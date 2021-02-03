Oliver Bromby claims 60m success while Tina Sutej soars to pole vault meeting record at the Czech Indoor Gala

Britain’s European indoor 800m silver medallist Jamie Webb continued his winning return to competition at the Czech Indoor Gala in Ostrava on Wednesday (February 3), clocking another PB of 1:46.45 to improve on his 1:46.95 set in Vienna a few days earlier.

Finishing strongly at the World Athletics Indoor Tour meeting, Webb secured success ahead of Czech Republic’s Filip Snejdr and Lukas Hodbod, who clocked respective indoor PBs of 1:46.63 and 1:46.93.

Prior to the Vienna Indoor Classic, Webb’s last race over 800m had been the 2019 World Championships semi-finals. He then sustained a leg injury and found out he had fractured his femur around the same time that Olympic Games postponement was announced last March.

“The femur injury bothered me for a long time,” he said, reflecting on last year.

“Things are going well. My second race, a second PB.

“I may have made some minor mistakes in the race, but I felt strong in the finish.”

Webb’s fellow Briton Oliver Bromby was another of the winners as he ran 6.65 in the 60m to also achieve a European Indoor Championships standard. Netherlands’ multiple European medallist Jamile Samuel won the women’s race in 7.28.

Slovenia’s Tina Šutej broke the meeting record to win the pole vault, achieving five first-time clearances up to 4.63m before she managed 4.70m on her second attempt. Romana Maláčová was second with 4.43m.

Three-time world indoor champion Pavel Maslák won the men’s 400m in 46.22 ahead of Ricardo dos Santos who ran a Portuguese indoor record of 46.64. The women’s race was won by Cynthia Bolingo in 52.89.

World and European indoor medallist Tomáš Staněk won the shot put with a throw of 20.94m.

Tuesday’s World Athletics Indoor Tour action had seen world silver medallist Yaroslava Mahuchikh soar over 2.06m at the Banskobystricka latka high jump meeting to move to joint third on the world indoor all-time list.

It is the highest indoor jump in the world for nine years.

The 19-year-old’s fellow Ukrainian Yuliya Levchenko was second with her 1.96m clearance.

World and European indoor gold medallist Gianmarco Tamberi won the men’s event with his clearance of 2.31m.

