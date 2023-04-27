Guaranteed entry is available now for the silver anniversary event on October 1 in the Highlands of Scotland

The Baxters Loch Ness Marathon & Festival of Running is one of the UK’s best loved running events renowned for its spectacular route alongside Loch Ness in the Scottish Highlands. The 2023 event will take place on October 1 with guaranteed entry available now.

Now in its 21st year, the Loch Ness Marathon is renowned for being one of the most beautiful marathons in the world and is on the bucket list of many runners around the world.

The race follows a spectacular point-to-point route beside world famous Loch Ness, starting in an atmospheric moorland setting and continuing through stunning Highland scenery before taking runners through prime Nessie spotting territory along the south-eastern shores of Loch Ness, to finish beside the River Ness in Inverness, the historic capital city of the Highlands.

And if marathons aren’t for you, there’s also the Baxters River Ness 10km and 5km, both races follow flat routes through Inverness and are well known for their PB potential.

Why not make a weekend of it and come with family or friends? With a choice of race distances and festival atmosphere, expo, Runners Café, live music, pipe band, street food and the Wee Nessie kids race, the Festival of Running truly has something for everyone.

Don’t just take our word for it. One of the 2022 runners said: “The Loch Ness Marathon was my first every marathon and it was one of the most incredible experiences of my life. Don’t just think about it… do it!”

For more information, visit lochnessmarathon.com

