The best of Britain will be in action in many events, particularly in the field

The Loughborough International has long been a traditional summer season opener. While those chasing Olympic standards are more likely to be at the Diamond League meeting in Gateshead, this event on Sunday (May 23) still sees many UK internationals in action and going in pursuit of Commonwealth Games standards, as well as European Under-23 and Under-20 Championships qualifying marks.

The teams competing are England, Scotland, Wales, GB Under-20 and Loughborough University, with England expected to come out on top. There are also some guest and disability events in a programme which begins at 11am with a guesting women’s 400m hurdles and ends with the women’s 4x400m at 17.30.

No spectators are allowed due to Covid restrictions.

Women’s sprints

Scotland’s former national champion Beth Dobbin will start as favourite for the 200m where she will be up against Ami Pipi of England, but also watch out for Loughborough’s Georgina Adam in her first race since winning silver at the British Championships last year.

The 100m looks more open and many eyes will be on 16-year-old British junior Success Eduan, though Scotland’s Alisha Rees, who has not raced outdoors since 2019, is probably the favourite based on her form over 60m indoors.

At 400m, Scotland’s Zoey Clark has only run 52.95 outdoors this season but did run 52.03 indoors and England’s Amy Hilyard (52.97 this summer) looks the biggest danger. The relays look open, with England and Scotland favourites in both.

Women’s middle-distance

European junior champion Isabelle Boffey has already run 400m and 1500m PBs this summer and will start a big favourite at 800m, with Loughborough’s Amy Griffiths looking for good points, too. Also in action over two laps is Scotland’s Philippa Millage, Britain’s second fastest-ever W40 who may feel she could challenge Linda Staines’ UK vets record later in the summer.

England’s Revee Walcott-Nolan ran a fast 2:01.26 800m PB last summer and starts favourite at 1500m where she will be up against Scotland’s Jenny Selman, who has already been in PB shape this year.

The 3000m could be more open and Wales’ Beth Kidger looks the strongest challenger, based on her 9:14.72 win at Worthing a few weeks ago.

The steeplechase is hard to predict and GB under-20 Emily Parker is an interesting selection as she has never even run a 2000m steeplechase before, let alone one over 3000m .

Women’s hurdles

In the 100m hurdles Scotland’s Heather Paton and England’s Alicia Barrett look the favourites, though British under-20 Lily Parris (13.74 this summer) could push them close, as could Loughborough’s Megan Marrs.

The 400m hurdles should be dominated by Loughborough’s very own Meghan Beesley, even though it will be her first appearance at the event since running in the World Championships in Doha two years ago.

Wales’ Caryl Granville looks her most likely challenger along with England’s Zoe Pollock.

Women’s jumps

England’s high jumper Laura Zialor cleared a Commonwealth Games standard 1.87m last week and will start a big favourite.

Scotland’s Sarah Warnock and England’s Lucy Hadaway look the pick of the long jumpers.

England’s Jahisha Thomas, ranked second in the triple jump this summer to US-based Temi Ojora, should dominate her event.

Loughborough’s European Under-20 pole vault silver medallist Molly Caudery could give the students another victory, with England’s Sophie Cook probably her likeliest foe.

Women’s throws

Scotland’s Kirsty Law has been in PB discus form this summer and will be a big favourite as she pushes ever closer to 60m, with England’s Amy Holder the most likely challenger. Under-20 Samantha Callaway is making good progress, however.

Wales’ Adele Nicoll and England’s Serena Vincent, who is in the under-20 age group, are the pick of the shot putters, with GB junior Nana Gyedu also likely to score good points.

England’s Freya Jones is out on her own at the top of the UK javelin rankings and she should dominate the event with Wales’ Bethany Moule and Loughborough’s Bekah Walton likely to be the best of the rest. This will be one of the highest quality events of the weekend in terms of the 2021 UK rankings, with four of the top six competing.

England’s Jessica Mayho is the best of the domestic hammer throwers this summer, though watch for GB under-20 Charlotte Payne who ranks second all-time among British juniors.

Men’s sprints

England’s Jordan Watson-Brown has already run a 10.33 PB in the 100m but note British junior Joel Pascall-Menzie has a wind-assisted 10.22 to his name, while Wales’ Jeremiah Azu, a 10.27 performer at his best, should also be in the mix.

James Ellington is expected to continue his comeback by competing as a guest.

England’s reigning British champion Andrew Morgan-Harrison looks the best of the 200m performers, though the junior team should score highly through Toby Makoyawo.

England’s Jamal Rhoden-Stevens (46.69 this summer) should be battling for first in the 400m with 16-year-old Charlie Carvell (46.64), who looks a huge prospect, as well as Wales Joe Brier (46.78 this summer) and Loughborough’s Alex Haydock-Wilson (46.59).

England should have too much firepower for the rest in both relays.

Men’s middle-distance

World fourth-placer Kyle Langford is the obvious class of the 800m where Loughborough’s Max Wharton and Scotland’s Ben Greenwood should be his nearest challengers.

England’s Jeremy Dempsey has already been in PB form this summer at the 1500m and he has a similar 3:42 PB to top under-20 Henry McLuckie, though Wales’ James Henaghan (3:43.10) also brings similar pace into the race. However, Loughborough’s 3:39.13 Italian performer Ossama Meslek is the quickest on paper but hasn’t run a 1500m so far in 2021.

The 3000m could be a battle between England’s Rory Leonard, who has already run a fast 1500m and 5000m, and GB under-20 Jack Patton. The Scot won in Loughborough last week in a European Under-20 qualifying mark, while Loughborough’s Freddie Carcas is another likely challenger.

England’s Chris Perry is making his steeplechase debut for the year but, as a proven sub-nine performer, he should gain more points for England.

Men’s hurdles

The 110m hurdles should be a good quality contest between Loughborough’s Cameron Fillery (13.61 this summer) and England’s James Weaver (13.62 PB last week). Also watch out for under-20 Joe Harding who makes his debut over the senior hurdles.

England’s British 400m hurdles champion Jacob Paul has not shown the 49.57 form of last year but may still start favourite against former world champion Dai Greene (51.18 this summer) and Loughborough’s UK number two this summer Alex Knibbs (50.82 in Nuneaton).

Men’s jumps

England’s Joel Clarke-Khan heads the overall UK high jump rankings with his 2.23m leap indoors and he will be up against former European Indoor bronze medallist Chris Baker who has jumped 2.20m this summer.

It’s not just a two-way battle as Scotland’s Will Grimsey has also cleared 2.20m, while under-20 Sam Brereton has gone over 2.18m and already has both the World and junior under-20 qualifying mark.

England’s Jack Roach and Loughborough’s Samuel Khogali are probably the favourites for the long jump.

Nathan Douglas hits the M40 age category next year but is still the obvious triple jump favourite, with England’s Jonathan Ilori his most likely challenger.

Former European Under-20 champion Adam Hague should dominate the pole vault.

Men’s Throws

Scott Lincoln, who has averaged 20.14m in his six competitions this year, is a class apart in the shot with Scotland’s Craig Charlton the likeliest runner-up.

Scotland should score very heavily in the throws with Nick Percy in the discus and Chris Bennett in the hammer but both will be up against top class fields.

In the discus England’s Greg Thompson has been consistent around the 60m mark this summer and Loughborough’s George Armstrong should also be thereabouts.

The hammer should be a classic, though, as the UK’s top-ranked Taylor Campbell, representing Loughborough, England’s Craig Murch and possibly Wales’ Jac Palmer could all be battling Bennett.

In the javelin, Loughborough’s Daniel Bainbridge has already thrown a 73.73m PB and heads the entries with Scotland’s Greg Millar, Joseph Dunderdale of England and Wales’ Tom Hewson, suggesting there is a rare domestic challenge that could see a quartet over 70m.

