British team is named ahead of the championships in Istanbul next week

Keely Hodgkinson will defend her European indoor 800m title in Istanbul next week (March 2-5) while Laura Muir will try to add to the four titles she has won at these championships in the past as they spearhead a British team full of experienced campaigners and newcomers in search of a breakthrough.

Morgan Lake, who broke the UK high jump record recently, is also in the squad. As expected there is no Dina Asher-Smith, though, with Daryll Neita and Asha Philip running the women’s 60m.

Muir is also entered only for the 1500m along with Ellie Baker and Katie Snowden, while Melissa Courtney-Bryant and Hannah Nuttall are in the 3000m.

In-form Jazmin Sawyers goes in the long jump, too, while men’s hopes will rest with sprinter Reece Prescod, middle-distance runners Neil Gourley and Guy Learmonth and sprint hurdler David King.

There are, however, no men’s field eventers in the team at all.

Women – 60m: Daryll Neita, Asha Philip. 800m: Isabelle Boffey, Keely Hodgkinson. 1500m: Ellie Baker, Laura Muir, Katie Snowden. 3000m: Melissa Courtney-Bryant, Hannah Nuttall. Long Jump: Jazmin Sawyers. High Jump: Morgan Lake. Pentathlon: Holly Mills. 4x400m: Mary Abichi, Hannah Kelly, Nicole Kendall, Carys McAulay, Hayley McLean

Men – 60m: Eugene Amo-Dadzie, Jeremiah Azu, Reece Prescod. 800m: Guy Learmonth. 1500m: Neil Gourley, George Mills. 3000m: Jack Rowe, James West. 60m Hurdles: David King. 4x400m: Joe Brier, Lewis Davey, Ben Higgins, Samuel Reardon, Lee Thompson

