Olympic and world 400m hurdles champion tackles flat 400m, while Mu races 800m on Saturday June 24 in New York

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone will hope to bounce back from a recent and rare defeat at the Paris Diamond League with another 400m flat race at the USATF NYC Grand Prix this weekend.

The 400m hurdles world record-holder is focusing on developing her flat speed right now but in Paris earlier this month things didn’t go to plan as she went through 200m in a blistering 22.67 before fading to run 49.71 as Marileidy Paulino came past her to win in 49.12.

In New York this weekend she will face, among others, Gabby Thomas, the American who won the 200m impressively in Paris in 22.05, whereas she has also run 49.68 for 400m this year.

The meeting is part of the Continental Tour Gold series and also sees Thomas run the 100m against Aleia Hobbs, the reigning US champion and American record-holder at 60m, plus Melissa Jefferson, the 2022 US champion at 100m.

Athing Mu, meanwhile, the Olympic and world 800m champion, makes her summer racing debut over two laps and takes on fellow Americans Ajee’ Wilson and Heather Maclean.

Michael Norman, the world champion at 400m, will face Christian Coleman and Kenny Bednarek in the 100m in addition to racing the 200m against US record-holder Noah Lyles.

The sprint hurdles sees Trey Cunningham, Robert Dunning and Devon Allen in action. Clayton Murphy faces Bryce Hoppel and recent NCAA winner Will Sumner in the men’s 800m.

Reigning world champion Chase Ealey takes on Maggie Ewen in the women’s shot put, while Keni Harrison and Megan Tapper are in the 100m hurdles.

Full line-ups can be seen here.

