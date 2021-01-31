Olympic gold medallist achieves his first six-metre clearance since 2016 and attempts 6.20m world record on day of great pole vault action, while Ryan Crouser again impresses in Fayetteville

Coverage of Keely Hodgkinson’s world under-20 indoor 800m record in Vienna can be found here, while a report on Dina Asher-Smith’s 60m PB-equalling season debut in Karlsruhe is here.

A round-up of ISTAF Indoor Düsseldorf action, including Mondo Duplantis’ 6.01m pole vault and Asher-Smith’s 7.12 60m win, can be read here.

Other recent highlights are below.

Perche en Or, Tourcoing, France, January 31

Just a few hours after Mondo Duplantis cleared a pole vault world lead of 6.01m in Düsseldorf, Renaud Lavillenie went one centimetre higher in Tourcoing.

Lavillenie, the former world record-holder with 6.16m, managed heights of 5.63m, 5.80m, 5.91m and then 6.02m on his first attempts and then even had a go at 6.20m which would have added two centimetres to Duplantis’ world record set in Glasgow last year and was one centimetre higher than Duplantis had a single attempt at in Düsseldorf.

Ethan Cormont was second with 5.72m.

Olympic champion Katerina Stefanidi won the women’s competition with a clearance of 4.61m. Femke Pluim was second with 4.52m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katerina Stefanidi (@stefanidi_katerina)

American Track League 2, Fayetteville, USA, January 31

Ryan Crouser equaled Randy Barnes’ previous world indoor shot put record mark of 22.66m for victory, one week after he improved the record to 22.82m at the same venue. Five of his six throws were beyond 22 metres and included marks of 22.65m and 22.43m.

On the track, Bryce Hoppel ran 1:44.37 for an 800m time just 0.15 off Donavan Brazier’s US indoor record which puts him sixth on the world all-time list. Charlie Da’Vall Grice clocked a PB of 1:45.62 in second place to move to fourth on the UK indoor all-time list.

In the women’s pole vault, world indoor champion Sandi Morris cleared a world-leading 4.81m and also had three attempts at an indoor PB height of 4.96m.

Olympic 400m champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo ran 22.40 to improve the Bahamian indoor 200m record and move to joint ninth on the world indoor all-time list. The men’s race was won by Jereem Richards in 20.74.

Mikiah Brisco ran 7.17 and Maurice Eaddy 6.63 in the 60m, while Trevor Bassitt clocked 7.71 in the 60m hurdles.

Close 600m races were won by Sammy Watson in 1:28.29 and Nicholis Hilson in 1:19.14.

Kendell Williams leapt 6.60m in the long jump.

Texas Tech Classic, Lubbock, USA, January 30

KC Lightfoot added one centimetre to the US indoor collegiate pole vault record he set earlier in the month by clearing 5.95m on his second attempt before three tries at 6.00m.

Ancona, Italy, January 30

Gianmarco Tamberi soared over a world-leading 2.32m to win the high jump.

Osaka Women’s Marathon, Japan, January 31

Mao Ichiyama ran 2:21:11 to break the event record. Because of coronavirus restrictions, the course was altered to a 2.8km loop route.

Honami Maeda was second in a 2:23:30 PB and Yukari Abe third in a 2:24:41 PB.

Mariko Yugeta set a world over-60 marathon record of 2:52:13 in finishing 48th.

Kenyan Police Cross Country Championships, Nairobi, January 29

Racing over 10km, Geoffrey Kamworor returned to competitive action by winning his eighth title in this event in 29:22.3. Josphat Kiprotich was second in 29:52.6.

Sheila Chelangat won the women’s race in 33:34.6 from Hyvin Kiyeng in 33:39.8.

Kenyan Defence Forces Cross Country Championships, Nairobi, January 29

Hellen Obiri won over 10km in 33:25.1 ahead of Joyce Chepkemoi with 33:32.6.

Kibiwott Kandie won the men’s race in 29:24.5 from Collins Koros with 29:32.5.

4J Invitational, Glasgow, Scotland, January 30

Guy Learmonth ran an 800m indoor PB of 1:46.73 to win ahead of Neil Gourley with 1:47.24.

Krishawn Aiken ran 48.14 and Zoey Clark 52.40 over 400m.

