British team is named ahead of the championships in Istanbul next week

Keely Hodgkinson will defend her European indoor 800m title in Istanbul next week (March 2-5) while Laura Muir will try to add to the four titles she has won at these championships in the past as they spearhead a British team full of experienced campaigners and newcomers in search of a breakthrough.

Morgan Lake, who broke the UK high jump record recently, is also in the squad. As expected there is no Dina Asher-Smith, though, with Daryll Neita and Asha Philip running the women’s 60m.

Morgan Lake (Hustopečské skákání)

Muir is also entered only for the 1500m along with Ellie Baker and Katie Snowden, while Melissa Courtney-Bryant and Hannah Nuttall are in the 3000m.

In-form Jazmin Sawyers goes in the long jump, too, while men’s hopes will rest with sprinter Reece Prescod, middle-distance runners Neil Gourley and Guy Learmonth and sprint hurdler David King.

There are, however, no men’s field eventers in the team at all.

Women – 60m: Daryll Neita, Asha Philip. 800m: Isabelle Boffey, Keely Hodgkinson. 1500m: Ellie Baker, Laura Muir, Katie Snowden. 3000m: Melissa Courtney-Bryant, Hannah Nuttall. Long Jump: Jazmin Sawyers. High Jump: Morgan Lake. Pentathlon: Holly Mills. 4x400m: Mary Abichi, Hannah Kelly, Nicole Kendall, Carys McAulay, Hayley McLean

Men – 60m: Eugene Amo-Dadzie, Jeremiah Azu, Reece Prescod. 800m: Guy Learmonth. 1500m: Neil Gourley, George Mills. 3000m: Jack Rowe, James West. 60m Hurdles: David King. 4x400m: Joe Brier, Lewis Davey, Ben Higgins, Samuel Reardon, Lee Thompson

