More than 54,000 runners are set to gather at the starting line of the 47th Schneider Electric Marathon de Paris this Sunday (April 7).

Following tradition, participants will set off from the Champs-Élysées to cover the gruelling distance of 26.2 miles, passing through some of the most beautiful Parisian spots.

The route will include the Place de la Concorde, the Opéra Garnier, the Louvre, Notre-Dame de Paris, the Musée d’Orsay, the Eiffel Tower, the Grand Palais and the Hippodrome d’Auteuil to name a few.

The marathon has attracted a strong field of elite athletes who will be aiming to clinch the title and walk away with the prize money, which stood at €50,000 last year.

Gisealew Ayana, a 21-year-old Ethiopian who secured victory last year, will lead the men’s race as he will aim for a double that only Britain’s Steve Brace (1989 and 1990) and Kenya’s Paul Lonyangata (2017 and 2018) have achieved.

Ayana will face tough competition as he goes up against two previous Paris winners, 2022 champion Deso Gelmisa and Elisha Rotich, winner of the 2021 Pairs Marathon and event record holder (2:04:21). Rotich, 33, will return to the marathon after a two-year absence.

A strong contingent of Kenyan and Ethiopian runners will join the trio of recent winners in leading the field including Hilary Kipsambu (2021 bronze medallist), Brimin Kipkorir (2023 Frankfurt Marathon winner), Mekuant Ayenew and Bazezew Asmare – all with PBs under 2:05:00.

Japan’s Yuki Kawauchi will aim to challenge the African dominance while France’s Freddy Guimard will hope to impress on home turf.

In a change from previous years, the elite women will start on the same line as the men rather than having a separate start. The adjustment provides the women with an earlier start time, aimed at allowing them to take advantage of favourable conditions to achieve faster times.

Kenya’s Vivian Cheruiyot lines up as a favourite. Her last win was the 2018 London Marathon where she clocked 2:18:31.

The 2016 Olympic 5000m champion will bounce back to marathon running at the age of 39 as her last marathon dates back to 2019.

Cheruiyot will have her work cut out against her rivals as there is a strong Ethiopian field. Buzunesh Getachew, winner in Frankfurt last October, will lead the Ethiopian team as she will be joined by Rahma Tusa, Etagena Woldu, Hailu Haven and Gelete Burka, winner of the 2019 Paris Marathon.

Elsewhere, the men’s wheelchair race is expected to be highly competitive, although last year’s champion, David Weir, will instead be concentrating on his 25th consecutive London Marathon.

Last year’s runner up, Gert Schipper from the Netherlands, will go up against France’s Julien Casoli, who finished third last year, Colombia’s Francisco Sanclemente and Spain’s Joaquin Garcia Diaz.

Nadège Monchalin, last year’s French champion, is favourite to lead the women’s wheelchair race.

There is more than just the marathon on offer this weekend as ASICS, partner of the Schneider Electric Marathon de Paris, is hosting a three-day Festival of Running event.

The unique festival will feature elite 5km and 10km speed races on Friday evening, with Eilish McColgan being one of the athletes set to run. A pre-marathon shake-out run is scheduled for Saturday.

The ASICS Speed Race on Friday evening can be watched online via the Global Livestream on asics.tv/paris, with the Paris Marathon being streamed via FloTrack.

Sunday’s timetable

6.55am GMT – Disabled Wheelchair races

7.00am GMT – Men and Women’s elite races

