Everything you need to know about this weekend’s event in Glasgow including stats, leading entries, medal predictions and more

World record-holders Femke Bol, Karsten Warholm, Grant Holloway, Ryan Crouser, Gudaf Tsegay and Mondo Duplantis lead the entries for the World Indoor Championships at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow on March 1-3.

British hopes are strong, too, with Jemma Reekie, Josh Kerr, Laura Muir and Molly Caudery among those going for gold on home soil.

Below are some stats and previews for the events, plus some event predictions. You can make your own predictions too in our forum here.

If you prefer to read our previews for Glasgow in print, our latest issue came out this week and you can get a digital issue delivered instantly with a 25% discount here.

In the below stats, British team members are shown in bold with ‘A’ indicating an altitude mark and ‘+’ a time en route.

MEN

60 METRES

Defending champion: Lamont Marcell Jacobs ITA 6.41

World rec: 6.34A Christian Coleman USA 2018

European rec: 6.41 Lamont Marcell Jacobs ITA 2022

Commonwealth (CR) & UK rec: 6.42 Dwain Chambers 2009

Championship Best Performance (CBP): 6.37 Christian Coleman USA 2018

World leader (WL): 6.43 Noah Lyles USA

Previous UK medallists: Gold: Jason Gardener 2004, Chambers 2010, Richard Kilty 2014; Silver: Linford Christie 1991, Darren Braithwaite 1995, Chambers 2008; Bronze: Gardener 1999 & 2003, Mark Lewis-Francis 2001, Chambers 2012

Leading contenders on 2024 rankings:

6.43 A Noah Lyles USA

6.44 A Christian Coleman USA

6.45 Ackeem Blake JAM

6.51 Ferdinand Omanyala KEN

6.53 Emmanuel Matadi LBR

6.53 A Shuhei Tada JPN

6.55 Malachi Murray CAN

6.55 Emmanuel Eseme CMR

6.56 Mario Burke BAR

6.57 Chituri Ali ITA

Others:

6.59 Henrik Larsson SWE (6.53 in 2023)

6.65 Samuel Ceccarelli ITA (6.47 in 2023)

6.62 Andre de Grasse CAN

Notable absentees:

6.47 Terrence Jones BAH

6.48 Yenns Fernandez CUB

6.48 Emmanuel Wells USA

6.49 Don’drea Swift USA

6.50 A Ali Anwar Al-Balushi OMA

6.51 A Ronnie Baker USA (reserve)

6.53 Favour Ashe NGR

6.57 Jeremiah Azu GBR

Preview: Defending champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs is not entered and the race looks to be between 2018 champion Christian Coleman and his narrow US Championships conqueror Noah Lyles, who is looking to win his first indoor title to go with his six global outdoor titles. USA should win their 10th title.

The 9.89 100m performer Ackeem Blake looks the best of the rest.

With Jacobs missing and shock European indoor champion Samuel Ceccarelli looking well short of form, Jeremiah Azu was set to challenge to become the first European home but he has withdrawn due to a hamstring injury.

AW prediction: 1 Lyles USA 6.45; 2 Coleman USA 6.47; 3 Blake JAM 6.48; 4 Omanyala KEN 6.51; 5 Matadi LBR 6.53; 6 Tada JPN 6.55

400 METRES

Defending champion/CBP: Jereem Richards TTO 45.00

WR: 44.57 Kerron Clement USA 2005 (note, Michael Norman 44.52 NCAA 2018, Chris Williams 44.49 2024 have not been ratified)

ER: 45.05 Thomas Schönlebe GDR 1988

CR: 44.80 Kirani James GRN 2011

UKR: 45.39 Jamie Baulch 1997

WL: 44.49 Chris Williams CAN

UK medallists: Gold: Baulch 99, Daniel Caines 01; Silver: Todd Bennett 85, Baulch 97, Caines 03; Bronze: Baulch 03

Leading contenders on 2024 rankings:

45.47 A Brian Faust USA

45.48 A Jacory Patterson USA

45.86 Matej Krsek CZE

45.89 Alexander Doom BEL

46.22 Attila Molnar HUN

46.30 Dubem Nwachukwu NGR

46.42 Michal Desensky CZE

46.52 Joao Coehlo POR (44.79 outdoors in 2023)

46.63 Rok Ferlan SLO

Others:

47.08 Rusheen McDonald JAM (44.03 outdoors in 2023)

47.88 Lucas Carvalho BRA (44.79 outdoors in 2023)

– Karsten Warholm NOR (45.31 in 2023)

– Jereem Richards TTO (45.74 in 2023)

– Kentaro Sato JPN (44.77 outdoors in 2023)

Notable absentees:

44.49 Chris Williams CAN

45.02 A Khaleb McRae USA

45.18 Eugene Omalla UGA

45.23 Brian Herron USA

45.24 William Jones USA

45.30 Justin Robinson USA

45.45 A Emmanuel Bynum USA

45.46 Michael Jones USA

45.47 Matthew Boling USA

45.54 Ezekiel Nathaniel NGR

45.61 A Chris Bailey USA (reserve)

45.78 Tomas Kersulis LTU

46.38 Carl Bengstrom SWE (45.77 in 2023)

– Steven Gardiner BAH (43.71 outdoors in 2023)

– Muzala Samukonga JAM (43.91 outdoors in 2023)

– Wayde van Niekerk RSA (44.08 outdoors in 2023)

– Antonio Watson JAM (44.13 outdoors in 2023)

No British competitors (UK lead: Lee Thompson 46.65)

Preview: All the quality action in the indoor 400m this winter has occurred on the US collegiate scene and sadly the new world record-setter Chris Williams is absent and the Glasgow race looks like it could be a poor man’s NCAA semi-final at best given the rankings.

The fastest man on 2024 times entered in Scotland is US champion Brian Faust who ranks 10th equal. Only four of the field have run sub-46 this winter but the event got a huge boost when Olympic 400m hurdles winner and double European indoor champion Karsten Warholm gave life to an otherwise mediocre field by deciding to run.

However, as he is making his 2024 debut, it is unclear whether he will be in his best form. Also unclear of his form is reigning champion Jereem Richards who also debuts the season in Glasgow, as does 44.77 outdoor performer Kentaro Sato.

The USA have won five world titles but surprisingly given their dominance on the clock, have not taken gold since 2003. Sadly, although the best of the Brits this winter might have come close to making the final, none were able to be even considered for selection or a ranking place.

AW prediction: 1 Warholm NOR 45.12; 2 Richards TTO 45.45; 3 Faust USA 45.56; 4 Patterson USA 45.58; 5 Doom BEL 45.65; 6 Sato JPN 45.86

800 METRES

Defending champion: Mariano Garcia ESP 1:46.20

WR & ER & CBP: 1:42.67 Wilson Kipketer DEN 1997

CR & UKR: 1:43.63 Elliott Giles 2021

WL: 1:45.00 Catalin Tecuceanu ITA

UK medallists: Gold: Tom McKean 1993; Bronze: Ikem Billy 1985, Andrew Osagie 2012 & 2014

Leading contenders on 2024 rankings:

1:45.00 Catalin Tecuceanu ITA

1:45.10 Eliott Crestan BEL

1:45.28 Abdellatif El Guesse MAR

1:45.35 Mohamed Ali Gouaned ALG

1:45.49 Mohamed Attaoui ESP

1:45.50 Mariano Garcia ESP

1:45.54 Bryce Hoppel USA

1:45.56 Tshepiso Maselela BOT

1:45.70 Benjamin Robert FRA

1:45.72 Adrian Ben ESP

1:46.08 Ryan Clarke NED

1:46.09 Noah Kibet KEN (1:44.98 in 2023)

Others:

1:46.78 A Isaiah Harris USA (1:45.64 in 2023)

1:46.79 Andreas Kramer SWE (1:45.90 in 2023)

1:47.95 Collins Kipruto KEN (1:45.89 in 2023)

Notable absentees:

1:45.50 Marco Arop CAN (1:42.85 outdoors in 2023)

– Clayton Murphy USA (reserve) (1:44.75 outdoors in 2023)

– Emmanuel Wanyonyi KEN (1:42.80 outdoors in 2023)

– Djamel Sedjati ALG (1:43.06 outdoors in 2023)

No British competitors (UK lead: Yusuf Bizimana 1:46.47 A)

Preview: Based on this year’s winter form this is a better quality and supported event which looks open with the top eight separated by just 0.6 of a second. Defending champion Mariano Garcia returns but looks more beatable. However the fastest runners, Catalin Tecuceanu and Eliott Crestan, have little high quality past form to back their medal challenge but did impress in their respective Madrid and Lievin victories.

Kenya marginally are the most successful nation with three golds but have only one since 1993 and 2022 runner-up Noah Kibet leads their challenge. Given the openness of the 800m and the haphazard nature of the racing, it seems incredible that the British selectors concluded that European indoor finalist Guy Learmonth had less chance of making the top eight than some of the selections in other events.

AW prediction: 1 Tecuceanu ITA 1:45.65; 2 Crestan BEL 1:45.68; 3 Hoppel USA 1:45.75; 4 Garcia ESP 1:45.90; 5 Kibet KEN 1:46.02; 6 El Guesse MAR 1:46.23

1500 METRES

Defending champion: Samuel Tefera ETH 3:32.77

WR & ER: 3:30.60 Jakob Ingebrigtsen NOR 2022

CR: 3:32.11 Laban Rotich KEN 1998

UKR: 3:32.48 Neil Gourley 2023

CBP: 3:32.77 Samuel Tefera ETH 3:32.77, 2022

WL: Yared Neguse USA 3:33.43+

UK medallists: Silver: David Strang 1993

Leading contenders on 2024 rankings:

3:33.66 Hobbs Kessler USA

3:34.23 Isaac Nader POR

3:34.37 Adam Fogg GBR

3:34.44 Vincent Keter KEN

3:34.61 Samuel Tefera ETH

3:34.83 Biniam Mehary ETH

3:35.06 Tshepo Tshite RSA

3:35.47 Samuel Pihlstrom SWE

3:35.53 Adel Mechaal ESP

Others:

3:36.87 Mario Garcia ESP

3:37.45 Narve Nordas NOR (3:29.47 outdoors in 2023)

3:37.51 A Cole Hocker USA (3:30.70 outdoors in 2023)

3:39.55 Callum Elson GBR (3:53.22 mile)

– Geordie Beamish NZL (3:51.22 mile in 2023)

Notable absentees:

3:33.43+ Yared Nuguse USA

3:33.86+ George Mills GBR (3:30.95 outdoors in 2023)

3:34.06 Jake Wightman GBR

3:34.39 Azeddine Habz FRA (injured)

3:34.51 Robert Farken GER

3:35.63 Ossama Meslek ITA

– Jakob Ingebrigtsen NOR (3:27.14 outdoors in 2023)

– Neil Gourley GBR (3:32.48 in 2023)

– Josh Kerr GBR (3:29.38 outdoors in 2023)

– Mo Katir ESP (3:28.89 outdoors in 2023)

– Timothy Cheruiyot KEN (3:29.08 in 2023)

AW Preview: Most of the big hitters in this event are absent though a few, such as Josh Kerr and Yared Nuguse, are running the 3000m. Former world record-holder Samuel Tefera goes for this third successive title and can win in a slow race as he did in Birmingham (3:58.19) or fast as he did in 2022 to outkick Ingebrigtsen in 3:32.77. He won in Torun in 2024 to show he is fit again and Ethiopia have the most golds with five compared to three each for Ireland and Morocco.

Hobbs Kessler, just 20 years old, won the world road mile title in October and has run 3:48.66 for the mile this winter but he was outkicked by Cole Hocker in the US Championships.

Isaac Nader has impressed in European races including a fast time in Ostrava while fellow Budapest finalist Azeddine Habz won in Lievin though the biggest European challenge may come from shock world medallist Narve Nordas. The Norwegian was a poor fifth in Lievin but won over 3000m in Madrid last week.

Adam Fogg ran a 3:49.62 mile in the USA but was only third in the British Championships, one place down on Callum Elson, who followed Kessler home on the road in Riga.

AW prediction: 1 Tefera ETH 3:38.45; 2 Hocker USA 3:38.65; 3 Teare USA 3:39.00; 4 Nordas (NOR) 3:39.10; 5 Nader POR 3:39.23; 6 Mechaal ESP 3:39.45; 7 Fogg GBR 3:39.50; 8 Elson GBR 3:39.55

3000 METRES

Defending champion: 7:41.38 Selemon Barega ETH

WR: 7:23.81 Lamecha Girma ETH 2023

ER: 7:24.68 Mohamed Katir ESP 2023

CR: 7:24.90 Daniel Komen KEN 1998

UKR: 7:30.14 Josh Kerr GBR 2024

CBP: 7:34.71 Haile Gebrselassie ETH 1997

WL: 7:25.82 Barega ETH

UK medallists: Bronze: Rob Denmark 1991; Marc Scott 2022

Leading contenders on 2024 rankings:

7:25.82 Selemon Barega ETH

7:26.73 Getnet Wale ETH

7:30.14+ Josh Kerr GBR

7:38.42 Pietro Arese ITA

7:41.59 John Heymans BEL

7:43.60 Adel Mechaal ESP

7:45.80 Hicham Akankam MAR

7:55.76 A Yared Nuguse USA (7:28.24 in 2023)

7:56.22 A Olin Hacker USA (7:43.94 in 2023)

Notable absentees:

7:29.09 Lamecha Girma ETH

7:30.88+ Grant Fisher USA

7:33.04 Biniam Mehary ETH

7:33.80 Samuel Tefera ETH

7:34.88 George Beamish NZL

7:35.35 Cole Hocker USA

7:37.41 Parker Wolfe USA

7:37.73 Nico Young USA

7:38.35 Jack Rowe GBR

7:43.76 Telahun Haile Bekele ETH (reserve) (7:25.48 outdoors in 2023)

– Mo Katir ESP (7:24.68 in 2023)

– Jakob Ingebrigtsen NOR (7:23.63 outdoors in 2023)

– Yomif Kejelcha ETH (7:23.64 outdoors in 2023)

Preview: This may have some bigger names than the 1500m and be the most looked forward to event overall but the depth of the event is really modest (only four of the field have broken 7:40 this winter). The standard is not helped by being limited to just two Ethiopians who have dominated the year’s rankings with five of the seven fastest. They have previously won 9 of the 18 finals.

World record-holder and perennial runner-up Lamecha Girma is absent from their team but they do have defending champion and Olympic 10,000m champion Selemon Barega, who has had impressive wins in Torun and Lievin and 7:24.94 performer Getnet Wale who is consistent but rarely wins and never wins medals.

The star of the event though is undoubtedly reigning world 1500m champion Josh Kerr, who will have home support and is coming off a world two miles record where he broke the British 3000m record en route.

He is not the quickest miler in the field, though, as Yared Nuguse, who set a near world mile record 3:47.83 in the Millrose Games, has also worked on his endurance and has run 13:02.09 for 5000m this winter.

Former European indoor champion Adel Mechaal should also be a factor having been fifth in the Olympic 1500m.

AW prediction: 1 Barega ETH 7:34.65; 2 Kerr GBR 7:35.12; 3 Nuguse USA 7:35.54; 4 Wale ETH 7:36.12; 5 Mechaal ESP 7:36.67; 6 Arese ITA 7:39.18

60 METRES HURDLES

Defending champion: 7.39 Grant Holloway USA (7.29 ht)

WR & WL: 7.27 Holloway USA 2024

ER, CR & UKR: 7.30 Colin Jackson 1994

CBP: 7.29 Holloway USA 2022

UK medallists: Gold: Jackson 1999; Andy Pozzi 2018. Silver: Jackson 1989, 1993 & 1997; Bronze: Jon Ridgeon 1985, Nigel Walker 1987, Tony Jarrett 1995



Leading contenders on 2024 rankings:

7.27 A Grant Holloway USA

7.39 A Trey Cunningham USA

7.43 Just Kwaou-Mathey FRA

7.43 Jason Joseph SUI

7.44 Wilhem Belocian FRA

7.45 A Cameron Murray USA

7.46 Lorenzo Simonelli ITA

7.47 Jakub Szymanski POL

7.49 Asier Martinez ESP

7.51 Enrique Llopis ESP

7.54 Michael Obasuyi BEL

Others:

7.59 Tade Ojora GBR (7.53 in 2023)

7.59 David King GBR

Notable absentees:

7.44 Dylan Beard USA

7.48 A Daniel Roberts USA (reserve) (7.39 in 2023)

7.50 A Cordell Tinch USA

Preview: Despite looking a high standard event, world record-holder Grant Holloway has a huge advantage on the watch as he aims to defend his title and win his fifth overall hurdles crown having also won three successive outdoor titles.

His nearest challenger should be American champion Trey Cunningham. USA have won 11 of the previous titles and should make it 12, and with Holloway, the world 2023 tour winner, they can field three and international debutante Cameron Murray could be part of a clean sweep.

Trying to prevent that will be a strong European presence (at least for bronze) led by Just Kwaou-Mathey, Jason Joseph, Wilhem Belocian, Lorenzo Simonelli and Jakub Szymanski who are all in the 7.43 to 7.47 range.

Britain have a good record in this event – thanks mostly to Colin Jackson – but one of Tade Ojora or David King might make the final and King did so in 2022 but it looks as if it might require a sub-7.50 this time.

AW Prediction: 1 Holloway USA 7.28; 2 Cunningham USA 7.41; 3 Joseph SUI 7.45; 4 Szymanski POL 7.45; 5 Simonelli ITA 7.48; 6 Kwaou-Mathey FRA 7.49

HIGH JUMP

Defending champion: 2.34m Woo Sang-Hyeok KOR

WR & CBP: 2.43m Javier Sotomayor CUB 1989

ER: 2.42m Carlo Thränhardt FRG 1988

CR & UKR: 2.38m Steve Smith 1994

UK medallists: Silver: Robbie Grabarz 2016; Bronze: Smith 1993

WL: Woo Sang-Hyeok KOR)/Danil Lysenko RUS/Shelby McEwen USA 2.33m

Leading contenders on 2024 rankings:

2.33m Shelby McEwen USA

2.33m Woo-Sang-Hyeok KOR

2.30m Jan Stefela CZE

2.30m Tobias Poyte GER (2.34m outdoors in 2023)

2.30m Oleh Doroshchuk UKR

2.27m (outdoors) Hamish Kerr NZL (2.34m in 2023)

2.25m A Vernon Turner USA (2.30m outdoors in 2023)

2.25m Norbert Kobielski POL (2.33m outdoors in 2023)

2.22m Edgar Rivera MEX (2.27m indoors in 2023)

Others:

2.21m Thomas Carmoy BEL (2.29m in 2023)

2.20m Andrii Protsenko UKR (2.32m in 2023)

2.19m Ryoichi Akamatsu JPN (2.30m outdoors in 2023)

– Donald Thomas BAH (2.28m outdoors in 2023)

Notable absentees:

2.33m Danil Lysenko RUS

2.30m Ilya Ivanyuk RUS

– Mutaz Essa Barshim QAT (2.36m outdoors in 2023)

– GianmarcoTamberi ITA (2.36m outdoors in 2023)

– JuVaughn Harrison USA (2.36m outdoors in 2023)

No British competitors (UK lead: Will Grimsey 2.20m)

Preview: This event will pale into comparison compared to the Olympics with many big hitters missing, although Woo Sang-Hyeok returns to defend his title.

American champion Shelby McEwen beat the Korean in Hustopece in a joint world lead 2.33m, whereas European silver medallist Tobias Poyte and 2022 bronze medallist Hamish Kerr look the best of the rest.

However, if they could replicate their summer form, Norbert Kobielski, Andrii Protsenko and Ryoichi Akamatsu could be factors although they have shown no signs so far in 2024.

Sweden have won the most titles with five (four of them to the most successful individual Stefan Holm but they have no representative this time.

AW Prediction: 1 Sang-Hyeok KOR 2.36m; 2 McEwen USA 2.33m; 3 Poyte GER 2.30m; 4 Kerr NZL 2.30m; 5 Kobielski POL 2.27m; 6 Protsenko UKR 2.27

POLE VAULT

Defending champion & CBP: 6.20m Mondo Duplantis SWE

WR & ER: 6.22m Duplantis SWE 2023

CR: 6.06m Steve Hooker AUS 2009

WL: 6.02m Duplantis SWE

UKR: 5.83m Luke Cutts 2014

UK medallists: none – highest placing: equal 5th Steve Lewis 2012

Leading contenders on 2024 rankings:

6.02m Mondo Duplantis SWE

6.00m Chris Nilsen USA

5.95m A Sam Kendricks USA

5.93m Ernest Obiena PHI

5.92m Thibaut Collet FRA

5.87m Curtis Marschall AUS

5.83m Menno Vloon NED

5.82m Piotr Lisek POL

5.82m Ersu Sasma TUR (5.90m outdoors in 2023)

5.75m Robert Sobera POL

5.72m Emmanouil Karalis GRE

5.72m Ben Broeders BEL

Notable absentees:

6.00m KC Lightfoot USA

5.90m Austin Miller USA (reserve)

No British competitors (UK lead: Owen Heard 5.37m)

Preview: Obviously world record-holder Mondo Duplantis is expected to defend and win his fifth global title since August 2021 plus a European title but the opposition is incredibly strong compared to most field events in Glasgow with most of the stars in action.

Olympic and world silver medallist Chris Nilsen has cleared a similar height as the Swede this year while double world champion Sam Kendricks, Budapest runner-up Ernest Obiena and fifth-placer Thibaut Collet have jumped 5.92m or higher this winter and should be in contention again.

Including the 1985 Games, Sergey Bubka won four titles – three for the Soviet Union and one for Ukraine. Bubka aside, Russia have won four titles and so have France.

AW Prediction: 1 Duplantis SWE 6.15m; 2 Nilsen USA 6.00m; 3 Obiena PHI 5.95m; 4 Kendricks USA 5.90m; 5 Collet FRA 5.90m; 6 Marschall AUS 5.90m

LONG JUMP

Defending champion: 8.55m Miltiadis Tentoglou GRE

WR: 8.79m Carl Lewis USA 1984

ER: 8.71m Sebastian Bayer GER 2009

CR: 8.44m Luvo Manyonga RSA 2018

UKR: 8.26m (A) Greg Rutherford 2016

CBP: 8.62m Ivan Pedroso CUB 1999

WL: 8.34m Wayne Pinnock JAM/Matti Furlani ITA

UK medallists: Silver:Chris Tomlinson 2008

Leading contenders on 2024 rankings:

8.34m Matti Furlani ITA

8.26m Miltiadis Tentoglou GRE

8.20m Carey McLeod JAM

8.18m Simon Batz GER

8.16m A Arnovis Dalmero COL

8.15m Tajay Gayle JAM

8.05m Jarrion Lawson USA

8.03m Radek Juska CZE

8.00m Emilano Lasa URU

7.99m Thobias Montler SWE (8.19m in 2023)

Others:

7.83m Jeswin Aldrin IND (8.42m outdoors in 2023)

– Jianin Wang CHN (8.34m outdoors in 2023)

Notable absentees:

8.34m A Wayne Pinnock JAM

8.23m A Johnny Brackins USA

8.22m Malcolm Clemons USA

8.20m Jeremiah Davis USA

8.06m Simon Ehammer SUI

No British competitors (UK lead: Jacob-Fincham Dukes 8.02m)

Preview: Defending Olympic, world indoor and outdoor champion Miltiadis Tentoglou is a brilliant competitor and starts favourite but based on 2024 results this could be a close affair.

European junior champion Mattia Furlani jumped a massive 8.34m to win the Italian title and share the world lead with the absent Wayne Pinnock.

The 2019 world champion Tajay Gayle looks a good medal chance as does his Jamaican team-mate Carey McLeod who was fourth in Budapest.

The USA are unusually weak with the third and sixth placers in their Championships representing them in Scotland. Surprisingly, given their Olympic dominance, the Americans are headed by Cuba’s six golds at the World Indoor Champs, with Ivan Pedroso winning five of the titles and America have only won one medal of each colour in the last eight championships.

AW Prediction: 1 Tentoglou GRE 8.43m; 2 McLeod JAM 8.37m; 3 Furlani ITA 8.29m; 4 Gayle JAM 8.23m; 5 Jianan Wang CHN 8.16m; 6 Lawson USA 8.14m

TRIPLE JUMP

Defending champion: 17.64m Lazaro Martinez CUB

WR: 18.07m Hugues Fabrice Zango BUR 2021

ER: 17.92m Teddy Tamgho FRA 2011

CR & UKR: 17.75m Phillips Idowu 2008

CBP: 17.90m Teddy Tamgho FRA 2010

WL: 17.61m Andy Diaz Hernandez ITA

UK medallists: Gold: Idowu 2008; Silver: Jonathan Edwards 2001

Leading contenders on 2024 rankings:

17.21m Hugues Fabrice Zango BUR

17.18m Yasser Mohammed Triki ALG

17.03m Max Hess GER

17.03m Emmanuel Ihemeje ITA

17.02m Tiago Pereira POR

16.87m Lázaro Martinez CUB (17.51m outdoors in 2023)

16.42m Chris Benard USA

16.36m Cristian Napoles CUB (17.40m outdoors in 2023)

16.26m Dimitrios Tsiamis GRE

Others:

– Yaming Zhu CHN (17.36m in 2023)

– Almir Dos Santos BRA (17.24m outdoors in 2023)

– Donald Scott USA (17.22m outdoors in 2023)

– Praveen Chithravel IND (17.37m outdoors in 2023)

– Yaoqing Fang CHN (17.20m in 2023)

Notable absentees:

17.61m Andy Diaz Hernandez ITA

17.52m Jordan Diaz ESP

17.13m Jean-Marc Pontvianne FRA (injured)

17.00m Maksim Niastsiarenka BLR

– Pedro Pichardo POR (17.60m in 2023)

– Jaydon Hibbert JAM (17.54m in 2023)

– Tobia Bocchi ITA (17.26m outdoors in 2023)

No British competitors (UK lead: Jude Bright-Davies 16.17m)

Preview: This has not been a great quality event in 2024 anyway but the top two in the indoor world rankings are absent as are the top three of the year before.

Of those competing, world outdoor champion and world indoor record-holder Hugues Fabrice Zango is favourite but he has yet to jump big in 2024 and nor has defending champion Lazaro Martinez who was second in Budapest.

Yasser Triki pushed Zango close in Lievin but it is possible that a medal challenge might come from five finalists who haven’t yet jumped in 2024 but qualified from their outdoor form.

USA top the all-time gold count with five previous titles but they look relatively weak this time.

AW Prediction: 1 Zango BUR 17.45m; 2 Martinez CUB 17.34m; 3 Triki (ALG) 17.23m; 4 Yaming Zhu CHN 17.19m; 5 Ihemeje ITA 17.16m; 6 Hess GER 17.15m

SHOT PUT

Defending champion & CBP: 22.53m Darlan Romani BRA

WR: 22.82m Ryan Crouser USA 2021

ER: 22.55m Ulf Timmermann GDR 1989

CR: 22.31m Tom Walsh NZL 2016

UKR: 21.49m Carl Myerscough 2003

WL: 22.80m Crouser USA

UK medallists: none – highest placing: 7th Myerscough 2004

Leading contenders on 2024 rankings:

22.80m A Ryan Crouser USA

22.37m Leonardo Fabbri IT

22.16m Tom Walsh NZL

22.16m Rajindra Campbell JAM

21.84m Zane Weir ITA

21.71m Bob Bertemes LUX

21.63m Chukwuebuka Cornnell Enekwechi NGR

21.47m Tomáš Stanek CZE

21.47m A Roger Steen USA

21.42m Mesud Pezer BIH

21.18m Filip Mihaljevic CRO

21.10m A Darlan Romani BRA

21.01m Scott Lincoln GBR

Others:

– Jacko Gill NZL (22.12m outdoors in 2023)

– Uziel Munoz MEX (21.88m outdoors in 2023)

– Mostafa Amr Hassan EGY (21.65m outdoors in 2023)

Notable absentees:

20.50m A Jordan Geist USA (reserve) (21.48m in 2023)

– Joe Kovacs USA (22.93m outdoors in 2023)

– Payton Otterdahl USA (22.11m outdoors in 2023)

– Josh Awotunde USA (22.10m outdoors in 2023)

Preview: Double Olympic and world champion Ryan Crouser is a huge favourite based on his near world record win in the US Championships and he will be keen to make up for his shock indoor loss in 2022 to Darlan Romani who doesn’t look like he will successfully defend based on his 2024 form. If Crouser wins, it will be USA’s ninth title in this event at the World Indoors.

It’s still a cracking line-up, though, and Joe Kovacs is the only likely missing athlete who might win a medal in Paris. Italy have a strong pair with Leonardo Fabbri and Zane Weir and the Kiwis also look strong with consistent former double champion Tom Walsh, who is going for his fifth successive medal, and former junior star Jacko Gill.

Britain’s Scott Lincoln has done well to make such a high quality event and will be keen to challenge his indoor PB of 21.01m although that still might leave him short of the top 10.

AW prediction: 1 Crouser USA 23.01m; 2 Fabbri ITA 22.45m; 3 Walsh (NZL) 22.20m; 4 Weir ITA 21.75m; 5 Campbell JAM 21.72m; 6 Steen USA 21.64m

HEPTATHLON

Defending champion & CR: 6489 Damian Warner CAN

WR & CBP: 6645 Ashton Eaton USA 2012

ER: 6479 Kevin Mayer FRA 2017

CR: 6489 Warner CAN 1993

UKR: 6165 Tim Duckworth 2017

WL: 6340 Ken Mullings BAH

UK medallists: none – highest placing: 5th Alex Kruger 1995

Leading contenders on 2024 rankings:

6340 Ken Mullings BAH

6281 Sander Skotheim NOR

6242 Simon Ehammer SUI

6230 Makenson Gletty FRA

6131 Jente Hauttekeete BEL

6035 Ondřej Kopecký CZE

6025 Sven Jansons NED

5981 Vilém Stráský CZE

Others:

– Johannes Erm EST (8484 Dec outdoors in 2023)

– Harrison Williams USA (8630 Dec outdoors in 2023)

– Markus Rooth NOR (8608 Dec outdoors in 2023)

Notable absentees:

6219 Leo Neugebauer GER

6120 Aiden Ouimet USA

6097 Till Steinforth GER

6000 Jack Turner GBR

– Kyle Garland USA (6639 in 2023)

– Ayden Owens-Delerme PUR (6518 in 2023)

– Kevin Mayer FRA (6348 in 2023)

– Lindon Victor GRN (8756 Dec outdoors in 2023)

No British competitors (UK lead: Jack Turner 6000)

Preview: Some of the world’s greatest decathletes have graced this event in recent years but this year the Olympics has kept many away and the standard looks relatively disappointing.

The likely favourite is 2022 runner-up Simon Ehammer, who won a world long jump bronze in Eugene and also won European decathlon silver in 2022.

Bahamian Ken Mullings tops the rankings but his only championships experience is 17th in the Eugene decathlon in 2022 although he does look an improved athlete.

Sander Skotheim, second in last year’s European Indoors and 10th in Budapest, at 21 is also improving fast and looks a safer bet for a medal.

Briton Jack Turner did actually qualify for the event but is focusing on the NCAA event, as is German Leo Neugebauer.

AW Prediction: 1 Ehammer SUI 6410; 2 Skotheim NOR 6375; 3 Mullings BAH 6380; 4 Gletty FRA 6265; 5 Erm EST 6176; 6 Williams USA 6099

4 x 400 METRES RELAY

Defending champion: Belgium 3:06.52

WR: 3:01.39 USA 2018

ER & CBP: 3:01.77 Poland 2018

CR: 3:02.52 Trinidad 2018

UKR: 3:03.20 GBR 1999

WL: 3:02.73 Arizona State (mixed) (3:03.93 USA))

UK medallists: Silver: Conrad Williams, Nigel Levine, Michael Bingham, Richard Buck 2012; Williams, Jamie Bowie, Luke Lennon-Ford, Levine 2014; Bronze: Allyn Condon, Solomon Wariso, Adrian Patrick, Jamie Baulch 1999; Baulch, Tim Benjamin, Cori Henry, Daniel Caines 2003; Williams, Levine, Chris Clarke, Buck 2010.

Leading contenders on 2023-2024 rankings:

3:02.72 USA

3:05.83 Belgium

3:06.59 Netherlands

Others:

– Kenya (3:01.41 outdoors in 2023)

– Czech Republic (3:00.99 outdoors in 2023)

– Poland (3:02.36 outdoors in 2023)

– Nigeria (3:02.64 outdoors in 2023)

– Portugal (3:03.59 outdoors in 2022)

– Slovak Republic (3:05.72 outdoors in 2022)

Notable absentees:

3:06.52 France (2:58.45 outdoors in 2023)

3:06.87 Spain (3:02.64 outdoors in 2023)

3:08.58 Hungary (3:02.65 outdoors in 2023)

3:08.61 Great Britain (2:58.71 outdoors in 2023)

No British competitors (UK lead: none)

Preview: Given the disappointing quality of British indoor 400m running this year, it was perhaps not a surprise that they chose not to put a team together but a simple look at the modest strength of other teams this year, plus the individual 400m, shows that Britain have thrown away a potential place in the final in front of home fans.

Only the USA have a reasonably strong team and even that looks more like a C team and they have previously won 10 golds and should have too much speed and relay experience for their opponents again.

Belgium won in 2022 and defend their title in Glasgow, but the Borlee brothers are no longer a force and they have no more depth than absent teams such as Britain.

Nigeria, Kenya, Netherlands and Czech Republic could all be in a medal battle though none look particularly strong by normal standards.

AW Prediction: 1 USA 3:03.65; 2 Czech Republic 3:06.42; 3 Netherlands 3:06.86; 4 Nigeria 3:06.98; 5 Kenya 3:07.12; 6 Belgium 3:07.16

WOMEN

60 METRES

Defending champion: Mujinga Kambundji SUI 6.96

WR & ER: 6.92 Irina Privalova RUS 1993 & 1995

CR: 6.94 Julien Alfred LCA 2023

UKR: 7.03 Dina Asher-Smith 2023

CBP: 6.95 Gail Devers 1993

WL: 6.99 Alfred LCA 6.99

UK medallists: Silver: Heather Oakes 1985, Jeanette Kwakye 2008

Leading contenders on 2024 rankings:

6.99 Julien Alfred LCA

7.01 Ewa Swoboda POL

7.02 A Aleia Hobbs USA

7.02 Zaynab Dosso ITA

7.03 Shashalee Forbes JAM

7.06 A Mikiah Brisco USA

7.09 Patrizia Van Der Weken LUX

7.09 A Celera Barnes USA

7.10 Tristan Evelyn BAR

7.11 Briana Williams JAM

Others:

7.24 Amy Hunt GBR

7.25 Tina Clayton JAM (7.02 outdoors in 2023)

Notable absentees:

7.07 Brianna Lyston JAM

7.12 Tamara Clark USA (reserve)

7.16 Daryll Neita GBR (7.05 in 2023)

– Mujinga Kambundji SUI (7.00 in 2023)

– Dina Asher-Smith GBR (7.03 in 2023)

Preview: Few of the world’s top women sprinters have ventured indoors seriously this winter and this lacks a few stars and Mujinga Kambundji is not defending her title.

Multiple NCAA champion Julien Alfred, who finished top five in both sprints at Budapest last summer, looks the favourite based on her world leading victory at the Millrose Games.

Ewa Swoboda was fourth in 2022 and has two European indoor silvers and should push her close having won in Ostrava and Torun and all six of her 2024 runs have been 7.09 or faster.

Bidding for USA’s eighth title at the event, Aleia Hobbs came close to the world record in 2023 with her 6.94 clocking and a 7.02 win in the US Championships suggests she should be in the medal battle along with greatly improved Italian Zaynab Dosso.

British champion Amy Hunt deservedly got a late ‘invite’ but would need a huge advance on her 7.21 PB to survive the first round.

AW prediction: 1 Alfred LCA 6.97; 2 Swoboda POL 6.99; 3 Hobbs USA 7.00; 4 Dosso ITA 7.03; 5 Brisco USA 7.07; 6 van der Weken LUX 7.10

400 METRES

Defending champion: Shaunae Miller-Uibo BAH 50.31

WR & ER & WL: 49.24 Femke Bol NED 2024

CR & UKR: 50.02 Nicola Sanders 2007

CBP: 50.04 Olesya Krasnomovets RUS 2006

UK medallists: Bronze: Eilidh Doyle (2018)

Leading contenders on 2024 rankings:

49.24 Femke Bol NED

50.10 Lieke Klaver NED

50.34 A Alexis Holmes USA

51.05 Henriette Jæger NOR

51.11 Laviai Nielsen GBR

51.11 Andrea Miklós ROU

51.23 Talitha Diggs USA

51.41 Lada Vondrová CZE

51.67 Amandine Brossier FRA

51.86 Stacey Ann Williams JAM

51.88 Tereza Petržilková CZE

51.97 Sharlene Mawdsley IRL

Others:

52.83 Charokee Young JAM (50.45 outdoors in 2023)

Notable absentees:

50.43 Amber Anning GBR

50.83 Kaylyn Brown USA

50.83 Nickisha Pryce JAM

51.00 Rosey Effiong USA

51.12 A Rhasidat Adeleke IRL (50.33 in 2023)

51.76 Quanera Hayes USA (reserve)

– Britton Wilson USA (49.48 in 2023)

Preview: Femke Bol was well beaten in 2022 by Shaunae Miller-Uibo but the world record-holder should easily add this title to her two European Indoor crowns.

On paper her closest rival is much improved compatriot and European runner-up Lieke Klaver, who should be close up to 200m before losing ground on the second lap.

USA have previously won seven golds and here Alexis Holmes leads their challenge and looks a good bet for third.

At just 20 years old, Henriette Jaeger is improving quickly and should be in the final alongside British champion Laviai Nielsen.

It is a pity that Amber Anning has the NCAA clash otherwise she would have been in the medal mix judging by her 50.43 SEC Champs win.

AW Prediction: 1 Bol NED 49.30; 2 Holmes USA 49.96; 3 Klaver NED 50.34; 4 Jaeger NOR 50.86; 5 Nielsen GBR 51.04; 6 Diggs USA 51.34

800 METRES

Defending champion: Ajee’ Wilson USA 1:59.09

WR & ER: 1:55.82 Jolanda Ceplak SLO 2002

CR: 1:56.36 Maria Mutola MOZ 1998

UKR: 1:57.18 Keely Hodgkinson GBR 2023

CBP: Ludmila Formanova CZE 1:56.90, 1999

WL: 1:57.86 Habitam Alemu ETH

UK medallists: Silver: Jane Finch 1985, Meadows 2010; Bronze: Jo Fenn 2004. Shelayna Oskan-Clarke 2018

Leading contenders on 2024 rankings:

1:57.86 Habitam Alemu ETH

1:58.24 Jemma Reekie GBR

1:59.15 Halimah Nakaayi UGA

1:59.66 Tsige Duguma ETH

2:00.23 Noélie Yarigo BEN

2:00.27 Isabelle Boffey GBR

2:00.41 Lore Hoffmann SUI

2:00.63 A Allie Wilson USA

2:00.70 A Addison Wiley USA

2:00.80 Audrey Werro SUI

Others:

2:02.79 Naomi Korir KEN (2:00.35 outdoors in 2023)

2:01.41 outdoors Catriona Bisset (1:57.78 outdoors in 2023)

– Natoya Goule-Toppin JAM (1:55.96 outdoors in 2023)

Notable absentees:

1:58.69 Shafique Nakaayi VIN

1:59.25 Michaela Rose USA

1:59.93 Worknesh Mesele ETH (reserve)

2:00.21 Tigist Girma ETH

– Athing Mu USA (1:54.97 outdoors in 2023)

– Keely Hodgkinson GBR (1:55.19 outdoors in 2023)

– Mary Moraa KEN (1:56.03 outdoors in 2023)

Preview: A fit Keely Hodgkinson would have been favourite but she is absent along with the other big two from the outdoor World Championships although Britain still has an excellent gold medal chance.

Jemma Reekie had impressive wins in Lievin and the UK Championships but the European under-20 and under-23 champion has yet to win a senior medal and Habitam Alemu has run faster in 2024 with an impressive 1:57.86.

The Ethiopian, however, is competing in her fourth championships having been sixth, fourth and seventh in the previous three. She was also sixth in Tokyo to the Scot’s fourth.

The 2019 world outdoor champion Halimah Nakaayi beat Reekie in Metz but was well beaten in Lievin.

With a 1:55.96 outdoor PB Natoya Goule-Toppin can’t be overlooked and she was fourth in 2022 but she has yet to race in 2024 so her form is unknown.

Ranked sixth on times in 2024 of those competing here, Isabelle Boffey has an excellent chance of making the final.

AW Prediction: 1 Reekie GBR 1:58.65; 2 Alemu ETH 1:59.01; 3 Nakaayi UGA 1:59.45; 4 Wilson USA 1:59.87; 5 Goule-Toppin JAM 1:59.89; 6 Boffey GBR 1:59.99

1500 METRES

Defending champion & CBP: 3:57.19 Gudaf Tsegay ETH 2022

WR: 3:53.09 Gudaf Tsegay ETH 2021

ER: 3:57.91 Abeba Aregawi SWE 2014

CR & UKR: 3:59.58 Laura Muir 2017

WL: 3:55.28 Freweyni Alemu ETH

UK medallists: Silver: Kelly Holmes 2003, Muir 2018

Leading contenders on 2024 rankings:

3:55.28 Freweyni Hailu ETH

3:55.47 Diribe Welteji ETH

4:03.22 Georgia Bell GBR

4:03.83 Sarah Healy IRL

4:03.93 Revee Walcott-Nolan GBR

4:04.64 Agathe Guillemot FRA

4:05.04 Emily Mackay USA

4:05.16 Weronika Lizakowska POL

4:05.27 Esther Guerrero ESP

4:05.67 Martyna Galant POL

4:06.10 Yolanda Ngarambe SWE

4:06.41 Marta Pérez ESP

4:06.80 Lucia Stafford CAN

Others:

4:15.26 Claudia Bobecea ROM (4:03.76 in 2023)

– Linden Hall AUS (3:56.92 outdoors in 2023)

Notable absentees:

3:56.47 Hirut Meshesha ETH

3:58.11 Gudaf Tsegay ETH

3:58.43 Birke Haylom ETH (Reserve)

3:58.79 Tigist Girma ETH

4:00.34+ Elle St Pierre USA

4:00.97 Habitam Alemu ETH

4:01.17 Beatrice Chepkoech KEN

4:01.19+ Jessica Hull AUS

– Faith Kipyegon KEN (3:49.11 outdoors in 2023)

– Laura Muir GBR (3:55.16 outdoors in 2023)

– Sifan Hassan NED (3:55.48 outdoors in 2023)

– Ciara Mageean IRL (3:55.87 outdoors in 2023)

– Katie Snowden GBR (3:56.72 outdoors in 2023)

Preview: This looks relatively weak compared to the 800m and 3000m as Ethiopia, who have seven of the eight fastest of 2024, can only field two.

That duo, Freweyni Hailu and Diribe Welteji, look a level above everyone this year and Hailu, who won in Ostrava, Torun and Lievin, starts as favourite to go one better than she did in the 2022 800m and the 2023 world road mile.

Welteji beat her over the mile in Riga last October and was also second to Faith Kipyegon at the World Champs in Budapest but this year Hailu had the edge.

Linden Hall, sixth in 2022, looks the next best on outdoor form as she ran 3:56.93 last year but this year has only run a few outdoor 800m races back in Australia.

Georgia Bell is only 12th in the 2024 rankings but third best on those entered and the much improved runner is unbeaten at 1500m this year, even setting an early world lead in Dortmund and she also ran a fast 3000m. This is her first major event though and Britain could have a double presence in the final with Olympian Revee Walcott-Nolan setting an indoor PB this winter.

AW Prediction: 1 Hailu ETH 3:56.80; 2 Welteji ETH 3:57.45; 3 Hull AUS 4:00.26; 4 Mackay USA 4:03.67; 5 Bell 4:04.12; 6 Walcott-Nolan GBR 4:05.03

3000 METRES

Defending champion: 8:41.82 Lemlem Hailu ETH

WR: 8:16.60 Genzebe Dibaba ETH 2014

ER & UKR: 8:26.41 Laura Muir 2017

CR: 8:24.93 Jessica Hull AUS 2024

CBP: 8:33.82 Elly Van Hulst NED 1989

WL: 8:17.11 Gudaf Tsegay ETH

UK medallists: Gold: Yvonne Murray 1993; Silver: Liz McColgan 1989; Bronze: Laura Muir (2018)

Leading contenders on 2024 rankings:

8:17.11 Gudaf Tsegay ETH

8:24.93 Jessica Hull AUS

8:25.25 Elle St. Pierre USA

8:28.46 Hirut Meshesha ETH

8:30.87 Beatrice Chepkoech KEN

8:31.45 Laura Muir GBR

8:38.34 Marta García ESP

8:40.05 Nozomi Tanaka JPN

8:45.61 Hannah Nuttall GBR

8:46.24 Águeda Marqués ESP

8:47.76 Ludovica Cavalli ITA

8:58.04 Roisin Flanagan IRL

Others:

9:03.10 Josette Andrews USA (8:37.91 in 2022)

– Lemlem Hailu ETH (8:29.43 outdoors in 2023)

– Teresiah Muthoni Gateri KEN (8:36.64 in 2023)

Notable absentees:

8:32.02 Melknat Wudu ETH (Reserve)

8:32.35 Medina Eisa ETH

8:32.49 Senayet Getachew ETH

8:33.01 Anyabis Mebratu ETH

8:33.10+ Alice Monson USA

8:36.06 Sarah Healy IRL

8:37.74 Melissa Courtney-Bryant GBR

– Beatice Chebet KEN (8:24.05 outdoors in 2023)

– Lilian Rengeruk KEN (8:25.90 outdoors in 2023)

– Margaret Kipkemboi KEN (8:26.14 outdoors in 2023)

Preview: While Olympic silver medallist Laura Muir would surely win a medal at her usual speciality event of 1500m, it looks much more difficult at 3000m given the much stronger opposition.

Gudaf Tsegay, who has won world titles at three different events (indoor 1500m, outdoor 5000m and 10,000m), starts as a big favourite to win over a fourth after a near world record in Lievin.

As Lemlem Hailu won a wild card as 2023 World Indoor Tour winner, Ethiopia can field three runners with 8:28.46 performer Hirut Meshesha, the 2022 1500m bronze medallist, possibly the better medal hope.

Jessica Hull and Elle St Pierre fought a great battle at the New Balance Games with Hull winning in an Oceania record 8:24.93 but the American then beat her over a mile and they look evenly matched.

World steeplechase world record-holder Beatrice Chepkoech is another of the leading contenders having run 8:30.87 this winter which is also quicker than the Scot ran en-route in winning the two miles in a British record at the Millrose Games.

The Scot, a two-time European champion at 3000m, though has won medals in the past battling world record-holder Dibaba and Sifan Hassan and should do so again in front of a fervent home crowd.

European Indoor fifth-placer Hannah Nuttall would be doing well to make the top 10 in her first global senior competition.

AW prediction: 1 Tsegay ETH 8:20.65; 2 Meshesha ETH 8:28.65; 3 Muir GBR 8:29.12; 4 St Pierre USA 8:29.25; 5 Hull AUS 8:29.65; 6 Chepkoech KEN 8:31.65; 8 Nuttall GBR 8:39.99

60 METRES HURDLES

Defending champion: 7.78 Cyrena Samba-Mayela FRA

WR & WL: 7.67 Deveynne Charlton BAH/Tia Jones USA 2024

ER: 7.68 Susanna Kallur SWE 2008

CR: 7.67 Charlton BAH 2024

UKR: 7.80 Tiffany Porter 2011

CBP: 7.70 Keni Harrison USA 2018

UK medallists: Silver: Porter 2012; Bronze: Porter 2014 & 2016

Leading contenders on 2024 rankings::

7.67 Devynne Charlton BAH

7.78 Nadine Visser NED

7.79 A Masai Russell USA

7.81 Pia Skrzyszowska POL

7.87 Cyréna Samba-Mayela FRA

7.89 Christina Clemons USA

7.91 Cindy Sember GBR

7.91 Sarah Lavin IRL

7.94 Charisma Taylor BAH

7.96 Gréta Kerekes HUN

7.98 Megan Tapper JAM

7.98 Maayke Tjin-a-Lim NED

7.99 Reetta Hurske FIN

Others:

– Michelle Jenneke AUS (7.89 in 2023)

Notable absentees:

7.67 A Tia Jones USA

7.78A Jasmine Jones USA

7.75 Tobi Amusan NGR

7.79 Danielle Williams JAM

7.80 Ackera Nugent JAM

7.86 A Alaysha Johnson USA

7.89 Nia Ali USA

– Kendra Harrison USA (12.24 100H in 2023)

– Jasmine Camacho-Quinn PUR (12.31 100H in 2023)

Preview: Sadly, the battle between the new joint world record-holders is with US champion Tia Jones withdrawing with injury which should lead the way open for Devynne Charlton who was second in 2022 but is a much improved athlete in 2024.

Next in the rankings, Tobi Amusan and Jasmine Jones are also absent but there are a whole group of runners around the 7.80 mark including Nadine Visser, Pia Skrzyszowska and shock 2022 winner Cyréna Samba-Mayela.

The USA have won seven of the last 11 championships but this time don’t look as strong with the Jones’ absent but Masai Russell is a potential medallist.

Britain’s 2021 Euro indoor silver medallist Cindy Sember, the younger sister of three-time medallist Tiffany Porter, could squeeze into the final but would surely need to improve her 7.89 PB which she first run way back in 2016.

AW Prediction: 1 Charlton (BAH) 7.65; 2 Visser NED 7.80; 3 Skrzyszowska POL 7.81; 4 Samba-Mayela FRA 7.83; 5 Russell USA 7.87; 6 Sember GBR 7.90

HIGH JUMP

Defending champion: Yaroslava Mahuchikh UKR 2.02m

WR & ER: 2.08m Kajsa Bergqvist SWE 2006

CR: 2.00m Eleanor Patterson AUS 2022

UKR: 1.99m Morgan Lake 2023

CBP: 2.05m Stefka Kostadinova BUL 1987

WL: 2.04m Mahuchikh UKR

UK medallists: none – Highest placing: 4th Lake 2018

Leading contenders on 2024 rankings:

2.04m Yaroslava Mahuchikh UKR

2.03m Nicola Olyslagers AUS (outdoors)

1.97m Vashti Cunningham USA

1.97m Angelina Topić SRB

1.95m Christina Honsel GER

1.95m Lia Apostolovski SLO

1.93m Eleanor Patterson AUS

1.92m Yuliya Levchenko UKR

1.92m Morgan Lake GBR (1.99m in 2023)

1.91m Tatiana Gusin GRE

1.91m Yuliya Chumachenko UKR

1.90m Nadezhda Dubovitskaya KAZ (1.95m in 2023)

1.86m Daniela Stanciu ROU (1.93m in 2023)

Notable absentees:

2.00m Lamara Distin JAM

1.97m Maryia Zhodzik BLR

1.97m Temitope Adeshina NGR

– Iryna Gerashchenko UKR (2.00m outdoors in 2023)

Preview: Ever consistent defending champion Yaroslava Mahuchikh starts as the clear favourite having big wins at Cottbus and the Millrose Games.

Budapest bronze medallist Nicola Olyslagers has not jumped indoors this year but an area record equalling 2.03m shows she should be the Ukrainian’s biggest challenger.

The 2016 world indoor champion Vashti Cunningham is in good form and again should challenge for a medal along with 18-year-old Angelina Topic who now looks consistent around the 1.97m mark.

Morgan Lake has not been anywhere near her 2023 form where she set a British record 1.99m but a repeat should see her improve on her excellent fourth in this event in 2018 a position she matched in Budapest last year.

Bulgaria are the most successful nation with five golds with four won by world outdoor record-holder Stefka Kostadinova.

AW Prediction: 1 Mahuchikh UKR 2.05m; 2 Olyslagers AUS 2.00m; 3 Topic SRB 1.98m; 4 Cunningham USA 1.98m; 5 Patterson AUS 1.98m; 5 Lake GBR 1.96m

POLE VAULT

Defending champion: Sandi Morris USA 4.80m

WR: 5.03m Jenn Suhr USA 2016

ER: 5.01m Yelena Isinbayeva RUS 2012

CR: 4.91m Nina Kennedy AUS 2023

UKR: 4.87m Holly Bleasdale 2012

CBP: 4.95m Sandi Morris USA 2018

WL: 4.86m Molly Caudery GBR

UK medallists: Bronze: Bleasdale 2012

Leading contenders on 2024 rankings:

4.86m Molly Caudery GBR

4.84m Eliza McCartney NZL

4.83m Alysha Newman CAN

4.82m A Sandi Morris USA

4.81m Wilma Murto FIN

4.80m Katie Moon USA

4.73m Angelica Moser SUI

4.66m Margot Chevrier FRA

4.65m Roberta Bruni ITA

4.64m Aikaterini Stefanidi GRE

4.63m Amálie Švábíková CZE

4.51m Ling Li CHN (4.66m outdoors in 2023)

Notable absentees:

4.83m Bridget Williams USA

4.73m Tina Sutej SLO (4.82m in 2023)

4.71m Polina Knoroz RUS

4.70m Gabriela Leon USA

4.66m Elisa Molinarolo ITA

– Nina Kennedy AUS (4.91m in 2023)

Preview: Molly Caudery, fifth in Budapest, has continued her exciting progress with successive world leads of 4.83m, 4.85m and then 4.86m to go in as one of the favourites despite one of the best fields of the championships.

Though only sixth-ranked this year of those competing, Olympic and double world champion Katie Moon has the best competitive record and second in 2022, she will be keen to get revenge over Sandi Morris who has won the last two world indoor titles.

European champion and Budapest bronze medallist Wilma Murto of Finland is also a fierce competitor while Kiwi Eliza McCartney and Alysha Newman of Canada have both set recent national records.

Russia have previously won five golds to USA’s four but the latter have won the last three titles.

Yelena Isinbayeva is the most successful athlete in history with four golds and a silver.

AW Prediction: 1 Moon USA 4.85m; 2 Caudery GBR 4.85m; 3 McCartney NZL 4.80m; 4 Murto FIN 4.80m; 5 Newman CAN 4.80m; 6 Morris USA 4.80m

LONG JUMP

Defending champion: 7.06m Ivana Vuleta SRB

WR & ER: 7.37m Heike Drechsler GDR 1988

CR & UKR: 7.00m Jazmin Sawyers 2023

CBP: 7.23m Brittney Reese USA 2012

World leader: 7.18m Tara Davis-Woodhall USA

UK medallists: Silver: Katarina Johnson-Thompson 2014; Bronze: Shara Proctor 2012, Lorraine Ugen 2016 & 2022

Leading contenders on 2024 rankings:

7.18m A Tara Davis-Woodhall USA

6.91m Mikaelle Assani GER

6.84m Ese Brume NGR

6.80m Larissa Iapichino ITA (6.97m in 2023)

6.76m Annik Kälin SUI

6.74m Monae’ Nichols USA

6.71m Alina Rotaru-Kottmann ROU (6.96m outdoors in 2023)

6.69m Milica Gardašević SRB (6.90m in 2023)

6.69m Fátima Diame ESP (6.82m outdoors n 2023)

6.50m Diana Lesti HUN (6.75m outdoors in 2023)

6.49m Eliane Martins BRA (6.66m outdoors in 2023)

6.49m Lissandra Maysa Campos BRA (6.69m outdoors in 2023)

6.40m Petra Bánhidi-Farkas HUN (6.77m outdoors in 2023)

6.32m Natalia Linares COL (6.86m outdoors in 2023)

Notable absentees:

6.95m Malaika Mihambo GER

6.93m A Jasmine Moore USA (7.03m in 2023)

6.87m Ruth Usoro NGR

6.85m A Ackelia Smith JAM (7.08m outdoors in 2023)

6.81m Laura Muller GER

6.36m Agate de Souza STP (7.03m outdoors in 2023)

– Jazmin Sawyers GBR (7.00m in 2023)

– Ivana Spanovic SRB (7.14m outdoors in 2023)

No British competitors (UK lead: Funminiyi Olajide 6.53m)

Preview: Tara Davis-Woodhall was runner-up in Budapest but her longest ever jump of 7.18m made her a clear American champion and gave her a big world lead with Olympic champion Malaika Mihambo choosing to avoid Glasgow.

World champion Ivana Spanovic and European Indoor winner Jazmin Sawyers are also absent.

Alina Rotaru-Kottmann, Mikaelle Assani, Ese Brume and Larissa Iapichino look the best bets to challenge for a medal behind the American.

Russia/Soviet Union have the most titles with six compared to USA’s five, though American Brittney Reese is the most successful individual with three golds and a silver. Britain have won medals in four of the five last championships but has no representation this time.

AW Prediction: 1 Davis-Woodhall USA 7.08m; 2 Iapichino ITA 6.86m; 3 Assani GER 6.82m; 4 Brume NGR 6.76m; 5 Alina Rotaru-Kottmann ROU 6.76m; 6 Milica Gardašević SRB 6.75m

TRIPLE JUMP

Defending champion & WR & CBP: 15.74m Yulimar Rojas VEN 2022

ER: 15.36m Tatyana Lebedeva RUS 2004

CR & UKR: 15.16m Ashia Hansen 98

WL: 14.86m Leyanis Perez CUB

UK medallists: Gold: Hansen 1999 & 2003, Yamilé Aldama 2012; Silver: Hansen 1997

Leading contenders on 2024 rankings:

14.86m Leyanis Pérez Hernández CUB

14.60m Thea Lafond DMA (14.90m outdoors in 2023)

14.50m A Keturah Orji USA

14.43m A Jasmine Moore USA (15.12m in 2023)

14.32m Ana Peleteiro-Compaoré ESP

14.27m Liadagmis Povea CUB (14.87m outdoors in 2023)

14.11m Ilionis Guillaume FRA

14.04m A Gabriele Santos BRA

13.98m Neja Filipič SLO

13.92m Charisma Taylor BAH

13.92m Diana Ana Maria Ion ROU

13.90m Dovilė Kilty LTU

13.89m Elena Andreea Taloș ROU

13.83m Kimberly Williams JAM

13.58m Kristiina Mäkelä FIN

13.45m Mariko Morimoto JPN

Notable absentees:

14.28m Viyaleta Skvartsova BLR

14.15m Jessie Maduka GER

14.15m Florentina Costina Iusco ROM

13.92m Charisma Taylor BAH (14.88m in 2023)

– Yulimar Rojas VEN (15.35m outdoors in 2023)

– Shanieka Ricketts JAM (15.03m outdoors in 2023)

– Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk (15.00m outdoors in 2023)

No British competitors (UK lead: Temi Ojora 13.77m)

Preview: Since finishing second in the 2016 Olympics, world record-holder Yulimar Rojas has won eight successive global titles including three indoor titles but she is not contesting this event which reduces the quality but adds to the drama.

Budapest bronze medallist Leyanis Perez is a clear world leader and 2022 fourth-placer Thea Lafond looks like she could finally win a medal after also finishing fifth in the last two world outdoor championships.

The athlete with the most potential though is Jasmine Moore who was second in the US Championships this year to Keturah Orji but last year jumped a huge US record 15.12m to win the NCAA indoor title and also jump 7.03m in the long jump. She qualified in both jumps this year but has decided to focus exclusively on this event.

The most successful nation is Russia who have previously won five golds, not counting Ukraine’s Inessa Kravets, who won in 1991 for the Soviet Union. Britain have won three golds but again have no representation this year,

AW Prediction: 1 Moore USA 15.04; 2 Perez CUB 14.94m; 3 LaFond DMA 14.76m; 4 Orji USA 14.69m; 5 Povea CUB 14,54m; 6 Taylor BAH 14.47m

SHOT PUT

Defending champion: Auriol Dongmo POR 20.43m

WR & ER: 22.50m Helena Fibingerová TCH 1977

CR: 20.98m Valerie Adams NZL 2013

UKR: 19.06 Venissa Head 1984

CBP: 20.67m Valerie Adams NZL 2014

WL: 20.31m Jessica Schilder NED

UK medallists: none – highest placing: 8th Judy Oakes 1995/Sophie McKinna 2022

Leading contenders on 2024 rankings:

20.31m Jessica Schilder NED

20.08m Sarah Mitton CAN

20.02m A Chase Jackson USA

19.57m Yemisi Ogunleye GER

19.14m A Maggie Ewen USA

18.75m Danniel Thomas-Dodd JAM (19.52m in 2023)

18.65m Jessica Inchude POR

18.64m Jorinde Van Klinken NED (19.57m in 2023)

18.50m Alina Kenzel GER

18.47m Eliana Bandeira POR

18.44m Axelina Johansson SWE (19.30m in 2023)

18.41m Julia Ritter GER

18.37m Fanny Roos SWE (19.17m in 2023)

18.03m Amelia Campbell GBR

17.86m Dimitriana Bezede MDA

17.74m Ivana Xennia Gallardo CHI

17.52m Erna Sóley Gunnarsdóttir ISL

Others:

Maddison-Lee Wesche NZL (19.51m outdoors in 2023)

Notable absentees:

19.65m Gong Lijiao CHN

19.10m A Mya Lesnar USA

18.84m Jaida Ross USA

18.74m Adelaide Aquilla USA

– Auriol Dongmo POR (19.92m outdoors in 2023)

Preview: World indoor and outdoor bronze medallist and European outdoor champion Jessica Schilder set an outright PB of 21.31m in winning the Dutch Championships and a repeat should see gold.

Double world outdoor champion Chase Jackson looks in good form judging by her US title victory and she will be keen to go one better than in 2022 where the absent here Auriol Dongmo beat her.

Sarah Mitton, second in Budapest, is the other 20 metre thrower his winter and she also should again be in the medals.

Russia have won seven titles, though New Zealand’s Valerie Adams, with four golds, is the most successful individual.

Amelia Campbell, got a late invite via a rankings place, but would likely need a big PB just to make the top twelve.

AW Prediction: 1 Jackson (USA) 20.22m; 2 Schilder (NED) 20.18m; 3 Mitton (CAN) 19.94m; 4 Ogunleye GER 19.12m; 5 Ewen USA 19.08m; 6 Thomas-Dodd JAM 19.05m

PENTATHLON

Defending champion: Noor Vidts BEL 4929

WR & ER: 5055 Nafissatou Thiam BEL

CR & UKR: 5000 Katarina Johnson-Thompson 2015

CBP: 5013 Nataliya Dobrynska UKR 2012

WL: 4728 Maria Vicente ESP 4728

UK medallists: Gold: Jessica Ennis 2010; Johnson Thompson 2018; Silver: Kelly Sotherton 2008, Ennis 2012

Leading contenders on 2024 rankings:

4728 Maria Vicente ESP

4588 Szabina Szűcs HUN

4553 Sofie Dokter NED

4538 Sveva Gerevini ITA

4537 Yuliya Loban UKR

4533 Bianca Salming SWE

4525 Verena Mayr AUT

4436 Jana Koščak CRO

4419 Abigail Pawlett GBR

Others:

– Noor Vidts BEL (4823 in 2023)

– Saga Vanninen FIN (4541 in 2023)

– Chari Hawkins USA (6366 Hept in 2023)

Notable absentees:

4528 Allie Jones USA

4522 Valeriya Moskvitina RUS

4494 Vanessa Grimm GER

– Nafi Thiam BEL (5055 in 2023)

– Adrianna Sulek POL (5014 in 2023)

– Leonie Cambours FRA (4603 in 2023)

Preview: Like the men’s combined event, it looks as if the Olympics has caused caution and only a few of the event stars are contesting it.

Defending champion Noor Vidts returns but her 2024 form looks well short of 2022 and double world under-20 champion Saga Vanninen looks in better form though she also has not contested a pentathlon this winter.

The clear world leader is European under-23 triple jump champion Maria Vicente, who is also a former world under-18 heptathlon champion.

Another improving talent is former world junior bronze medallist Szabina Szucs and she is second ranked ahead of the even younger Sofie Doktor who has won European under-20 and under-23 medals.

The youngest in the field though is 21-year-old exciting prospect and late addition Abigail Pawlett who encouragingly set a 14.16m shot PB and 8.17 hurdles best at the BUCS Championships on the eve of the event.

Belgium, Ukraine and Britain share the most golds with two apiece.

AW Prediction: 1 Vicente ESP 4756; 2 Vanninen FIN 4705; 3 Vidts BEL 4698; 4 Doktor NED 4605; 5 Szucs HUN 4601; 6 Gerevini ITA 4586; 8 Pawlett GBR 4505

4 x 400 METRES RELAY

Defending champion: 3:28.40 Jamaica

WR & ER: 3:23.37 Russia 2006 (Arkansas (mixed) 3:21.75 2023)

CR: 3:26.54 Jamaica 2014

UKR: 3:27.56 GBR 2013

CBP: 3:23.85 USA 2018

WL: Arkansas (mixed) 3:25.59 (USA 3:27.09)

UK medallists: Gold: Shana Cox, Nicola Sanders, Christine Ohuruogu, Perri Shakes-Drayton 12; Bronze: Eilidh Child, Cox, Margaret Adeoye, C Ohuruogu 2014; Meghan Beesley, Hannah Williams, Amy Allcock, Zoey Clark 2018

Leading contenders on 2023-2024 rankings:

Netherlands 3:25.66 (3:20.72 outdoors in 2023)

USA 3:26.99 (3:24.82 outdoors in 2023)

Poland 3:29.31 (3:24.05 outdoors in 2023)

Czech Republic 3:31.26

Ireland 3:32.61 (3:26.18 outdoors in 2023)

GBR 3:32.65 (3:21.04 outdoors in 2023)

Others:

– Jamaica (3:20.88 outdoors in 2023)

– Belgium 3:30.58 (3:22.84 outdoors in 2023)

– Portugal (3:35.43 in 2018)

Notable absentees:

– Canada (3:22.42 outdoors in 2023)

– Italy (3:23.86 outdoors in 2023)

Preview: This looks a far better quality event than the men’s. Russia won the first eight titles but USA have won four of the last six. Just 0.23 of a second covered the leading quartet in 2022 but this looks more clear-cut as a simple battle between Netherlands and the USA.

The Dutch have Bol and Klaver but the Americans will have advantage on the third and fourth runners.

Britain, with the Nielsen sisters, have a good chance of third with Jamaica missing many of their usual star names.

AW Prediction: 1 Netherlands 3:26.05; 2 USA 3:26.85; 3 GBR 3:28.10; 4 Jamaica 3:29.45; 5 Poland 3:30.65; 6 Belgium 3:32.45

How to follow the action

For British viewers the championships will be shown live on BBC at the following times…

Friday March 1

· BBC 2, 09:30 – 14:15 and 18:45 – 22:00

· Red Button, 21:55 – 22:30

Saturday March 2

· BBC 2, 09:30 – 13:15 and 18:40 – 22:15

· Red Button, 22:10 – 22:30

Sunday March 3

· BBC 2, 09:30 – 12:15 and 18:30 – 22:15

· Red Button, 12:10 – 13:45

Follow the coverage of the event on the AW website and social media channels, too, where we will be bringing you reports, photographs and video interviews

Check out our Glasgow 2024 coverage here