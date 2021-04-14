AW promotion

The 32nd Olympic Games in Tokyo is almost here! Almost one year from the initial start date, thanks to COVID-19 and few months to the next slated start date, the world is getting ready for another Olympic Games. There have been mixed feelings as to whether or not the event should be postponed again due to the pandemic.

However, the organisers already emphasised that another postponement is not an option. This means that there is a high chance that the event will hold. So, are you planning on betting on the Olympics? You should read this post for tips that will help you make informed betting decisions.

How to bet on the Olympics

Whether you are new to betting on the Olympics or you are an old hand in the game, refreshing your memory about how things work is not a bad idea. When it comes to mastering Olympics betting, the first important thing is to understand the different types of bets available in the event and how to read the odds.

Olympics Straight Betting: Moneyline

Straight-up betting, also known as the Moneyline is the most popular bet type in the Olympics. How does it work? It is pretty simple as all you have to do is choose the winner of a team event or an individual sport. The favourite is often indicated with a negative sign while the underdog is shown with a positive sign.

Olympics Spread Betting: Point Spreads

This is not as common in the Olympics when compared to other major sports events. However, you can find a good number of Olympic spreads during the events. Spreads are used within team sports to handicap the favorite. It also works to encourage more wagers on both sides.

Olympics Totals Betting: Under/Over

This type of betting focuses on the total number of gold medals that each country would win and allows you to place head-to-head wagers that allow you to pitch two countries against themselves. Olympics totals allow you to wager on whether a specific nation will win under or over the number of gold medals that have been set by the bookmaker.

Betting tips for the Olympics

Although it may be difficult, you will need to overlook loyalty and make a rational decision when betting on the Olympics. The first thing is to research as much as possible on Olympic sports and individual athletes that will be participating in the Games before you place a bet. This will help you make an informed decision and possibly some cool payouts at online betting sites. Here are some betting strategies that you can adopt.

» Use bankroll management and line shopping

» Research on the last Olympic game

» Set a budget for betting and stick to it

» Bet more on sports and events that you know

» Bet rationally and not emotionally

» Betting is fun; have fun while wagering on your favourite games

Conclusion

So, are you planning to bet at the next Olympic Games? Start your preparation now. Research about the games you would want to wager on as well as the athletes. Also, remember to bet within your limit.