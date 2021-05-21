The 2021 Wanda Diamond League series kicks off on British soil on Sunday with power-packed fields

The first Diamond League event of the year was originally due to take place in the Moroccan city of Rabat this weekend. Instead, due to the pandemic, the meeting has been switched at short notice to Gateshead in North East England.

From temperatures in the mid-20s Celsius in north Africa, athletes are now set for the low teens and probable rain. But who cares about the weather? The event is happening and world-class line-ups are ready to compete.

For a time it was unclear whether spectators would be able to attend as well. But around 2000 will be allowed into the 11,800 capacity stadium on Sunday (May 23) with many more able to watch the live coverage on BBC2 in the UK.

Standout events

Women’s 100m – Dina Asher-Smith will face an enormous test in front of her home crowd. The world 200m champion takes on reigning and four-time world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica and current world leader Sha’Carri Richardson of the United States, plus Blessing Okabgare of Nigeria. Olympic 100m and 200m gold medallist Elaine Thompson-Herah has pulled out with a minor injury, though.

Men’s pole vault – all three medallists from the last World Championships in Doha go head to head. Sam Kendricks of the United States won gold on that occasion ahead of Mondo Duplantis of Sweden and Piotr Lisek of Poland, although Duplantis has since captured the world record and he beat Kendricks in Ostrava on Wednesday (May 19).

Men’s 1500m – Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway has an early-season test against Australians Stewart McSweyn, Ollie Hoare, Ryan Gregson and Matt Ramsden, while British champion George Mills is among the domestic entries.

Women’s high jump – Mariya Lasitskene, the Russian who is competing on the circuit as an Authorised Neutral Athlete, is the reigning and three-time world champion. But on Sunday she will take on the silver medallist at the 2019 World Championships, Yaroslava Mahuchikh, plus her fellow Ukrainian Yuliya Yevchenko.

Men’s 200m – Andre de Grasse of Canada won three Olympic medals at the Rio Games and he takes on Britain’s Adam Gemili and in-form American Kenny Bednarek. De Grasse won 200m silver in Brazil behind Usain Bolt plus bronze in the 100m and 4x100m.

Women’s 1500m – Laura Muir is in the final event of the night and will potentially send the spectators away smiling as she races recent European indoor champion Elise Vanderelst of Belgium, plus Brits Eilish McColgan and Katie Snowden.

How to watch

For television viewers in the UK the event is live on BBC Two from 7-9pm.

💬 "The women’s 100m will be an absolute cracker. It’s a real test for @dinaashersmith but she knows if she’s going to do well in Tokyo then these are the women she’s going to have to beat." Steve Cram previews the upcoming #MullerGrandPrixGateshead. #DiamondLeague 💎 pic.twitter.com/BTiywWEXFy — Müller Grand Prix Gateshead (@Gateshead_DL) May 19, 2021

Gateshead International Stadium is also steeped in history. The track saw a world 3000m record from local hero Brendan Foster in 1974, pole vault world records by Daniela Bartova in 1995 and Yelena Isinbayeva in 2003 and 2004, plus a world 100m record by Asafa Powell in 2006 when the weather was considerably warmer than it will be on Sunday evening.

💬 "The crowd carried me round, there were 10,000 people and they were hanging over the barrier and onto the track!" Brendan Foster reminisces about his 3000m WR at Gateshead in 1974 👇#MullerGrandPrixGateshead #DiamondLeague pic.twitter.com/xGAGtRYrJ2 — Müller Grand Prix Gateshead (@Gateshead_DL) May 16, 2021

Timetable

17:50 – Women – 100m mixed para category

17:55 – Women – High jump

18:02 – Men – 100m mixed para category

18:09 – Men – Long jump

18:12 – Women – 200m mixed para category

18:22 – Men – 200m mixed para category

18:32 – Women – 400m hurdles

18:38 – Women – Shot put

18:40 – Men – Pole vault

18:42 – Women – 100m heat 1

18:50 – Women – 100m heat 2

19:00 – Start of international broadcast

19:03 – Women – 400m

19:06 – Men – Final 3 Long jump

19:15 – Men – 3000m steeplechase

19:26 – Women – Final 3 Shot put

19:35 – Men – Javelin

19:37 – Women – 100m hurdles

19:45 – Women – Triple jump

19:49 – Men – 1500m

20:02 – Men – 5000m

20:24 – Women – 100m final

20:30 – Men – Final 3 Javelin

20:40 – Men – 200m

20:43 – Women – Final 3 Triple jump

20:51 – Women – 1500m

