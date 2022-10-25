Abbey Dash victories for Warner-Judd and Andrew Milligan but a British M45 record takes the headlines as we bring you a round-up of action on the roads and trails

Age UK Leeds Abbey Dash 10km, October 23

The women’s race took the honours on a wet morning in Leeds in this traditionally top-class 10km race.

Less than 10 seconds covered the leading three women on the line as Jessica Warner-Judd, in her first race for over two months after getting married at the end of the summer, retained her women’s title, albeit a minute slower than in 2021, in 32:29.

Her five previous races had all been championships track events (three at Oregon and the Commonwealth and European 10,000m finals) and she finished six seconds clear of Atsene Gidey, who had won the Bath Half-Marathon earlier this month. The chip time of 32:18 also suggests she started a long way behind the other leading female runners.

A close third was the greatly improved Lucy Reid. The Kent cross-country champion, who was 19th in the English National, has this autumn improved her half-marathon PB to 70:29 and then contributed to Tonbridge’s win in the English National Road Relays.

Her previous 10km PB was 34:23 and here she ran 32:38.

Mollie Williams was not far back either in 32:47, her first sub-33 effort.

Fifth across the line was 4:08.15 1500m performer Hannah Nuttall, who also obliterated her 10km PB though curiously her gun time of 32:56 and chip of 33:34 don’t make any sense.

Northern Ireland’s Andrew Milligan took well over a minute off of his PB to win the men’s race in 29:22.

Milligan, who improved his mile PB to 4:02.29 this summer, won by two seconds from Thames Hare and Hounds Australian Timothy Lefroy.

Lewis Jagger was third in 29:28.

Graham Rush, who joined the M40 ranks last month, was fourth in 29:31 which moves him to fourth all-time in the masters ranks behind Chris Thompson (29:59), Mike McLeod (29:13) and Brian Kirkwood (29:24).

The athlete who was previously fourth and moved down a place was Alastair Watson and he reached the M45 category this August and his ninth place here in 29:41 took over half a minute off of Ian Hudspith’s M45 age group record.

Men:

1 Andrew Milligan 29:22

2 Timothy Lefroy Thames Hare & Hounds 29:24

3 Lewis Jagger 29:28

4 Graham Rush Leeds City M40 29:31

5 Samuel Moakes Sutton in Ashfield 29:32 00:29:30

6 Ben Branagh 29:32

7 Luke Duffy Mansfield H 29:37

8 Ben Cole Tonbridge M35 29:40

9 Alastair Watson M45 29:41

10 Michael Harty M40 29:42

11 Alex Pointon AFD 29:42

12 Jack Gray Cambridge & Coleridge 29:47

13 Miles Clisham Coventry Godiva 29:54

14 Arnaldo Martinez Reyes 29:59

15 Joe Sagar Spenborough 30:02

Women:

1 Jessica Warner-Judd Blackburn H 32:29 (32:18 chip)

2 Atsede Gidey 32:35

3 Lucy Reid Tonbridge 32:38

4 Mollie Williams Stockport H 32:47

5 Hannah Nuttall Charnwood 32:56 (? 33:34 chip?)

6 Elle Twentyman Taunton 32:57

7 Philippa Bowden AFD 33:14

8 Jemima Elgood 33:15

9 Rhianne Hughes 33:31

10 Sophie Wallis Lincoln Wellington 33:35

11 Jip Vastenburg 33:38

12 Ruby Woolfe Thames Hare and Hounds 33:45

13 Jess Craig 33:53

14 Verity Hopkins Tonbridge 34:04

15 Sinead Bent Salford 34:22

Further results to follow when processed by Power of 10

BEACHY HEAD MT MARATHON, October 23

Tom Evans, third-placer at the Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc in late August, took this tough marathon by a margin of 19 minutes in 2:48:31.

Overall (26.2M):

1 T Evans (Lewes) 2:48:31; 2 P Hogben 3:07:37; 3 P Capdevila (M40) 3:15:59

Women:

1 B Atkinson (W35) 3:35:16; 2 S Walker (W45) 3:44:02; 3 L Leakey (W35) 4:09:38

BUCKINGHAM MT 10km, Buckinghamshire, October 23

1 M Aldridge (Woott RR, M40) 35:32; 2 S Tuttle (Mil K) 35:34; 3 M Conway (Silson) 39:25

Women:

1 J Critchley 45:25; 2 S Ghisu (Bucks & Stowe, W40) 37:34; 3 S Rose (Mil K, W40) 47:56

LANCING 10km, West Sussex, October 23

Overall:

1 A McCaskill 35:10; 2 L Pearson 37:24; 3 L Reeves (Horsh J) 37:32

M70: 1 P Whelpton (Phoe) 43:40

Women:

1 K Armstrong (Burg HR, W45) 40:47; 2 C Artfield 44:28; 3 L Hackett (Worth) 45:19

TONBRIDGE 10km, Kent, October 23

Overall:

1 M Chipping 35:15; 2 P Freeman-Jones (S’oaks) 35:43; 3 D Weston (Tun W) 36:02

Women:

1 E Owen (Ton, W45) 43:51; 2 C Warren (Ton, W35) 47:03; 3 R Bittorf (Lark, W35) 49:47

WEYMOUTH 10, Dorset, October 23

Overall:

1 M Papa (Eg H) 57:39; 2 J Cooper (Eg H) 58:30; 3 D Mills (Win) 60:59

Women:

1 H Martyn (Eg H) 72:58; 2 L Cottrell 75:20; 3 M Godding (W40) 75:23

WHIXLEY 10km, York, October 23

Overall:

1 A Croft (M40) 36:34; 2 J Ollive (W’wold) 37:38; 3 P Peacock (Thirsk & S, M50) 39:06

Women:

1 A Caufield (Hali) 41:29; 2 Y Oh 43:21; 3 J Johnson (P’stone, W50) 44:28

Abingdon Marathon, October 22

Overall:

1 Henry Hart Belgrave 2:33:49

2 Benjamin Haines Weston M45 2:35:49

3 Martin Green North Wales RR M45 2:35:52

4 Kieron Summers Weston M45 2:35:58

5 Christian Green Wells City M35 2:36:10

6 Tom Harding Basingstoke & Mid Hants 2:36:32

Women:

1 Helen Mussen Watford Joggers W45 2:54:16

2 Kelly Dicks Great Western Runners 2:57:53

3 Isabel Stubbs Witney Roadrunners 3:00:06

4 Lucy Richens Westbury H W40 3:03:32

5 Alice Smith Weston AC W40 3:03:51

6 Alexandra Door Egdon Heath W35 3:04:02

