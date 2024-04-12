The 2024 adidas Manchester Marathon, Europe’s fifth-largest race, takes place on Sunday April 14

More than 32,000 runners will take to the streets of Manchester this weekend to cover 26.2 miles on one of the flattest courses in the UK.

Leading men’s contenders include Adam Clarke, Charlie Hulson and Matthew Crehan.

Clarke is perhaps in the best current shape having recorded a 61:54 over half the distance in Japan in February, while his marathon best is from Seville in 2022 where he clocked 2:15:35.

Hulson’s best is 2:13:34 from the London elite marathon held in lockdown during 2020 but the former English National champion has raced sparingly during 2023 and 2024 so far.

Crehan, the 2021 Manchester winner, recorded 2:18:26 on that occasion and has already run 2:19:30 earlier this year in Seville.

In the women’s field, Melissah Gibson and Georgie Bruinvels are leading contenders.

Gibson is somewhat of a prolific marathon racer, taking part in 16 events during 2023 and two already this year. She has a best of 2:36:39 from the Seville race in February this year.

Bruinvels finished third in Manchester in the 2023 race with 2:38:22.

Joining the field this year will be Great Britain’s most successful female Olympian, Dame Laura Kenny. The six-time gold medallist will be taking to the streets on foot since recently announcing her retirement from track cycling.

On the day, the first wave of elite wheelchair athletes will set off at 8:55am, followed by elite runners at 9am. Following this, participants will set off in 10-minute intervals, with the last wave at 11:10am.

As with previous years, the route will start and end in Trafford. Participants will set off underneath Trafford Arch at White City Circle, making their way past Old Trafford before heading to the city centre via Chorlton and Hulme.

After reaching the city centre, runners will then head towards Stretford, passing through Sale before turning off before Timperley and reaching Altrincham at around the 16-mile mark.

The final leg of the route will take runners through Chorlton-Cum-Hardy, with Talbot Road leading the way to the finish line.

Along the way, runners can expect to take in some of Manchester’s most iconic landmarks, from Bridgewater Hall and Beetham Tower to the ‘Theatre of Dreams’ itself, Old Trafford.

