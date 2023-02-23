World Indoor Tour Final at the Utilita Arena on Saturday could see some historic performances as many of the world’s best athletes gather

Laura Muir, Keely Hodgkinson and Gudaf Tsegay have records in their sights at the World Indoor Tour Final in Birmingham on Saturday (Feb 25).

Muir has Maria Mutola’s long-standing world 1000m record as a target, while Hodgkinson will be looking to revise her own UK record figures at 800m. In the 3000m, world indoor 1500m record-holder Gudaf Tsegay attack’s Genzebe Dibaba’s 3000m mark.

A number of world-class international stars will descend on the Utilita Arena for the event, such as world champions Shericka Jackson and Grant Holloway. For many of the domestic athletes, though, it will offer the final competitive opportunity before the European Indoor Championships starts in Istanbul on March 2.

Records aside, one of the most anticipated events on the programme is the women’s 60m, featuring Jackson plus Dina Asher-Smith and Daryll Neita. And, who knows, maybe the UK record will fall again.

A capacity crowd will be there to watch the action unfold with live coverage on BBC iPlayer, website and red button. Keep an eye on the AW social media channels as well for live updates and behind-the-scenes news.

13:35 – Para 60m races

Paralympic 100m champion Thomas Young heads the field in the men’s 60m which also includes UK champion Kevin Santos and Zac Shaw.

13:47 – Women’s pole vault

European champion Wilma Murto of Finland, 2016 Olympic gold medallist Katerina Stefanidi of Greece, former Commonwealth champion Alysha Newman of Canada and Tina Šutej of Slovenia will aim to entertain the Birmingham crowd.

13:51 – Men’s 60m final

This domestic dust-up includes Jeremiah Azu, Adam Gemili, Jona Efoloko, Adam Thomas, Charlie Thomas and Ojie Edoburun, although Reece Prescod has withdrawn ahead of Istanbul.

14:00 – Men’s high jump

Commonwealth champion Hamish Kerr of New Zealand returns to the scene of his triumph last summer. Rivals include British champion Will Grimsey.

14:03 – Women’s 60m heats

One of the highlights of the meeting as Brits Dina Asher-Smith and Daryll Neita lock horns. Asher-Smith broke the UK record earlier this season with 7.04 but Neita’s best in recent weeks is only one hundredth of a second slower. But watch out for world 200m champion Shericka Jackson of Jamaica, European 100m gold medallist Gina Luckenkemper of Germany and former European indoor champ Asha Philip.

14:25 – Women’s 3000m

All eyes will be on Gudaf Tsegay as the world 5000m champion attacks the world indoor 3000m record of 8:16.60 held by Genzebe Dibaba. The Ethiopian holds the all-time No.2 mark with 8:22.65 so needs to find a further six seconds to challenge the mark. Also racing is reigning European 5000m champion Konstanze Klosterhalfen of Germany.

14:39 – Men’s long jump

British champion Reynold Banigo faces a tough line-up that includes 2019 world outdoor champion Tajay Gayle of Jamaica, American Marquis Denby, Spain’s Eusebio Caceres and Germany’s Thobias Montler.

14:43 – Men’s 400m

Reigning world indoor 400m champion Jereem Richards of Trinidad & Tobago leads the line-up with American Vernon Norwood and Britain’s Alex Haydock-Wilson also in the mix.

14:51 – Men’s 1500m

Fresh from his impressive 3000m win at the Millrose Games, Josh Kerr travels from the US to tackle the 1500m here. He won’t have it easy either as in-form Neil Gourley, who was runner-up in the Wanamaker Mile in the Millrose Games and who won the UK title last weekend, also competes alongside Spain’s Adel Mechaal, Ireland’s Andrew Coscoran and Nick Griggs, plus Britain’s Piers Copeland.

15:06 – Men’s 60m hurdles

World record holder Grant Holloway heads the sprint hurdles event with in-form Daniel Roberts of the United States plus current British No.1 David King and former world indoor champion Andy Pozzi.

15:17 – Women’s 60m final

15:30 – Women’s 1000m

Laura Muir holds the UK record with 2:31.93 but she would dearly love to break Maria Mutola’s long-standing world record of 2:30.94. In-form Katie Snowden will be looking to make an impact on the UK all-time rankings too.

15:48 – Women’s 800m

How fast can Keely Hodgkinson run on this new track in Birmingham? Her own UK record is 1:57.20 and she looks in such superb shape lately that she might even get close to Jolanda Ceplak’s world record of 1:55.82 if things go well.

Issy Boffey and Ellie Baker – the UK indoor champions last weekend in 800m and 1500m respectively – are also in the field, plus in-form Benin athlete Noelie Yarigo.

The event is available for UK views on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app and the red button from 1.30pm on Saturday.

