills (Middlesex) 56.96; 5 C West (Kent) 57.03; 6 L Turner (Northamptonshire) 59.52. 1500SC: 1 S Riley (Essex) 4:25.25; 2 D Stoneman (Avon) 4:27.43; 3 E Supple (Bedfordshire) 4:31.68; 4 J Mingoia (Berkshire) 4:37.46; 5 A Tilt (Northamptonshire) 4:37.63; 6 D Millard (Somerset) 4:37.93; 7 N Heal (Somerset) 4:42.25; 8 R Shearer (Suffolk) 4:42.63; 9 D Pauley (Cambridgeshire) 4:43.90; 10 G Thomas (Berkshire) 4:44.33; 11 W Galliford (Hertfordshire) 4:47.55; 12 R Frankel (Shropshire) 5:01.20. 4×100: r1: 1 Middlesex Schools 42.50; 2 Essex Schools 42.97; 3 London Schools 43.02; 4 North Yorkshire Schools 43.12; 1 Derbyshire Schools 43.62; 2 Avon Schools 43.95; 3 Berkshire Schools 44.36; 4 Greater Manchester Schools 44.78; 5 Dorset Schools 45.09; 6 Devon Schools 45.27. r2: 1 Kent Schools 43.68; 2 Surrey Schools 43.81; 3 Suffolk Schools 43.88; 4 West Midlands Schools 44.13; 5 South Yorkshire Schools 44.60; – Somerset Schools DQ. HJ: 1 H Blunn (Cheshire) 1.98; 2 W Jackson (Lancashire) 1.91; 3 T Lay (Essex) 1.88; 4 T Adeyemi (Greater Manchester) 1.88; 5 C Seago (Essex) 1.88; 6 J Holmes (West Yorkshire) 1.88; 7 J Price (Essex) 1.85; 8 M Ogedenbe Dobies (Greater Manchester) 1.85; 9 F Thurman (Cornwall) 1.80. PV: 1 T Splain (Berkshire) 4.05; 2 R May (South Yorkshire) 4.05; 3 O Witcombe (Kent) 3.90; 4 J Hughes (Essex) 3.90; 5 G Mackenzie (Lancashire) 3.70; 6 I Henson (North Yorkshire) 3.70; 7 J Rogers (Cornwall) 3.70. LJ: 1 D Varlack (Buckinghamshire) 7.08/0.7; 2 S Wright (Essex) 6.77/0.0; 3 K Ramsay (Derbyshire) 6.53/0.3; 4 R Rawlinson (Derbyshire) 6.45/0.0; 5 E Ellis (Norfolk) 6.31/0.1; 6 E Charles (Hereford and Worcestershire) 6.30/0.0; 7 G Down (Berkshire) 6.29/-0.9; 8 D MacQueen (Cambridgeshire) 6.23/0.7; 9 G Reynolds (Derbyshire) 6.04/0.0; 10 H Woods (Dorset) 5.93/0.9; 11 D Jolly (Leicestershire) 5.86/0.9; 12 C Knight (Middlesex) 5.84/0.5; 13 R Weinbrecht (London) 5.81/0.2; 14 W Firman (North Yorkshire) 5.71/0.0; 15 M Salter (Suffolk) 5.55/0.0. TJ: 1 J Hilton (Lancashire) 14.56; 2 E Nwachokor (Essex) 14.26; 3 D Ayodele (Buckinghamshire) 14.08; 4 B Lee (Nottinghamshire) 13.48; 5 G Isgrove (Avon) 13.47; 6 D Ola (Kent) 13.42; 7 Z McKenzie (Warwickshire) 13.34; 8 D Sadiku (Avon) 13.13; 9 D Babarinde (Kent) 12.98; 10 W Taverner (Wiltshire) 12.96; 11 N Hanson (Essex) 12.96; 12 L Emuna (Devon) 12.78; 13 P Dosumu (Sussex) 12.77; 14 T Annis (Hereford and Worcestershire) 12.54. SP: 1 T Scottow (Hampshire) 15.34; 2 G Leite (Avon) 14.99; 3 A Brown (Suffolk) 14.59; 4 D Alade (Kent) 13.24; 5 K Bouwmeester-Reid (Middlesex) 13.17; 6 O Jackson-Whyte (London) 13.14; 7 A Abebrese (London) 12.82; 8 G McMullen (Berkshire, U20) 12.62; 9 T Simmons (Somerset) 11.64; 10 A Lavis (Devon) 10.89. JT: 1 F Mcardle Hodge (Kent) 64.27; 2 I Ridge (Kent) 61.88; 3 B Williams (Essex) 61.72; 4 T Rutter (Hertfordshire) 59.79; 5 R Lombard (Gloucestershire) 59.66; 6 J Axtell (Hampshire) 58.96; 7 G Johnson (Surrey) 52.11; 8 K Greening (Middlesex) 50.11; 9 J Duckett (Wiltshire) 46.00; 10 L Colombini (Gloucestershire) 45.52; 11 D Clarke (Cumbria) 45.42; 12 F Dodkin (Hampshire) 45.35; 13 J Nash (Staffordshire) 44.81; 14 J Clarke (Sussex) 40.43; 15 D Richardson (South Yorkshire) 39.89; 16 C Marshall (Durham) 39.66



U15 boys: 100 (0.3): 1 J Beecroft (Kent) 11.15; 2 J Masters (Gloucestershire) 11.42; 3 D Nuttall (Lancashire) 11.44; 4 Z Azabdaftery (Middlesex) 11.47; 5 C Fisher (Sussex) 11.50; 6 R McCausland (Kent) 11.56; 7 N Graham (Essex) 11.67; 8 E Kisel (Warwickshire) 11.70. SF1 (-1.6): 1 Z Azabdaftery (Middlesex) 11.62; 2 R McCausland (Kent) 11.64; 3 C Fisher (Sussex) 11.65; 4 J Masters (Gloucestershire) 11.74; 5 C Riley (Leicestershire) 11.81; 6 C Presnail (Berkshire) 11.82; 7 A Whyte (Norfolk) 11.83; 8 K Enticott (Warwickshire) 11.87. SF2 (-2.2): 1 J Beecroft (Kent) 11.30; 2 D Nuttall (Lancashire) 11.59; 3 N Graham (Essex) 11.75; 4 E Kisel (Warwickshire) 11.78; 5 S O’Donnell (Leicestershire) 11.84; 6 V Redman (Kent) 11.86; 7 A Konstantaras (Middlesex) 11.97; 8 A Kamara (Berkshire) 12.02. Ht1 (-4.5): 1 Z Azabdaftery (Middlesex) 11.67; 2 N Graham (Essex) 11.73; 3 J Masters (Gloucestershire) 11.74; 4 A Mihalciuc (Berkshire) 11.98; 5 F McKittrick (Cleveland) 12.12; 6 L Thompson (Hampshire) 12.38; 7 V Millaly (Cornwall) 12.40. Ht2 (-1.6): 1 R McCausland (Kent) 11.39; 2 C Fisher (Sussex) 11.54; 3 E Kisel (Warwickshire) 11.66; 4 A Whyte (Norfolk) 11.82; 5 L Broome (Shropshire) 12.04; 6 R Nicholls (Suffolk) 13.66. Ht3 (-0.8): 1 J Beecroft (Kent) 11.10; 2 D Nuttall (Lancashire) 11.39; 3 A Konstantaras (Middlesex) 11.74; 4 C Riley (Leicestershire) 11.75; 5 A Kamara (Berkshire) 11.75; 6 L Curnow (Cumbria) 12.02; 7 E Mudahy (London) 12.03. Ht4 (-1.2): 1 S O’Donnell (Leicestershire) 11.72; 2 C Presnail (Berkshire) 11.72; 3 K Enticott (Warwickshire) 11.86; 4 V Redman (Kent) 11.88; 5 C McKenzie Washington (Middlesex) 11.96; 6 S Lee-Hirst (Cornwall) 12.61; 7 C Hambrook (Buckinghamshire) 12.64. 200 (0.3): 1 X Taylor (Surrey) 22.42; 2 J Wheeler-Henry (Hertfordshire) 22.46; 3 A Gomez (Hampshire) 22.76; 4 F Fabusiwa (Surrey) 22.85; 5 O Nunn (Lancashire) 23.04; 6 M Scott (Nottinghamshire) 23.32; 7 A Foster (Essex) 23.35; 8 L Francis (Surrey) 23.55. Ht1 (-0.6): 1 X Taylor (Surrey) 23.23; 2 L Francis (Surrey) 23.66; 3 E Robertson (Northumberland) 23.80; 4 K Clayton (Cumbria) 24.22; 5 S Roberts (Middlesex) 24.23. Ht2 (0.4): 1 A Gomez (Hampshire) 23.06; 2 O Nunn (Lancashire) 23.23; 3 A Foster (Essex) 23.45; 4 H Nelson (West Midlands) 23.55; 5 A Cimurs (Leicestershire) 24.06; 6 J Saunders (Middlesex) 24.43. Ht3 (0.5): 1 J Wheeler-Henry (Hertfordshire) 22.81; 2 F Fabusiwa (Surrey) 23.16; 3 M Scott (Nottinghamshire) 23.40; 4 R Powell (Avon) 23.51; 5 J Steddy (Hertfordshire) 24.27; 6 J Sarkodee (London) 25.11. 300: 1 S Brown (Middlesex) 36.33; 2 F Hake (Surrey) 36.56; 3 T Okoro (Hampshire) 36.57; 4 E Turbin (Surrey) 36.81; 5 M Cooper (Middlesex) 37.11; 6 M Inman (Northumberland) 37.64; 7 J Cantrill (Derbyshire) 37.88; 8 J Goldston (London) 37.91. SF1: 1 F Hake (Surrey) 37.28; 2 S Brown (Middlesex) 37.53; 3 T Okoro (Hampshire) 37.66; 4 J Goldston (London) 37.72; 5 S Fox (Surrey) 38.02; 6 J Diallo (Warwickshire) 38.03; 7 L Emeagi (Essex) 38.61; 8 L Higgins (Cornwall) 39.87. SF2: 1 E Turbin (Surrey) 36.86; 2 M Cooper (Middlesex) 37.25; 3 M Inman (Northumberland) 37.66; 4 J Cantrill (Derbyshire) 38.01; 5 A Irving (Cumbria) 38.03; 6 D Hughes (Oxfordshire) 38.12; 7 T Redfern (Hertfordshire) 39.07; 8 O Read (Suffolk) 39.77. Ht1: 1 M Inman (Northumberland) 37.27; 2 A Irving (Cumbria) 37.48; 3 J Cantrill (Derbyshire) 37.56; 4 S Fox (Surrey) 37.60; 5 C Woods (Cornwall) 39.78; 6 J Bass (London) 41.19. Ht2: 1 F Hake (Surrey) 37.38; 2 S Brown (Middlesex) 37.42; 3 O Read (Suffolk) 37.71; 4 D Hughes (Oxfordshire) 37.89; 5 R Dale (Warwickshire) 38.02; 6 S Hubbard (Hereford and Worcestershire) 38.48; 7 W Percival (Norfolk) 39.11. Ht3: 1 L Emeagi (Essex) 37.97; 2 T Redfern (Hertfordshire) 38.22; 3 L Higgins (Cornwall) 38.35; 4 J Flint (Derbyshire, U17) 38.36; 5 O Belbeck (Gloucestershire) 38.44; 6 A Broatch (Cumbria) 39.02; 7 G Smith (Norfolk) 39.33; 8 J White (Berkshire) 53.33. Ht4: 1 M Cooper (Middlesex) 36.91; 2 T Okoro (Hampshire) 37.16; 3 J Goldston (London) 37.30; 4 E Turbin (Surrey) 37.34; 5 J Diallo (Warwickshire) 37.81; 6 R Clarke (West Midlands) 37.95; 7 E Bowen (Shropshire) 38.89; 8 H Collins (Avon) 39.42. 800: 1 E Grime (Greater Manchester) 2:00.19; 2 T Ronchetti (Kent) 2:00.75; 3 C Haines (Avon) 2:01.16; 4 S Hembry (Hereford and Worcestershire) 2:01.51; 5 E Chadwick (Lancashire) 2:02.70; 6 E Newell (Surrey) 2:02.99; 7 J McAllen (Suffolk) 2:04.37; 8 L Carlin (Hertfordshire) 2:06.90. Ht1: 1 C Haines (Avon) 2:03.45; 2 E Grime (Greater Manchester) 2:03.93; 3 T Ronchetti (Kent) 2:04.14; 4 C McAndrew (West Yorkshire) 2:04.64; 5 O Gill (Lancashire) 2:04.94; 6 J O’Connor (Hertfordshire) 2:05.46; 7 J Rowley (Cheshire) 2:05.99; 8 W Hembry (Hereford and Worcestershire) 2:07.05; 9 A Virgilio (Wiltshire) 2:07.60; 10 L Ward (Merseyside) 2:11.29. Ht2: 1 J McAllen (Suffolk) 2:03.76; 2 S Hembry (Hereford and Worcestershire) 2:04.06; 3 E Chadwick (Lancashire) 2:04.15; 4 L Carlin (Hertfordshire) 2:04.20; 5 E Newell (Surrey) 2:04.38; 6 S Thornewill (Nottinghamshire) 2:06.34; 7 R Baxter-Laud (Suffolk) 2:06.46; 8 E Holden (Nottinghamshire) 2:09.37; 9 P Harrison (Shropshire) 2:09.55. 1500: 1 A Lennon (Surrey) 4:04.12; 2 I Stabler (North Yorkshire) 4:05.32; 3 M Clark (Lancashire) 4:05.55; 4 O Ulfig (Staffordshire) 4:06.74; 5 M Fraser (Lancashire) 4:07.11; 6 N Scott-Donkin (Cambridgeshire) 4:08.10; 7 G Wilson (Lincolnshire) 4:08.12; 8 J Meyburgh (Surrey) 4:09.77; 9 J Pepin (Hampshire) 4:14.18; 10 T Webb (Somerset) 4:14.18; 11 O Head (Kent) 4:14.30; 12 F Rowe (Essex) 4:16.03. Ht1: 1 M Clark (Lancashire) 4:10.87; 2 O Ulfig (Staffordshire) 4:11.17; 3 N Scott-Donkin (Cambridgeshire) 4:11.47; 4 J Meyburgh (Surrey) 4:12.51; 5 J Pepin (Hampshire) 4:13.86; 6 F Rowe (Essex) 4:15.37; 7 T Webb (Somerset) 4:16.09; 8 L Dunham (Hertfordshire) 4:18.90; 9 C Copeman (Suffolk) 4:19.53; 10 D Martin (Gloucestershire) 4:19.86; 11 O Cresswell (West Midlands) 4:20.66; 12 A Wilson (London) 4:25.49; 13 G Tiffin-Lowe (Cumbria) 4:29.51. Ht2: 1 I Stabler (North Yorkshire) 4:14.21; 2 G Wilson (Lincolnshire) 4:14.60; 3 M Fraser (Lancashire) 4:15.02; 4 A Lennon (Surrey) 4:15.04; 5 O Head (Kent) 4:16.65; 6 S Scrase-Field (London) 4:18.38; 7 B Collins (Avon) 4:18.78; 8 O Calvert (Northumberland) 4:19.33; 9 O Kewley (Merseyside) 4:21.73; 10 C Court (Somerset) 4:22.15; 11 I Korchev (Sussex) 4:26.47; 12 A Lane (Warwickshire) 4:28.37; 13 N Lamb (Northamptonshire) 4:28.89; 14 A Didaskalou (Surrey) 4:34.18. 80H (-1.3): 1 L Shaw (Merseyside) 11.24; 2 O Dieppe (Hereford and Worcestershire) 11.55; 3 W Allinson (Surrey) 11.78; 4 M Leon (Surrey) 11.81; 5 H Nmaju (Kent) 11.94; 6 E Hughes (Essex) 12.17; 7 H Webb (Hertfordshire) 12.22; 8 L Pichler (Northumberland) 12.56. Ht1 (0.9): 1 O Dieppe (Hereford and Worcestershire) 11.50; 2 W Allinson (Surrey) 11.69; 3 H Nmaju (Kent) 11.74; 4 W Ainsley (Northumberland) 11.86; 5 M Dennis (London) 11.93; 6 L Bowman (Lincolnshire) 12.14. Ht2 (-0.2): 1 L Shaw (Merseyside) 11.23; 2 L Pichler (Northumberland) 11.37; 3 M Leon (Surrey) 11.68; 4 R Bradley (Cheshire) 12.02; 5 T Croft (Berkshire) 12.03; 6 E Olaleye (London) 12.33. Ht3 (0.6): 1 E Hughes (Essex) 11.52; 2 H Webb (Hertfordshire) 11.76; 3 H London (Hertfordshire) 11.78; 4 C Egan (Hertfordshire) 11.89; 5 S Ajakaye (Buckinghamshire) 12.69. 4×100: r1: 1 Warwickshire Schools 44.99; 2 Kent Schools 45.79; 3 Berkshire Schools 45.88; 4 Leicestershire Schools 46.98; 5 Cornwall Schools 47.46; 6 Avon Schools 47.59. r2: 1 Surrey Schools 44.17; 2 Middlesex Schools 45.20; 3 Essex Schools 45.70; 4 Northumberland Schools 45.72; 5 London Schools 45.96; 6 Hampshire Schools 47.43; 7 Lancashire Schools 47.67; 8 Somerset Schools 51.56. HJ: 1 A Onyekwe (Warwickshire) 1.75; 2 B Cina (Sussex) 1.72; 3 S Newton (Kent) 1.72; 4 C Ture (Surrey) 1.69; 5 J Newton (Essex) 1.69; 6 J Hignett (Essex) 1.69; 7 R Stewart (Hereford and Worcestershire) 1.64; 8 D Stewart (Cumbria) 1.64; 9 J Flowerday (Hertfordshire) 1.64; 9 S Thompson Moodley (London) 1.64; 11 O Horton (Sussex) 1.64; 12 F Powell (West Midlands) 1.64; 12 R Brand (Somerset) 1.64; 14 F Stuart (Somerset) 1.59; 14 C Mcque (Durham) 1.59; 14 J Osei (London) 1.59; 17 B Smith (Hertfordshire) 1.59. PV: 1 H Casey (Essex) 3.80; 2 B Busari (Sussex) 3.60; 3 C Platt (Kent) 3.50; 4 T Hill (Durham) 3.30; 5 P Zapantis (Greater Manchester) 3.30; 6 A Reilly (Lincolnshire) 3.15; 7 C Park (Greater Manchester) 3.15; 8 F Williams-Stein (Warwickshire) 3.00; 9 I Phillips-Pope (Hertfordshire) 3.00; 10 A Sethi (West Midlands) 2.80. LJ: 1 W Launder (Dorset) 6.12/0.0; 2 N Mugoti (Derbyshire) 6.12/0.7; 3 L Ridley-Smith (Berkshire) 6.06/0.7; 4 S Silly (London) 5.84/0.0; 5 G Castro (Derbyshire) 5.81/1.2; 6 L Price (Hertfordshire) 5.75/0.0; 7 D Adu-Mensah (London) 5.54/1.2; 8 F Roberts (Surrey) 5.21/0.0; 9 M Barisauskas (Avon) 5.18/0.2; 10 J White (Wiltshire) 5.12/0.0. TJ: 1 S Anderson (Surrey) 12.74/0.0; 2 K Prakh-Asante (Essex) 12.73/0.0; 3 D Osei-Poku (Essex) 12.47/-0.8; 4 W Langridge (Dorset) 12.47/0.0; 5 L Sorhaindo (Middlesex) 12.34/0.8; 6 B Lewis (Hertfordshire) 12.15/1.6; 7 T Fatona (Kent) 12.00/-1.1; 8 B Day (Hertfordshire) 11.82/-0.6; 9 B Matthews (Devon) 11.74/0.8; 10 N Eminike Obi (Essex) 11.69/0.6; 11 A Smith (Devon) 11.65/0.9; 12 L Cookson (Hampshire) 10.70/-0.2; 13 B Cunningham (Durham) 10.65/-0.2. SP: 1 L Capes (Lincolnshire) 15.13; 2 S Hatch (Kent) 13.86; 3 D Osei-Bonsu (Kent) 13.58; 4 A Photiou (Hertfordshire) 13.11; 5 O Adebayo (Hertfordshire) 13.06; 6 N Brassington (Cheshire) 12.97; 7 S Okolie (Middlesex) 12.73; 8 M Bridge (London) 11.82; 9 C Anthony-Uzoeto (Berkshire) 11.76; 10 D Osadjere (London) 11.40; 11 K Fleming (Surrey) 11.27; 12 D Lerro (Devon) 10.42



U20 women:

100 (2.8): 1 H Gode (West Yorkshire) 11.71; 2 N Costley (London) 11.78; 3 A Brown (Surrey) 11.96; 4 K Mensah (Essex) 11.99; 5 L Baggott (Hampshire) 12.12; 6 K Mayindu (Essex) 12.17; 7 D Lago (Buckinghamshire) 12.28; 8 E Roots (Devon) 12.31. Ht1 (0.3): 1 N Costley (London) 11.93; 2 L Baggott (Hampshire) 12.18; 3 E Roots (Devon) 12.19; 4 K Mayindu (Essex) 12.20; 5 S Blackwood (Cambridgeshire) 12.35; 6 A Verney (Dorset) 12.43; 7 E Thompson (Humberside) 12.52; 8 K Treglown (Wiltshire) 12.72. Ht2 (1.1): 1 K Mensah (Essex) 12.06; 2 A Brown (Surrey) 12.11; 3 M Vernon (Greater Manchester) 12.42; 4 M Smith (Middlesex) 12.42; 5 K Thomas (London) 12.49; 6 C Buckley (Warwickshire) 12.52; 7 B McCafferty (Berkshire) 12.55; 8 A Phillips (Dorset) 13.29. Ht3 (1.1): 1 H Gode (West Yorkshire) 11.87; 2 D Lago (Buckinghamshire) 12.18; 3 S Folorunso (Northumberland) 12.22; 4 S Wright-Taipow (London) 12.24; 5 N Ogunbase (West Midlands) 12.41; 6 P Atanda (Leicestershire) 12.68. 200 (-1.8): 1 M King (Suffolk) 24.42; 2 G Datey (Essex) 24.58; 3 C Kelsey (Cleveland) 24.61; 4 J Eduwu (London) 24.72; 5 G Pritchard (Greater Manchester) 25.03; 6 L Norwood (Hertfordshire) 25.57; 7 E Smith (Somerset) 25.66; 8 S Blake (Hampshire) 25.84. Ht1 (-2.9): 1 G Datey (Essex) 24.70; 2 C Kelsey (Cleveland) 24.71; 3 G Pritchard (Greater Manchester) 24.86; 4 E Smith (Somerset) 25.68; 5 I White (West Yorkshire) 26.05; 6 M Wamba (London) 26.10. Ht2 (-1.8): 1 M King (Suffolk) 24.55; 2 J Eduwu (London) 25.14; 3 L Norwood (Hertfordshire) 25.55; 4 S Blake (Hampshire) 25.65; 5 C Duncan (Middlesex) 26.33; 6 I Thomas-Male (West Midlands) 26.63; 7 K Gilman (Somerset) 27.01. 400: 1 N McGhee (Merseyside) 56.31; 2 C Reynolds (Warwickshire) 56.76; 3 N Groves (West Yorkshire) 57.18; 4 J Agyei-Kyem (Surrey) 57.20; 5 O Boachie (Essex) 57.79; 6 E Bowart (Kent) 58.26; 7 L Kidukula (Greater Manchester) 58.38; 8 I Pughe (Merseyside) 58.65. Ht1: 1 N McGhee (Merseyside) 56.56; 2 C Reynolds (Warwickshire) 57.06; 3 N Groves (West Yorkshire) 57.60; 4 L Kidukula (Greater Manchester) 58.41; 5 H Beardsmore (Devon) 58.78; 6 R Brook (Gloucestershire) 58.95; 7 L Barlow (Cumbria) 60.42. Ht2: 1 O Boachie (Essex) 57.71; 2 I Pughe (Merseyside) 57.84; 3 E Bowart (Kent) 58.05; 4 J Agyei-Kyem (Surrey) 58.57; 5 H Pain (Norfolk) 59.27. 800: 1 I King (Leicestershire) 2:11.27; 2 J Elvin (Essex) 2:11.30; 3 L Scothern (Durham) 2:11.59; 4 L Armitage (Greater Manchester) 2:12.47; 5 Z Hunter (West Yorkshire) 2:12.56; 6 I Burke (Greater Manchester) 2:13.57; 7 L Creasey (Cleveland) 2:13.66; 8 L Saxon (Hereford and Worcestershire) 2:15.44. Ht1: 1 J Elvin (Essex) 2:12.16; 2 L Scothern (Durham) 2:12.34; 3 L Creasey (Cleveland) 2:12.58; 4 P Elton (Hereford and Worcestershire) 2:15.69; 5 O East (Hampshire) 2:17.35. Ht2: 1 L Armitage (Greater Manchester) 2:11.98; 2 L Saxon (Hereford and Worcestershire) 2:13.18; 3 I Blackwell (Lancashire) 2:14.59; 4 E Brooks (Lincolnshire) 2:15.89; 5 N Hardcastle (West Yorkshire) 2:17.54; 6 C Burrows (Shropshire) 2:21.77; 7 A Ita (Derbyshire) 2:22.18. Ht3: 1 I Burke (Greater Manchester) 2:11.24; 2 Z Hunter (West Yorkshire) 2:11.62; 3 I King (Leicestershire) 2:12.62; 4 E Fryer (Middlesex) 2:12.72; 5 E Grime (Greater Manchester) 2:14.05; 6 V Costa (Derbyshire) 2:16.53; 7 M Jeger (Hampshire) 2:18.42; 8 M Casey (London) 2:18.94. 1500: 1 K Brady-Jones (Merseyside) 4:26.73; 2 A Lloyd (Lancashire) 4:27.56; 3 A Stratton (Lancashire) 4:27.99; 4 A Jones (North Yorkshire) 4:29.81; 5 E Kearney (Merseyside) 4:30.29; 6 H Weedall (Cheshire) 4:32.92; 7 M Burns (Greater Manchester) 4:36.34; 8 E Edwards (Greater Manchester) 4:37.93; 9 A Edgson (Greater Manchester) 4:38.73; 10 I Richardson (West Yorkshire) 4:41.64; 11 E Donald (London) 4:46.96; 12 I Ashcroft (Cheshire) 4:48.16; 13 J Sails (Northumberland) 4:51.09. 3000: 1 L Huxley (Lancashire) 9:42.62; 2 J Young (Berkshire) 9:44.31; 3 O Martin (Oxfordshire) 9:44.61; 4 M Waldmann (Berkshire) 9:45.10; 5 L Hackett (Staffordshire) 9:47.59; 6 M Hornung (Avon) 9:47.76; 7 C Thornley (Gloucestershire) 9:49.70; 8 H Waugh (Northumberland) 9:49.96; 9 E Weir (Surrey) 9:52.69; 10 J Trott (West Yorkshire) 9:52.89; 11 H Reynolds (Norfolk) 9:53.98; 12 E Norton (Wiltshire) 9:54.50; 13 E Platt (Greater Manchester) 9:58.18; 14 H Blundy (Dorset) 10:02.73; 15 L Neate (Hampshire) 10:08.32; 16 G Buchanan (Norfolk) 10:10.76; 17 M Harris (Essex) 10:12.06; 18 G Roberts (Cheshire) 10:12.33; 19 I Barwell (Lincolnshire) 10:13.02; 20 S Magson (Hertfordshire) 10:15.00; 21 J Ridley (Buckinghamshire) 10:15.84. 100H (0.7): 1 S Gammell (Hertfordshire) 13.91; 2 E Ajagbe (Derbyshire) 14.17; 3 K Chapman (Devon) 14.28; 4 M Booth (Leicestershire) 14.52; 5 A Watson (Cleveland) 14.72; 6 E Manning (Hampshire) 14.74; 7 A Walsh (Berkshire) 14.81; 8 K Holt (Surrey) 14.87. Ht1 (1.1): 1 S Gammell (Hertfordshire) 13.99; 2 K Chapman (Devon) 14.52; 3 A Walsh (Berkshire) 14.56; 4 E Manning (Hampshire) 14.59; 5 K Holt (Surrey) 14.66; 6 C Rutter (Cleveland) 14.79; 7 D Adebayo (South Yorkshire) 15.35; – M Corker (Cheshire, U15) DQ. Ht2 (1.0): 1 E Ajagbe (Derbyshire) 14.30; 2 M Booth (Leicestershire) 14.67; 3 A Watson (Cleveland) 14.73; 4 M Stewart (Hereford and Worcestershire) 14.74; 5 G Donald (Cheshire) 14.76; 6 L Watkins (Hampshire) 14.81; 7 M Wilkinson (Dorset) 15.64; 8 C Savva (Middlesex) 15.82. 400H: 1 E Newnham (Kent) 59.22; 2 H Mason (Cheshire) 62.91; 3 A Briggs-Goode (Nottinghamshire) 63.44; 4 H Ulvede (Devon) 65.74; 5 C Dewar (Buckinghamshire) 65.78; 6 E Jeffery (Dorset) 65.98; 7 I Brown (Wiltshire) 66.72; 8 M Willis (Cambridgeshire) 67.39. Ht1: 1 H Mason (Cheshire) 64.35; 2 C Dewar (Buckinghamshire) 65.55; 3 H Ulvede (Devon) 65.65; 4 I Brown (Wiltshire) 65.80; 5 M Willis (Cambridgeshire) 66.00; 6 M Liddell (Durham) 66.96; 7 B Austin (Hampshire) 67.79. Ht2: 1 E Newnham (Kent) 62.10; 2 A Briggs-Goode (Nottinghamshire) 62.15; 3 E Jeffery (Dorset) 66.68; 4 E Hulley (Greater Manchester) 67.22; 5 T Tolan (North Yorkshire) 67.36; 6 M Bills (Cumbria) 72.15. 1500SC: 1 J Hatch (Hampshire) 4:54.10; 2 E Parker (Dorset) 5:00.40; 3 K Dee (Gloucestershire) 5:04.12; 4 O Brown (Berkshire) 5:08.71; 5 L Milling (Merseyside) 5:11.97; 6 K Manek (Buckinghamshire) 5:12.74; 7 A Barnes (London) 5:13.16; 8 A Cox (Sussex) 5:17.38; 9 E Yelling (Sussex) 5:22.34; 10 S Wilson (Somerset) 5:29.94; 11 B Rawlinson (Shropshire) 5:31.26; 12 I Tanner (Wiltshire) 5:34.08; 13 A Evans (Somerset) 5:44.72. 4×100: r1: 1 Essex Schools 47.04; 2 Greater Manchester Schools 47.84; 3 Devon Schools 48.15; 4 Dorset Schools 49.75; 5 Cheshire Schools 50.06; 6 Leicestershire Schools 50.25. r2: 1 London Schools 46.80; 2 Hampshire Schools 48.32; 3 Surrey Schools 48.80; 4 West Yorkshire Schools 49.86; 5 Somerset Schools 50.05. HJ: 1 H Ferguson (Lancashire) 1.78; 2 E Hind (Oxfordshire) 1.78; 3 G Garber (Greater Manchester) 1.75; 4 C Coates (South Yorkshire) 1.69; 5 L Bailey (Avon) 1.66; 6 E Isaias (Devon) 1.66; 7 E Fonteyne (Hertfordshire) 1.63; 8 G Thoburn (London) 1.58; 8 F Fenwick (Lincolnshire) 1.58; 10 E Troop (West Midlands) 1.58; 11 A Seaton (Leicestershire) 1.53. PV: 1 E Oakden (Sussex) 3.60; 2 M Baines (Middlesex) 3.60; 3 A Hatchard (Sussex) 3.50; 4 B Yeandle (Kent) 3.50; 5 L Pinchess (Leicestershire) 3.35; 6 L White (Kent) 3.20; 7 I Crameri (Leicestershire) 3.20; 8 M Bullen (Sussex) 3.20; 8 R Harris (Hampshire) 3.20; 10 A Taylor (Nottinghamshire) 3.00. LJ: 1 R Jerges (Sussex) 5.84/1.2; 2 S Jones (Cheshire) 5.79/0.9; 3 L Fellows (Somerset) 5.78/1.3; 4 I Irvine (Oxfordshire) 5.75/1.3; 5 A Watling (Wiltshire) 5.73/0.0; 6 D Belgrave (Wiltshire) 5.69/0.9; 7 K Brown (North Yorkshire) 5.59/0.8; 8 G Colmer (Hampshire) 5.41/1.5; 9 T Mycroft (Derbyshire) 5.37/1.1; 10 E Francis (Avon) 5.30/-1.7; 11 I Davis (Kent) 5.27/0.8; 12 E Fryer-Francis (Cheshire) 5.23/-0.5; 13 B Bovell (Surrey) 5.19/-0.4; 14 A Hunt (West Yorkshire) 5.17/0.0; 15 G Stokes (Dorset) 5.07/0.0; 16 Z Mitchell (Cornwall) 5.05/0.0. TJ: 1 A Warre (Gloucestershire) 12.40/-1.0; 2 A Gray (Hampshire) 12.33/0.4; 3 G Scoot (Devon) 12.32/0.7; 4 M Booth (Greater Manchester) 12.15/0.7; 5 K Walters (Kent) 12.11/0.5; 6 R Otaruoh (Middlesex) 11.96/1.3; 7 L Agberemi (Buckinghamshire) 11.86/1.5; 8 M Yalekhue (Nottinghamshire) 11.51/1.4; 9 S Hampson (Merseyside) 11.42/1.3; 10 L Hill (Dorset) 11.39/1.5; 11 M Leighton (Warwickshire) 11.36/0.7; 12 C Earl (Northumberland) 11.01/1.4; 13 S Margaroli (Sussex) 10.56/-0.4; 14 M Nightingale (Hampshire) 10.46/0.0. SP: 1 L Carlaw (Northamptonshire) 12.47; 2 T Stoddart (Shropshire) 12.28; 3 P Nemanyte (Derbyshire) 11.68; 4 C Aboagye (Surrey) 11.52; 5 J James (London) 10.95; 6 N Davenport (Greater Manchester) 10.92; 7 S Doherty (Surrey) 10.79; 8 E Cunningham (Norfolk) 10.62; 9 S Steele (Bedfordshire) 10.55; 10 C Brooks (North Yorkshire) 9.93; 11 M Noblett (Lancashire) 9.83; 12 G Russell (Surrey) 9.53; 13 M Brady (Avon) 9.23. DT: 1 A Jeacock West (Oxfordshire) 39.79; 2 O Austin (Hampshire) 39.02; 3 H Adams (Humberside) 38.78; 4 K Manetakis (Northumberland) 38.27; 6 C Kerry-Roger (Buckinghamshire) 37.18; 5 H Fowler (South Yorkshire) 35.90; 7 N Holdsworth (Hampshire) 33.42; 8 H Brunning (Bedfordshire) 32.73; 9 H Emerson (Sussex) 31.77. HT: 1 L Murray (Kent) 50.32; 2 L Moffat (Buckinghamshire) 48.23; 3 J Richardson (Greater Manchester) 47.90; 4 G Nash (Kent) 45.87; 5 F Brennand (Sussex) 45.49; 6 G Jenvey (Hampshire) 44.99; 7 E Harrison (Lancashire) 43.72; 8 M Harvey (Gloucestershire) 43.39; 9 C Campion (Gloucestershire) 41.96; 10 C Kamdom Kemegne (Surrey) 40.72; 11 M Hughes (Leicestershire) 37.18. JT: 1 H Mortlock (Essex) 49.60; 2 S Hamilton (Somerset) 45.88; 3 E Durand (Buckinghamshire) 44.00; 4 E Waters (Oxfordshire) 42.69; 5 A Sutcliffe (Oxfordshire) 41.35; 6 J Larsen (Hampshire) 40.73; 7 M Davis (Gloucestershire) 40.57; 8 R Wall (Sussex) 40.42; 9 F Witheat (Hertfordshire) 37.90; 10 L Wilkinson (Hampshire) 37.15; 11 L Randall (Warwickshire) 36.82; 12 A Soanes (Suffolk) 36.71; 13 M Davis (Leicestershire) 29.79; 14 L Wilcock (Middlesex) 27.41



U17 women:

100 (-2.2): 1 O Akande (Lincolnshire) 11.89; 2 M Angelo (West Yorkshire) 12.24; 3 L Murphy (Greater Manchester) 12.25; 4 T Rizzo (Hertfordshire) 12.30; 5 L Bradley (Norfolk) 12.36; 6 Q Nguta (Lancashire) 12.36; 7 K Slater (Berkshire) 12.54; 8 R Akinsanya (Kent) 12.57. SF1 (-2.1): 1 L Murphy (Greater Manchester) 12.41; 2 M Angelo (West Yorkshire) 12.41; 3 R Akinsanya (Kent) 12.42; 4 P Akpe-Moses (West Midlands) 12.52; 5 E Bowell (Avon) 12.58; 6 O Moneke (Hertfordshire) 12.62; 7 N Quainoo (Berkshire) 12.63; 8 A Honey (Hampshire) 12.83. SF2 (-1.6): 1 O Akande (Lincolnshire) 12.02; 2 T Rizzo (Hertfordshire) 12.35; 3 L Bradley (Norfolk) 12.41; 4 Q Nguta (Lancashire) 12.43; 5 K Slater (Berkshire) 12.48; 6 F Odofin (Hampshire) 12.62; 7 E Asante (West Midlands) 12.66; 8 R Tapper (Middlesex) 12.70. Ht1 (-0.4): 1 O Akande (Lincolnshire) 11.91; 2 M Angelo (West Yorkshire) 12.17; 3 K Slater (Berkshire) 12.32; 4 O Moneke (Hertfordshire) 12.34; 5 E Bowell (Avon) 12.38; 6 E Burrows (Hereford and Worcestershire) 12.58; 7 N Nwosu (Greater Manchester) 12.77; 8 L Bradley (Northumberland) 12.96. Ht2 (0.1): 1 T Rizzo (Hertfordshire) 12.20; 2 R Akinsanya (Kent) 12.29; 3 E Asante (West Midlands) 12.43; 4 F Odofin (Hampshire) 12.46; 5 S Afonughe (Surrey) 12.50; 6 K Bell (Northumberland) 12.65; 7 S Haley (London) 12.69. Ht3 (-0.5): 1 P Akpe-Moses (West Midlands) 12.33; 2 L Murphy (Greater Manchester) 12.33; 3 A Honey (Hampshire) 12.55; 4 E Patrick (Norfolk) 12.66; 5 T Jackson (Avon) 12.78; 6 J Kyere Aidoo (Middlesex) 12.84; 7 E Humphrey (Nottinghamshire) 12.85; 8 M Aiston (Shropshire) 12.92. Ht4 (-1.8): 1 L Bradley (Norfolk) 12.33; 2 N Quainoo (Berkshire) 12.41; 3 R Tapper (Middlesex) 12.46; 4 Q Nguta (Lancashire) 12.46; 5 M Perry (Staffordshire) 12.80; 6 F Howard (Cornwall) 12.92; 7 L T-Smith (Hampshire) 12.95. 200 (0.6): 1 F Vidal (Humberside) 24.84; 2 E Lucas (Hampshire) 24.87; 3 T Davids (Kent) 25.13; 4 N Akintokun (Middlesex) 25.26; 5 A Gittens (Hertfordshire) 25.26; 6 E Noblett (Lancashire) 25.60; 7 H Medlen (Kent) 25.62; 8 E Ekhuemelo (Merseyside) 25.79. Ht1 (-0.7): 1 F Vidal (Humberside) 24.91; 2 T Davids (Kent) 25.06; 3 G Wright (West Midlands) 25.80; 4 E Bickerdyke (West Yorkshire) 26.21; 5 K McGuire (Middlesex) 26.23; 6 L Watson (Cleveland) 26.42; 7 F Assah (London) 26.47; 8 A Freeman (Hereford and Worcestershire) 27.08. Ht2 (0.9): 1 E Lucas (Hampshire) 24.99; 2 N Akintokun (Middlesex) 25.14; 3 E Ekhuemelo (Merseyside) 25.70; 4 D Kajopaye (Greater Manchester) 26.00; 5 D Omonijo (Berkshire) 26.06; 6 L Marchant (Gloucestershire) 26.56; 7 I Barrett (North Yorkshire) 26.71. Ht3 (-0.8): 1 A Gittens (Hertfordshire) 25.45; 2 H Medlen (Kent) 25.58; 3 E Noblett (Lancashire) 25.64; 4 K Jones (Cumbria) 25.85; 5 L Rebori (South Yorkshire) 26.07; 6 E Tyler (Hereford and Worcestershire) 26.22; 7 T Jokosenumi (Middlesex) 26.85; 8 L Thompson (Berkshire) 27.22. 300: 1 E Holmes (Cheshire) 40.05; 2 N Le’Gall (Merseyside) 40.08; 3 C Bennett (West Midlands) 40.13; 4 C Downey (Essex) 40.28; 5 C Harvey (Surrey) 40.30; 6 C Musgrave (South Yorkshire) 40.42; 7 A Abberley (Derbyshire) 40.62; 8 O Bell (South Yorkshire) 40.69. Ht1: 1 C Downey (Essex) 39.99; 2 E Holmes (Cheshire) 40.19; 3 O Bell (South Yorkshire) 40.64; 4 A Agyei-Kyem (Surrey) 41.35; 5 I Green (Suffolk) 41.47; 6 I Wilson (Berkshire) 41.82; 7 A Howells (Bedfordshire) 42.37; 8 M Firth (West Yorkshire) 42.75. Ht2: 1 N Le’Gall (Merseyside) 39.86; 2 C Harvey (Surrey) 40.19; 3 A Bremans (Kent) 41.04; 4 L Poole (Lancashire) 41.42; 5 S Barrett (Leicestershire) 41.48; 6 M Heard (Devon) 41.51; 7 F Joseph (Greater Manchester) 41.88. Ht3: 1 C Bennett (West Midlands) 39.87; 2 C Musgrave (South Yorkshire) 39.88; 3 A Abberley (Derbyshire) 40.55; 4 A John (Middlesex) 40.92; 5 K Dacosta (Lancashire) 41.30; 6 G Sutton (Nottinghamshire) 41.63; 7 M Wainwright (Staffordshire) 42.96. 800: 1 P Gill (Hertfordshire) 2:06.33; 2 C McCloy (Derbyshire) 2:11.50; 3 A Bennett (Northamptonshire) 2:11.92; 4 A Hedge (Hertfordshire) 2:12.51; 5 E Bott (South Yorkshire) 2:13.51; 6 A Gisbourne (Greater Manchester) 2:14.30; 7 P Old (Northumberland) 2:14.31; 8 L Unwin (Surrey) 2:14.68. Ht1: 1 C McCloy (Derbyshire) 2:12.30; 2 A Gisbourne (Greater Manchester) 2:13.49; 3 L Wilson (Middlesex) 2:15.08; 4 K Devereux (Avon) 2:15.23; 5 H Watson (Essex) 2:15.27; 6 R Styler (South Yorkshire) 2:15.45; 7 J Lark (Cheshire) 2:23.68; 8 A Nicholson (Nottinghamshire) 2:23.73. Ht2: 1 P Old (Northumberland) 2:13.08; 2 A Bennett (Northamptonshire) 2:13.16; 3 A Hedge (Hertfordshire) 2:13.17; 4 S Clough (Greater Manchester) 2:15.07; 5 A Gale (Cheshire) 2:16.26; 6 G Brown (South Yorkshire) 2:17.06; 7 M Rayner (Lancashire) 2:20.73; 8 E McCluskey (Middlesex) 2:23.81. Ht3: 1 P Gill (Hertfordshire) 2:12.43; 2 E Bott (South Yorkshire) 2:13.35; 3 L Unwin (Surrey) 2:14.34; 4 I Watkins (Middlesex) 2:16.05; 5 K Savkovic (North Yorkshire) 2:16.93; 6 M Sutaria (London) 2:17.72; 7 L McLaren (Staffordshire) 2:19.26; 8 B Hamilton (Nottinghamshire) 2:21.82. 1500: 1 Z Gilbody (Shropshire) 4:29.63; 2 I Jones (West Midlands) 4:30.54; 3 S Rosewell (Gloucestershire) 4:32.71; 4 S Livingstone (Devon) 4:33.07; 5 F Murdoch (Greater Manchester) 4:35.66; 6 L Harris (South Yorkshire) 4:36.54; 7 S Shaw (Sussex) 4:36.66; 8 I Bryson (Devon) 4:39.15; 9 S Jacobs (Bedfordshire) 4:40.77; 10 E Thomson (South Yorkshire) 4:41.32; 11 N McGovern (Berkshire) 4:42.75; 12 L Langan (North Yorkshire) 4:43.97. Ht1: 1 S Rosewell (Gloucestershire) 4:33.12; 2 I Jones (West Midlands) 4:33.67; 3 L Harris (South Yorkshire) 4:35.19; 4 F Murdoch (Greater Manchester) 4:35.50; 5 S Jacobs (Bedfordshire) 4:37.69; 6 I Bryson (Devon) 4:38.32; 7 R Le Fay (Sussex) 4:40.27; 8 M Freeland (Buckinghamshire) 4:41.91; 9 G Bell (Cumbria) 4:42.03; 10 L De Reuver (Berkshire) 4:44.15; 11 A Reid (Essex) 4:47.93; 12 M Kelly (Durham) 4:51.70; 13 S Robinson (North Yorkshire) 4:51.77; 14 L Chance (Avon) 4:53.44; 15 J Heller (Berkshire) 4:56.20. Ht2: 1 Z Gilbody (Shropshire) 4:34.19; 2 S Livingstone (Devon) 4:35.47; 3 N McGovern (Berkshire) 4:35.74; 4 L Langan (North Yorkshire) 4:35.77; 5 S Shaw (Sussex) 4:36.64; 6 E Thomson (South Yorkshire) 4:37.21; 7 L Danobrega (Bedfordshire) 4:43.75; 8 L Mico (Hereford and Worcestershire) 4:44.79; 9 A Clough (Greater Manchester) 4:45.18; 10 I Courtney (Somerset) 4:50.39; 11 M Caldwell (Greater Manchester) 4:54.34; 12 R Ashmore (Leicestershire) 4:59.27; 13 B Homer (West Midlands) 5:08.45. 3000: 1 I Fitzgerald (Devon) 9:21.34; 2 S Nicholls (Somerset) 9:38.10; 3 R Flaherty (West Yorkshire) 9:45.89; 4 E Loosley (Cambridgeshire) 9:59.79; 5 I Holt (Lancashire) 10:00.40; 6 E Burton (Buckinghamshire) 10:03.91; 7 M Hughes (Buckinghamshire) 10:05.83; 8 M Dunger (Bedfordshire) 10:07.28; 9 A Fearn (Lincolnshire) 10:09.81; 10 I Frost (Hertfordshire) 10:09.92; 11 E Powell (Oxfordshire) 10:11.42; 12 M Shorey (Devon) 10:11.88; 13 E Wells (Dorset) 10:12.77; 14 Y Kashdan (Sussex) 10:12.80; 15 M Pearce (Buckinghamshire) 10:13.21; 16 C Dillon (Durham) 10:20.82; 17 H Haldane (Berkshire) 10:21.81; 18 E Nicholson (London) 10:22.67; 19 M Trueman (Derbyshire) 10:41.72; 20 A Rogerson (Warwickshire) 10:52.70. 80H (-0.6): 1 I Mardle (Norfolk) 11.13; 2 P King (Essex) 11.20; 3 L Bonsu (Surrey) 11.30; 4 J Duncton (Gloucestershire) 11.38; 5 K Brant (Staffordshire) 11.66; 6 H Dimond (Northamptonshire) 11.80; 7 S Ajuka (Surrey) 12.03; 8 J Self (Essex) 14.12. Ht1 (1.8): 1 I Mardle (Norfolk) 11.27; 2 P King (Essex) 11.27; 3 L Bonsu (Surrey) 11.29; 4 J Duncton (Gloucestershire) 11.46; 5 I Laugharne (Derbyshire) 11.81; 6 K Marsh (Lincolnshire) 12.02; 7 G Richmond (Cleveland) 12.25; 8 A Nwankwo (Middlesex) 13.05. Ht2 (1.1): 1 J Self (Essex) 11.34; 2 S Ajuka (Surrey) 11.69; 3 M Hardy (South Yorkshire) 11.75; 4 E Rankin (Lancashire) 11.79; 5 R Hickling (North Yorkshire) 11.81; 6 V Card (Somerset) 11.83; 7 I Quamina (London) 12.19; 8 A Jonkers (Oxfordshire) 12.40. Ht3 (1.6): 1 K Brant (Staffordshire) 11.45; 2 H Dimond (Northamptonshire) 11.53; 3 N Forbes-Agyepong (Hertfordshire) 11.64; 4 F Dockerty (Greater Manchester) 11.69; 5 E Roberts (Surrey) 11.71; 6 G Weeks (Hampshire) 11.98; 7 R Tillson (Essex) 12.04; 8 I Mur (Warwickshire) 12.14. 300H: 1 A Wilson (Surrey) 41.95; 2 M Walker (Cheshire) 42.83; 3 F Hogg (North Yorkshire) 43.79; 4 P Northcott (Cornwall) 44.65; 5 S Chechik (North Yorkshire) 45.23; 6 J Collinson (Dorset) 45.42; 7 D Bleach (West Midlands) 45.90; 8 O London (Buckinghamshire) 47.38. Ht1: 1 S Chechik (North Yorkshire) 44.42; 2 P Northcott (Cornwall) 44.47; 3 D Bleach (West Midlands) 45.17; 4 K Olaleye (London) 46.28; 5 C Jeffries (Hampshire) 46.70; 6 J Keenan (Merseyside) 48.59; 7 R Harrison (Durham) 48.79. Ht2: 1 M Walker (Cheshire) 44.13; 2 F Hogg (North Yorkshire) 45.13; 3 O London (Buckinghamshire) 45.42; 4 B Tshibola (West Midlands) 45.69; 5 M Heggie (Derbyshire) 46.95; 6 K Gray (Devon) 47.25; 7 K Williams (Durham) 52.60. Ht3: 1 A Wilson (Surrey) 42.89; 2 J Collinson (Dorset) 45.35; 3 Z Smith (Nottinghamshire) 45.45; 4 M McDonald (Durham) 46.59; 5 A Wedrychowski (Buckinghamshire) 47.56. 1500SC: 1 F Ruffels (Berkshire) 4:56.87; 2 E Davey (Berkshire) 4:58.12; 3 L Bickerton (Dorset) 5:09.06; 4 J Milburn (Durham) 5:11.90; 5 K Gardner (Nottinghamshire) 5:18.25; 6 F Baxter (Buckinghamshire) 5:18.84; 7 S Roiditis (Greater Manchester) 5:20.90; 8 A Aberley-Barker (Staffordshire) 5:20.91; 9 J Robertson-Dover (Humberside) 5:22.92; 10 A Kennedy (North Yorkshire) 5:23.55; 11 M Hillier (Isle of Man) 5:26.55; 12 R Challender (Nottinghamshire) 5:39.85. 4×100: r1: 1 Berkshire Schools 48.59; 2 Greater Manchester Schools 48.79; 3 Cheshire Schools 49.35; 4 Devon Schools 50.23; 5 Avon Schools 51.19; 6 Staffordshire Schools 59.85. r2: 1 Hampshire Schools 47.95; 2 Merseyside Schools 48.32; 3 Lancashire Schools 48.41; 4 Middlesex Schools 48.80; 5 Kent Schools 49.28; 6 Durham Schools 54.30; 7 Northumberland Schools 55.48. r3: 1 Surrey Schools 47.70; 2 West Midlands Schools 47.85; 3 Nottinghamshire Schools 48.28; 4 North Yorkshire Schools 49.13; 5 Warwickshire Schools 52.83; 6 Oxfordshire Schools 53.72. HJ: 1 T Brown (Cheshire) 1.74; 2 G Wall (Bedfordshire) 1.74; 3 M Secker (Kent) 1.68; 4 V Mahony (Somerset) 1.68; 5 E Olivier (Hertfordshire) 1.65; 6 M Judd (Hampshire) 1.62; 7 N Need (Nottinghamshire) 1.62; 8 M Scales (London) 1.62; 8 Z Gregory (Essex) 1.62; 10 E Sedgwick (North Yorkshire) 1.62; 11 M O’Hanlon (Merseyside) 1.57; 12 K Knight (Cornwall) 1.57. PV: 1 C O’Neill (Warwickshire) 3.50; 2 N Perry (Avon) 3.50; 3 B Rason (Cornwall) 3.40; 4 A Scott (South Yorkshire) 3.25; 5 N Ivanov (Hampshire) 3.25; 6 A Smith Jarman (Sussex) 3.25; 7 E Rees (Buckinghamshire) 3.10; 8 M Staunton (Berkshire) 3.10. LJ: 1 P Clayton (Nottinghamshire) 5.90/0.0; 2 E Woods (Hereford and Worcestershire) 5.64/0.1; 3 A Wall (Hampshire) 5.56/0.0; 4 S Kidd (Surrey) 5.55/0.0; 5 D Snell (Kent) 5.53/-0.1; 6 N Jones (Warwickshire) 5.49/1.1; 7 E Maude (North Yorkshire) 5.44/1.9; 8 C Allen (Lancashire) 5.38/1.1; 9 M Way (Sussex) 5.28/0.0; 10 L Clifford (West Midlands) 5.26/0.0; 11 A Wilson (Avon) 5.17/0.0; 12 L Smith (West Midlands) 5.12/0.5; 13 C Bigmore (Oxfordshire) 5.05/0.0; 14 K Ogedengbe (Merseyside) 5.03/0.0; 15 E Robinson (Devon) 4.91/-0.3; 16 P Adkin (Leicestershire) 4.86/0.0. TJ: 1 A Brown (Greater Manchester) 11.38/0.4; 2 O Nzekwe (Essex) 11.16/0.7; 3 A Purcell (Sussex) 11.14/0.0; 4 P Frakina (Cambridgeshire) 11.05/0.0; 5 L Hirst (Lincolnshire) 11.04/1.1; 6 A Jordan (Merseyside) 11.00/1.1; 7 Y Waheeda Wasterfall (Berkshire) 10.99/0.0; 8 I Haworth (Nottinghamshire) 10.65/1.3; 9 P Oliarnyk (West Midlands) 10.58/0.0; 10 R Ford (Avon) 10.34/0.0; 11 A Gouldby (Suffolk) 10.32/0.3; 12 L Baverstock (Hertfordshire) 10.30/0.0; 13 J Simons (Oxfordshire) 10.27/-0.9. SP: 1 H Bridge (London) 14.36; 2 A Amadin (Greater Manchester) 14.32; 3 M Hopkins (Essex) 13.98; 4 E Bostock (Hertfordshire) 13.41; 5 V Alicante-King (London) 13.29; 6 S Joynt (Nottinghamshire) 12.09; 7 L Unsworth (Greater Manchester) 11.53; 8 L Byrne (Merseyside) 11.30; 9 T Buckley (Durham) 11.27; 10 S Pearson (Cheshire) 11.25; 11 K Clague (North Yorkshire) 11.06; 12 V Mensah (Berkshire) 11.04; 13 A Belward (Hampshire) 10.54; 14 M Okorie (Surrey) 10.34; 15 G Arthur (Durham) 10.09. JT: 1 D Yelling (Sussex) 45.59; 2 H Lewington (Gloucestershire) 42.88; 3 A Palmer (Berkshire) 39.81; 4 P Radford (Hertfordshire) 38.91; 5 S Werrett (Cambridgeshire) 38.52; 6 B Moodie (Humberside) 38.16; 7 O Hyndman (Suffolk) 37.30; 8 I Fellows (Derbyshire) 35.83; 9 L Pampanini (Suffolk) 35.09; 10 I Law (Hampshire) 35.07; 11 M Lindridge (North Yorkshire) 34.56; 12 A Millar (Oxfordshire) 34.50; 13 E White (Sussex) 34.48; 14 R Carson (Greater Manchester) 34.39; 15 S Turner (Wiltshire) 34.26; 16 K New (Wiltshire) 31.93; 17 M Walster (Nottinghamshire) 31.09; 18 L Hall (Derbyshire) 30.87; 19 H Duckett (Warwickshire) 30.69; 20 E Jones (Durham) 27.44



U15 girls:

100 (-0.8): 1 S Morgan (Northamptonshire) 12.11; 2 A McLeod (Middlesex) 12.34; 3 E Owen (Cheshire) 12.43; 4 C Ufuoma (Greater Manchester) 12.48; 5 S Olaseinde-Rhodes (Kent) 12.64; 6 M Schofield (Lancashire) 12.68; 7 J Fawehinmi (Essex) 12.73; 8 O Monk (Warwickshire) 12.82; 9 J Angelo (West Yorkshire) 12.82. SF1 (-0.9): 1 A McLeod (Middlesex) 12.49; 2 E Owen (Cheshire) 12.60; 3 O Monk (Warwickshire) 12.68; 4 M Schofield (Lancashire) 12.82; 5 I Walkey (Avon) 12.92; 6 R Adams (Merseyside) 12.93; 7 G Sikora (Berkshire) 12.96; 8 A Somefun (London) 13.20. SF2 (-1.1): 1 S Morgan (Northamptonshire) 12.24; 2 C Ufuoma (Greater Manchester) 12.62; 3 S Olaseinde-Rhodes (Kent) 12.81; 4 J Fawehinmi (Essex) 12.85; 5 J Angelo (West Yorkshire) 12.85; 6 S O’Neill (Lancashire) 13.02; 7 J Rance (Hertfordshire) 13.08; 8 N Marshall (North Yorkshire) 13.23. Ht1 (-0.2): 1 E Owen (Cheshire) 12.44; 2 A McLeod (Middlesex) 12.64; 3 J Angelo (West Yorkshire) 12.74; 4 M Wilkinson (Durham) 12.98; 5 A Spencer-Kitchen (Lincolnshire) 13.35; 6 K McKenzie (Derbyshire) 13.35. Ht2 (0.5): 1 S Morgan (Northamptonshire) 12.11; 2 J Fawehinmi (Essex) 12.71; 3 G Sikora (Berkshire) 12.73; 4 S O’Neill (Lancashire) 12.79; 5 R Adams (Merseyside) 12.83; 6 S Slater (Lincolnshire) 13.02; 7 O Odiaka (Middlesex) 13.30. Ht3 (-2.4): 1 C Ufuoma (Greater Manchester) 12.59; 2 S Olaseinde-Rhodes (Kent) 12.66; 3 O Monk (Warwickshire) 12.75; 4 I Walkey (Avon) 12.89; 5 J Rance (Hertfordshire) 12.98; 6 S Kaczmar (Leicestershire) 12.99; 7 M Boylan (Norfolk) 13.26. Ht4 (0.5): 1 M Schofield (Lancashire) 12.64; 2 A Somefun (London) 12.86; 3 N Marshall (North Yorkshire) 12.93; 4 A Johnson (Cleveland) 13.12. 200 (-2.1): 1 E Cadman (London) 25.64; 2 E Rennie (London) 25.91; 3 L Finch (South Yorkshire) 25.96; 4 I Davies (Hereford and Worcestershire) 26.15; 5 V Ndambakuwa (South Yorkshire) 26.16; 6 H Wilson (Durham) 26.47; 7 E Farrier (Gloucestershire) 26.53; – A Oerlemans (Middlesex) DNS. Ht1 (0.6): 1 L Finch (South Yorkshire) 25.32; 2 I Davies (Hereford and Worcestershire) 25.51; 3 H Wilson (Durham) 25.96; 4 M Endacott (Devon) 26.20; 5 N Orhurhu (Kent) 26.30; 6 C Ellis (Cornwall) 26.62; 7 M Corbin (Berkshire) 27.14. Ht2 (-3.6): 1 E Cadman (London) 25.96; 2 E Farrier (Gloucestershire) 26.03; 3 G Kendeck (Surrey) 26.23; 4 B Idoko (Greater Manchester) 26.29; 5 I Swindlehurst (Staffordshire) 26.53; 6 H Key (South Yorkshire) 27.15. Ht3 (0.0): 1 E Rennie (London) 25.80; 2 A Oerlemans (Middlesex) 25.84; 3 V Ndambakuwa (South Yorkshire) 26.05; 4 H Evans (Hertfordshire) 26.06; 5 E du Bois (Warwickshire) 26.67; 6 I Jones (Leicestershire) 27.08. 300: 1 S Omotosho (Essex) 39.88; 2 L Brown (London) 40.50; 3 O Jones (Greater Manchester) 40.74; 4 T Adesina (Nottinghamshire) 40.91; 5 E Darby (Northamptonshire) 41.84; 6 M Barnes (Berkshire) 41.93; 7 L Allen (Norfolk) 42.07; 8 A Firla (Kent) 42.09. SF1: 1 L Brown (London) 40.90; 2 O Jones (Greater Manchester) 40.91; 3 E Darby (Northamptonshire) 41.39; 4 L Allen (Norfolk) 41.72; 5 M Barnes (Berkshire) 41.75; 6 P Armah (Berkshire) 42.01; 7 T Mann (Hertfordshire) 42.66; 8 N Harradine-Cole (Devon) 42.96. SF2: 1 S Omotosho (Essex) 40.30; 2 T Adesina (Nottinghamshire) 41.34; 3 A Firla (Kent) 41.67; 4 M Paitoo (London) 41.95; 5 E Burridge (London) 42.25; 6 I Smith (Northamptonshire) 42.28; 7 L Boyes (Warwickshire) 42.53; 8 L Bertacchini (Hampshire) 42.53. Ht1: 1 S Omotosho (Essex) 40.13; 2 E Burridge (London) 41.49; 3 L Boyes (Warwickshire) 41.77; 4 N Harradine-Cole (Devon) 41.79; 5 T Mason (Bedfordshire) 42.41; 6 R Woodman (Avon) 42.59; 7 E Willis (Buckinghamshire) 43.06. Ht2: 1 O Jones (Greater Manchester) 41.39; 2 A Firla (Kent) 41.59; 3 P Armah (Berkshire) 41.84; 4 L Bertacchini (Hampshire) 41.95; 5 I Kyson (Essex) 42.18; 6 G Howell (Gloucestershire) 42.56; 7 S Haslam (Merseyside) 43.75. Ht3: 1 L Brown (London) 40.83; 2 T Adesina (Nottinghamshire) 41.23; 3 T Mann (Hertfordshire) 41.60; 4 M Barnes (Berkshire) 41.85; 5 S Shipton (Essex) 42.24; 6 F Bowen (Shropshire) 43.28; 7 M Sutherland (Middlesex) 43.69. Ht4: 1 L Allen (Norfolk) 41.57; 2 I Smith (Northamptonshire) 41.72; 3 E Darby (Northamptonshire) 41.75; 4 M Paitoo (London) 42.06; 5 M Pugsley (Shropshire) 43.41; 6 L Ellis (Merseyside) 43.44; 7 E Fox-Payne (West Midlands) 43.51. 800: 1 G Tuesday (Sussex) 2:12.23; 2 B Taylor (Suffolk) 2:13.79; 3 E Orbell (Surrey) 2:13.85; 4 M Barlow (Kent) 2:13.86; 5 E Creasey (Cleveland) 2:15.02; 6 H Sanigar (Avon) 2:15.33; 7 N Wynn (Essex) 2:15.65; 8 S Sahai (London) 2:18.20. Ht1: 1 H Sanigar (Avon) 2:15.03; 2 N Wynn (Essex) 2:15.17; 3 E Oliphant (London) 2:15.25; 4 F East (Hampshire) 2:16.50; 5 N Harrison-Sargent (West Yorkshire) 2:17.58; 6 E Bowker (Greater Manchester) 2:17.97; 7 R Phillips (Cheshire) 2:18.04; 8 E Davies (Berkshire) 2:19.35; 9 M Gancheva (Northamptonshire) 2:21.29; 10 L Jessop-Tranter (Buckinghamshire) 2:25.10. Ht2: 1 E Creasey (Cleveland) 2:16.00; 2 S Sahai (London) 2:16.31; 3 M Bellwood (West Yorkshire) 2:17.51; 4 L Roden (South Yorkshire) 2:18.37; 5 D Silverman (Hertfordshire) 2:19.12; 6 R Simons (Surrey) 2:22.49; 7 A Passos (Berkshire) 2:23.63; 8 C Locker (Leicestershire) 2:24.72; 9 M Taylor (Nottinghamshire) 2:26.53. Ht3: 1 G Tuesday (Sussex) 2:11.14; 2 B Taylor (Suffolk) 2:13.01; 3 E Orbell (Surrey) 2:14.10; 4 M Barlow (Kent) 2:14.78; 5 L Wright (London) 2:15.89; 6 A Jones (Lancashire) 2:15.93; 7 K Battle (South Yorkshire) 2:16.25; 8 M McGuigan (Staffordshire) 2:18.71; 9 L Cree (West Yorkshire) 2:18.96; 10 O Chilton (Buckinghamshire) 2:27.31. 1500: 1 S King (Leicestershire) 4:26.01; 2 L Belshaw (Essex) 4:29.17; 3 K Pye (Surrey) 4:30.82; 4 I McGowan (Oxfordshire) 4:32.99; 5 E Jha (Cheshire) 4:35.84; 6 F Woodhead (Devon) 4:36.48; 7 L Quinn (Hampshire) 4:37.07; 8 L Roake (Surrey) 4:37.32; 9 Z Jones (Durham) 4:38.35; 10 B Trow (Shropshire) 4:38.64; 11 I Wharton (Cheshire) 4:38.80; 12 O Steer (Devon) 4:42.78. Ht1: 1 S King (Leicestershire) 4:32.83; 2 L Belshaw (Essex) 4:39.59; 3 Z Jones (Durham) 4:41.02; 4 M Hoshiko (Merseyside) 4:41.81; 5 A Cox (Sussex) 4:44.66; 6 M Jobbins (Surrey) 4:46.12; 7 D Rowe (Devon) 4:47.02; 8 E Spencer (Gloucestershire) 4:47.11; 9 D Cowden (Staffordshire) 4:48.16; 10 S Massie (Berkshire) 4:49.59; 11 I Clarke (Derbyshire) 4:50.46; 12 A Suffield (Somerset) 4:51.21; 13 O Wright (London) 4:52.81; 14 L Webb (Buckinghamshire) 4:53.36; 15 G Turner (South Yorkshire) 4:54.38. Ht2: 1 B Trow (Shropshire) 4:35.66; 2 E Jha (Cheshire) 4:35.97; 3 L Quinn (Hampshire) 4:36.49; 4 O Steer (Devon) 4:36.86; 5 L Roake (Surrey) 4:37.45; 6 D Gladwell (Suffolk) 4:40.98; 7 A James (Sussex) 4:41.88; 8 L Macdonald (London) 4:42.71; 9 K Webb (Buckinghamshire) 4:43.40; 10 E Lowe (Avon) 4:43.93; 11 H Cross (Merseyside) 4:44.97; 12 O McGhee (Warwickshire) 4:46.67; 13 I Waugh (Derbyshire) 4:47.75; 14 V Rudkin (Leicestershire) 4:48.15; 15 I Porter (Lincolnshire) 4:50.72. Ht3: 1 I McGowan (Oxfordshire) 4:32.45; 2 I Wharton (Cheshire) 4:32.81; 3 K Pye (Surrey) 4:33.49; 4 F Woodhead (Devon) 4:34.18; 5 G Tolputt (Somerset) 4:42.64; 6 M Fieldsend (Berkshire) 4:43.28; 7 R Dickety (Norfolk) 4:44.25; 8 I Saunders (Leicestershire) 4:45.15; 9 C Easter (Norfolk) 4:45.45; 10 J Davey (Cambridgeshire) 4:47.43; 11 V Teare (Merseyside) 4:49.39; 12 P Shaw (Middlesex) 4:51.30; 13 G Igoe (South Yorkshire) 4:54.54; 14 G Griffiths (Staffordshire) 4:57.52; 15 S Jack (London) 4:59.09. 75H (1.4): 1 L Wagstaff (Cambridgeshire) 11.04; 2 I Banks (Northamptonshire) 11.33; 3 E Lacey (Kent) 11.44; 4 O Tweddle (North Yorkshire) 11.63; 5 C Thorne (Norfolk) 11.81; 6 M Brett (Cheshire) 11.90; 7 N Dolan (Greater Manchester) 12.07; – L Belgrave (Wiltshire) DNS. Ht1 (0.0): 1 L Wagstaff (Cambridgeshire) 11.19; 2 I Banks (Northamptonshire) 11.55; 3 O Tweddle (North Yorkshire) 11.70; 4 L Belgrave (Wiltshire) 11.80; 5 G McCollin (Warwickshire) 12.03; 6 G Noyce (London) 12.36; 7 P Peacock (Hertfordshire) 12.56. Ht2 (1.3): 1 E Lacey (Kent) 11.57; 2 C Thorne (Norfolk) 11.73; 3 M Brett (Cheshire) 11.73; 4 N Dolan (Greater Manchester) 11.81; 5 S Madigan (Merseyside) 11.85; 6 R Smith (Hampshire) 11.92; 7 M Thorpe (Essex) 12.01. 4×100: r1: 1 London Schools 49.21; 2 Kent Schools 50.22; 3 Hampshire Schools 50.26; 4 Cheshire Schools 51.13; 5 Dorset Schools 51.69; 6 Leicestershire Schools 52.08; 7 West Yorkshire Schools 52.46; 8 Avon Schools 52.48. r2: 1 Northamptonshire Schools 48.39; 2 Norfolk Schools 49.58; 3 Warwickshire Schools 49.72; 4 Greater Manchester Schools 50.23; 5 Middlesex Schools 50.47; 6 Essex Schools 50.76; 7 Merseyside Schools 51.41; – North Yorkshire Schools DQ. HJ: 1 Q Ukpai (Kent) 1.71; 2 E Marshall (Humberside) 1.59; 3 N Seyler (Hereford and Worcestershire) 1.59; 4 E Moir (Avon) 1.56; 5 D Corp (Hertfordshire) 1.56; 6 D Burton (West Midlands) 1.56; 7 L Moore (Somerset) 1.56; 8 E Bailey (Essex) 1.51; 9 A Horn (Hertfordshire) 1.51; 10 H St Clare (Kent) 1.46. PV: 2 A Burgess (Dorset) 3.31; 1 I Turner (Hertfordshire) 3.30; 3 L Jervis-Allan (Buckinghamshire) 2.85; 8 M Hewitt-Chapple (Northumberland) 2.74; 7 E Wilkinson (West Midlands) 2.73; 4 I Clarke (Sussex) 2.72; 4 A Edwards (Hertfordshire) 2.71; 4 Y Hadlow (Sussex) 2.70; 11 L Trott (Hampshire) 2.52; 9 G Pell (Derbyshire) 2.51; 9 F Santus (Greater Manchester) 2.50; 12 T McManus (West Midlands) 2.30. LJ: 1 I Amartey (Kent) 5.50/1.2; 2 S Kalman (Sussex) 5.33/2.0; 3 S Parker (Northumberland) 5.29/1.2; 4 N Ifeacho (Northamptonshire) 5.22/0.0; 5 G Osman (Hampshire) 5.17/1.0; 6 E Hutton (Hampshire) 5.17/1.8; 7 I Dalton (North Yorkshire) 5.14/1.5; 8 M Jolly (London) 5.05/0.0; 9 M Squires (Norfolk) 4.96/0.0; 10 S Bruni (Dorset) 4.87/0.3; 11 M Camara-Kearton (North Yorkshire) 4.80/0.2; 12 B Hamblin (Dorset) 4.80/0.8; 13 A Fairmaner (Essex) 4.77/0.0; 14 B Williams (Shropshire) 4.71/0.0; 15 P Jones (Warwickshire) 4.18. SP: 1 L Thompson (Northumberland) 12.62; 2 I Stamp (London) 12.44; 3 A Dumbuya (Greater Manchester) 12.04; 4 Z Ogedengbe (Merseyside) 11.89; 5 J Lamprell (Suffolk) 11.48; 6 H Bagnowiec (Avon) 10.71; 7 G Tcheukam (London) 10.65; 8 T Baptist (Essex, U17) 10.63; 9 Z Allen (Somerset) 9.70; 10 F Boone (Cheshire) 9.21; 11 A Tyrer (West Yorkshire) 8.74; 12 L Lucas (Dorset) 8.51

HAMMER, DISCUS & JAVELIN, Longford Park

U17 men:

DT: 1 T Gannon (Surrey) 55.40; 2 T Babatunde (Kent) 51.66; 3 M Warren (Cornwall) 50.04; 4 M Adeniran (Hampshire) 45.80; 5 L Tutcher (Gloucestershire) 42.49; 6 E Gardiner (Northumberland) 41.95; 7 T Mackay (Middlesex) 41.62; 8 B Farmer-Beasley (North Yorkshire) 39.52; 9 S Valentine (Cheshire) 36.89; 10 D McNichol (Kent) 35.88; 11 S Cooper (Cumbria) 31.74; 12 B Pitman (Hertfordshire) 27.22. HT: 1 C Elford Pond (Hampshire) 61.43; 2 J Berry (Hereford and Worcestershire) 56.10; 3 F Ogunwolu (Essex) 55.83; 4 M Page (Avon) 54.28; 5 F Hanham (Berkshire) 53.74; 6 J Callaghan (West Midlands) 44.74; 7 B Dickinson (Gloucestershire) 44.36; 8 M Forrest (Derbyshire) 39.50; 9 A Merrett (Wiltshire) 39.07

U15:

DT: 1 A Menon (Kent) 41.85; 2 J Perkins (Durham) 36.97; 3 H Beard (South Yorkshire) 33.65; 4 J Burgess (Hampshire) 33.32; 5 S Das (Berkshire) 32.43; 6 T Beaufoy (Leicestershire) 32.25; 7 O Coulibaly (Hampshire) 32.09; 8 O Fileman (Devon) 32.04; 9 G Chukwuemeka (Middlesex) 30.08; 10 F Babade (Buckinghamshire) 28.63; 11 J Campbell (Suffolk) 26.18. HT: 1 J Reibbitt (Cumbria) 44.59; 2 A Axtell (Hampshire) 42.99; 3 O Lawrence-Orumwense (Kent) 41.75; 4 B Nathan (Kent) 40.72; 5 A Kinneir (Wiltshire) 38.79; 6 C Ryding (Hertfordshire) 37.33; 7 J Palmer-Shaw (Hertfordshire) 35.95; 8 P Clarke (Avon) 34.59. JT: 1 E Ibrahim (Kent) 51.89; 2 H Long (Sussex) 45.65; 3 D Roberts (Middlesex) 44.56; 4 A Henry-Daire (Berkshire) 44.12; 5 J Fenner (Berkshire) 43.96; 7 O Garrett (Avon) 43.25; 8 F Savage (Greater Manchester) 43.08; 9 D Slater (Gloucestershire) 42.06; 10 C Mason (Gloucestershire) 40.71; 11 C Hill (Devon) 40.16; 12 O Higgins (West Midlands) 36.06; 13 T Hiscock (Wiltshire) 33.30; 6 C Harrogate (Cumbria) 13.35



U17 women:

DT: 1 N Evans-Shields (Devon) 40.30; 2 C Braka (Cheshire) 39.43; 3 L Martin (Oxfordshire) 36.08; 4 C Sarr (Middlesex) 33.12; 5 R Sprake (Hampshire) 32.37; 6 A Wamala (Sussex) 29.83; 7 E McBriar (Hampshire) 28.49; 8 L Thompson (Durham) 25.71; 9 S Lewis (Durham) 24.28. HT: 1 C Harris (Berkshire) 51.12; 2 W Bedding (Cambridgeshire) 51.01; 3 S Moss-Turner (Cheshire) 50.48; 4 E MacDonald (Hampshire) 49.82; 5 P Milburn (Devon) 48.28; 6 L Ellis (Durham) 46.28; 7 K Waddell (Northumberland) 45.40; 8 H Still (Kent) 44.06; 9 E Sherwen (Cumbria) 43.20; 10 L Hess (Devon) 42.26; 11 F Whiteway (Avon) 40.39; 12 N Akyol (Suffolk) 40.04; 13 A Hancock (Staffordshire) 39.47



U15:

DT: 1 M Farrar (Surrey) 36.68; 2 K Miller (Wiltshire) 32.63; 3 A Thomas (Middlesex) 31.00; 4 M Wright (Humberside) 30.44; 5 E Simpson (Kent) 30.37; 6 E Baker (Middlesex) 29.74; 7 R Roberts (Sussex) 29.69; 8 A Clark (Surrey) 27.92; 9 I Lane (West Midlands) 26.08; 10 S Marshall (Durham) 22.93; 11 A McBriar (Hampshire) 20.27. HT: 1 A Howie (Sussex) 51.44; 2 E McIntosh (North Yorkshire) 41.72; 3 A Hillier-Smith (Avon) 39.38; 4 K Stoll (Cheshire) 39.21; 5 T Brown (Devon) 38.83; 6 H Scott (Wiltshire) 37.74; 7 J Higgins (Greater Manchester) 36.28; 8 E Peters (Merseyside) 32.57; 9 A Brocklebank (Cumbria) 30.48; 10 D Agunrege (London, U17) 29.53. JT: 1 H Wheeler (Cheshire) 42.54; 2 E Christian (Surrey) 42.45; 3 J Howells (Surrey) 41.43; 4 H Court (Kent) 39.48; 5 L Oldale (Greater Manchester) 37.56; 6 B Mills (Sussex) 35.47; 7 L Coote (Norfolk) 33.93; 8 P Hall (Durham) 33.49; 9 D Metcalf (Durham) 32.52; 10 M Saywell (Hertfordshire) 30.80; 11 K Adams (Somerset) 30.06; 12 F Kirby (Derbyshire) 29.38; 13 H Souttar-Stone (Somerset) 26.93; 14 E Roe (Somerset) 25.50

