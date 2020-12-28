Limited action over the festive period includes road races at Barrowford and cross country in Guernsey

Podium 5km, Barrowford, Lancashire, December 27

Emile Cairess followed his 10km success in September with another Podium event victory, this time over 5km. Clocking 14:11 in wet and cold conditions, the European under-23 10,000m bronze medallist won a close race ahead of Ross Millington (14:12) and Joe Wigfield (14:13).

In that sub-15:00 race, a total of 20 runners dipped under that mark, including Richard Allen (14:14), Sam Charlton (14:16) and Osain Perrin (14:18), plus 2012 Olympian Nick McCormick who ran his fastest time for six years with 14:21 in seventh.

Yorkshireman Emile Cairess of Leeds City AC wins the Elite @podium5k Sub 15 mins race today in 14.11 in wet & cold conditions. Results – https://t.co/ZmADK7LnPi @AthleticsWeekly @EmileCairess @EnglandAthletic pic.twitter.com/Y5b8R6Eb9a — Woodentops (@WoodentopsFR) December 27, 2020

The sub-16:30 race saw the best of the women competing and there Kate Avery (pictured top) clocked 16:18, with Hannah Nuttall second in 16:38 and Eleanor Bolton, who was fastest woman at the 10km, third in 16:59.

Also in that sub-16:30 race was AW shoe guru Paul Freary (pictured top, behind Avery) who ran 16:14, while triathlete James Scott-Farrington won in 15:04.

The event did not have a Run Britain permit, so like the earlier Podium cross-country race, will not appear on Power of 10.

Boxing Day Open Full Course, L’Ancresse, Guernsey, December 26

Racing over 4.75M, Alex Rowe gained a clear win over Dan Galpin in the men’s race, 26:43 to 27:04.

Megan Chapple comfortably won the women’s race in 31:11.

Israeli Half Marathon Championships, Gan HaShlosha National Park, December 25

European 10,000m champion Lonah Chemtai Salpeter, who ran 2:17:45 to win the Tokyo Marathon in March, won the Israeli half-marathon title in 73:38.

Tadesse Getahon won the men’s title in 62:09.

Sant Silvestre del Masnou 5km, Spain, December 26

Spain’s Boubacar Sabaly and Morroco’s Douae Ouboukir won in respective times of 14:36 and 16:55.

