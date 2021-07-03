Mondo Duplantis and Holly Bradshaw are in action as the Wanda Diamond League moves to the Swedish capital on Sunday

Following Karsten Warholm’s world 400m hurdles record in Oslo, the Diamond League stays in Scandinavia for the Stockholm stage of the series. Could we see another world record too from a home nation athlete too? Certainly, Mondo Duplantis looks in terrific form and could challenge his 6.18m world mark on Sunday (July 4).

Once again the Swedish pole vaulter has world champion Sam Kendricks and former world record-holder Renaud Lavillenie as opposition, plus world medallist Piotr Lisek of Poland.

One week after setting a British record of 4.90m at the British Championships in Manchester, Holly Bradshaw continues her build-up to the Olympics by taking on a field that includes Angelica Moser of Switzerland, Olivia Gruver of the United States and Polina Knoroz of Russia.

After her superb 800m win at the British Championships, Keely Hodgkinson races over two laps and is up against a tough field led by Rose Mary Almanza of Cuba. Almanza has run 1:56.42 this year and is one of five athletes with a superior season’s best to the Brit. Another of these is Oslo winner Kate Grace of the United States.

The men’s long jump is one of the most exciting events of the day and sees world champion Tajay Gayle of Jamaica against Cuban talent Juan Miguel Echevarria. European indoor champion Thobias Montler of Sweden will also have support from an estimated 3000-strong home crowd.

The women’s long jump, meanwhile, features Malaika Mihambo, Ivana Spanovic, Tianna Bartoletta and Britain’s Jazmin Sawyers.

The meeting features a number of Brits and they include CJ Ujah, the national 100m winner from Birmingham, in a 100m race that includes Ronnie Baker of the United States.

After gaining Olympic selection via the World Athletics invitations, British sprint hurdler David King is in the 110m hurdles line-up.

British 800m champion Elliot Giles and fellow Brit Jamie Webb take on Ferguson Rotich of Kenya, Amel Tuka of Bosnia and Marco Arop of Canada among others.

The non-Diamond League men’s 800m also include a trio of Brits with Piers Copeland, Archie Davis and Jake Heyward in a field led by Kenyan Jonathan Kitilit.

British steeplechasers Aimee Pratt and Zak Seddon also race in Stockholm, too, whereas in the men’s 1500m the world champion Timothy Cheruiyot returns to action after his Kenyan trials disappointment.

Elsewhere, the women’s high jump features Yaroslava Mahuchikh of Ukraine and Nicola McDermott of Australia. In the women’s shot put, New Zealand’s Valerie Adams returns to the Diamond League for the first time in three years to face, among others, European indoor champion Auriol Dongmo of Portugal.

The women’s 400m hurdles, meanwhile, sees Dutch athlete Femke Bol against American Shamier Little. After his South American record of 47.38 behind Warholm in Oslo, Alison Dos Santos of Brazil leads the men’s 400m hurdles line-up.

The local crowd will also be cheering Daniel Stahl as the big discus thrower faces Kristjan Ceh of Slovenia and Lukas Weisshaidinger of Austria.

For viewers in the UK, the meeting is shown live on BBC2 from 3-5pm BST on July 4.

