Poland defends its Super League title on home soil this weekend but they will face tough opposition from Germany and Britain among others

Earlier this month Silesia in Poland held the World Athletics Relays and now, this weekend, the venue is the stage for the 2021 European Team Championships.

The competition has been slimmed down from 12 nations to eight. Following the withdrawal of Ukraine due to coronavirus positives within its squad, it means just seven nations will take part too.

These include defending champions Poland, France, Germany, Great Britain & NI, Italy, Portugal and Spain.

The Poles won the title in style in Bydgoszcz two years ago and they will again be hoping home support helps their cause. The arena will be filled with 7500 spectators too.

Poland romped away with the title last time but they are not at full strength this weekend with big names like sprinter Ewa Swoboda, pole vaulter Piotr Lisek and middle-distance runners Adam Kszczot and Marcin Lewandowski unavailable.

However with shot putter Michal Haratyk, 400m hurdler Patryk Dobek (who stepped up to 800m to win the European indoor title in March) and Justyna Swiety-Ersetic in the relay, they will still be tough to beat.

The British team includes middle-distance runner Jake Wightman, shot putter Sophie McKinna and discus giant Lawrence Okoye – with the latter wearing a British vest for the first time since 2012.

In the sprints, Imani-Lara Lansiquot is selected for the women’s 100m and 4x100m, while Ojie Edoburun will compete in the men’s 100m and 4x100m.

Olympic head coach Christian Malcolm said: “We have a rich history in this competition, so it was very important for us to take on our European competitors and earn as many points as possible. We have selected a team who will be pushing for every point across the board, so I am excited to see how these athletes will perform in Poland.

“It is a squad with a blend of some experienced GB & NI internationals but also a high number of developing athletes who will really benefit from this opportunity.”

The German team is always strong in this event and will be led by in-form javelin thrower Johannes Vetter. Spain is particularly good in the endurance races and their team includes, among others, Adel Mechaal in the 3000m. The Italian team, meanwhile, sees Yeman Crippa leading the charge in the 5000m, plus Gianmarco Tamberi in the high jump.

Portugal is led by shot putter Auriol Dongmo and triple jumper Pedro Pablo Pichardo. The French team includes sprinter Christophe Lemaitre, pole vaulter Valentin Lavillenie and endurance runner Jimmy Gressier.

The full GB & NI team is…

Women

100m: Imani-Lara Lansiquot

200m: Beth Dobbin

400m: Yasmin Liverpool

800m: Ellie Baker

1500m: Erin Wallace

3000m: Revee Walcott-Nolan

5000m: Beth Kidger

3000m Steeplechase: Maisie Grice

100m Hurdles: Alicia Barrett

400m Hurdles: Lina Nielsen

High Jump: Emily Borthwick

Pole Vault: Molly Caudery

Long Jump: Lucy Hadaway

Triple Jump: Naomi Ogbeta

Shot Put: Sophie McKinna

Discus: Kirsty Law

Hammer: Jessica Mayho

Javelin: Freya Jones

4x100m: Beth Dobbin, Desiree Henry, Imani-Lara Lansiquot and Bianca Williams

4x400m: Amy Hillyard, Yasmin Liverpool, Lina Nielsen, Ama Pipi and Hannah Williams

Men

100m: Ojie Edoburun

200m: Andrew Morgan-Harrison

400m: Cameron Chalmers

800m: Jake Wightman

1500m: Archie Davis

3000m: Tom Anderson

5000m: Tom Mortimer

3000m Steeplechase: Phil Norman

110m Hurdles: David King

400m Hurdles: Alastair Chalmers

High Jump: William Grimsey

Pole Vault: Harry Coppell

Long Jump: Reynold Banigo

Triple Jump: Nathan Douglas

Shot Put: Scott Lincoln

Discus: Lawrence Okoye

Hammer: Chris Bennett

Javelin: Daniel Bainbridge

4x100m: Jeremiah Azu, Ojie Edoburun, Jona Efoloko, Joel Fearon, Sam Gordon and Jordan Watson-Brown

4x400m: Cameron Chalmers, Alex Haydock-Wilson, Michael Ohioze, Andrew Morgan-Harrison, Jamal Rhoden-Stevens and Rabah Yousif

Coverage details

Watch live on BBC iPlayer, Red Button and the BBC Sport website and app – 14:25-18:30 on Saturday and 11:55-15:25 on Sunday (BST).

The event is also streamed live on the European Athletics website.

Timetable and results

For details of the schedule plus live results CLICK HERE and keep an eye on AW’s social media and website for updates.