Poland defends its Super League title on home soil this weekend but they will face tough opposition from Germany and Britain among others
Earlier this month Silesia in Poland held the World Athletics Relays and now, this weekend, the venue is the stage for the 2021 European Team Championships.
The competition has been slimmed down from 12 nations to eight. Following the withdrawal of Ukraine due to coronavirus positives within its squad, it means just seven nations will take part too.
These include defending champions Poland, France, Germany, Great Britain & NI, Italy, Portugal and Spain.
The Poles won the title in style in Bydgoszcz two years ago and they will again be hoping home support helps their cause. The arena will be filled with 7500 spectators too.
Poland romped away with the title last time but they are not at full strength this weekend with big names like sprinter Ewa Swoboda, pole vaulter Piotr Lisek and middle-distance runners Adam Kszczot and Marcin Lewandowski unavailable.
However with shot putter Michal Haratyk, 400m hurdler Patryk Dobek (who stepped up to 800m to win the European indoor title in March) and Justyna Swiety-Ersetic in the relay, they will still be tough to beat.
READ MORE: Poland triumph in European Team Champs on home soil
The British team includes middle-distance runner Jake Wightman, shot putter Sophie McKinna and discus giant Lawrence Okoye – with the latter wearing a British vest for the first time since 2012.
In the sprints, Imani-Lara Lansiquot is selected for the women’s 100m and 4x100m, while Ojie Edoburun will compete in the men’s 100m and 4x100m.
Olympic head coach Christian Malcolm said: “We have a rich history in this competition, so it was very important for us to take on our European competitors and earn as many points as possible. We have selected a team who will be pushing for every point across the board, so I am excited to see how these athletes will perform in Poland.
“It is a squad with a blend of some experienced GB & NI internationals but also a high number of developing athletes who will really benefit from this opportunity.”
The German team is always strong in this event and will be led by in-form javelin thrower Johannes Vetter. Spain is particularly good in the endurance races and their team includes, among others, Adel Mechaal in the 3000m. The Italian team, meanwhile, sees Yeman Crippa leading the charge in the 5000m, plus Gianmarco Tamberi in the high jump.
Portugal is led by shot putter Auriol Dongmo and triple jumper Pedro Pablo Pichardo. The French team includes sprinter Christophe Lemaitre, pole vaulter Valentin Lavillenie and endurance runner Jimmy Gressier.
The full GB & NI team is…
Women
100m: Imani-Lara Lansiquot
200m: Beth Dobbin
400m: Yasmin Liverpool
800m: Ellie Baker
1500m: Erin Wallace
3000m: Revee Walcott-Nolan
5000m: Beth Kidger
3000m Steeplechase: Maisie Grice
100m Hurdles: Alicia Barrett
400m Hurdles: Lina Nielsen
High Jump: Emily Borthwick
Pole Vault: Molly Caudery
Long Jump: Lucy Hadaway
Triple Jump: Naomi Ogbeta
Shot Put: Sophie McKinna
Discus: Kirsty Law
Hammer: Jessica Mayho
Javelin: Freya Jones
4x100m: Beth Dobbin, Desiree Henry, Imani-Lara Lansiquot and Bianca Williams
4x400m: Amy Hillyard, Yasmin Liverpool, Lina Nielsen, Ama Pipi and Hannah Williams
Men
100m: Ojie Edoburun
200m: Andrew Morgan-Harrison
400m: Cameron Chalmers
800m: Jake Wightman
1500m: Archie Davis
3000m: Tom Anderson
5000m: Tom Mortimer
3000m Steeplechase: Phil Norman
110m Hurdles: David King
400m Hurdles: Alastair Chalmers
High Jump: William Grimsey
Pole Vault: Harry Coppell
Long Jump: Reynold Banigo
Triple Jump: Nathan Douglas
Shot Put: Scott Lincoln
Discus: Lawrence Okoye
Hammer: Chris Bennett
Javelin: Daniel Bainbridge
4x100m: Jeremiah Azu, Ojie Edoburun, Jona Efoloko, Joel Fearon, Sam Gordon and Jordan Watson-Brown
4x400m: Cameron Chalmers, Alex Haydock-Wilson, Michael Ohioze, Andrew Morgan-Harrison, Jamal Rhoden-Stevens and Rabah Yousif
Coverage details
Watch live on BBC iPlayer, Red Button and the BBC Sport website and app – 14:25-18:30 on Saturday and 11:55-15:25 on Sunday (BST).
The event is also streamed live on the European Athletics website.
Timetable and results
For details of the schedule plus live results CLICK HERE and keep an eye on AW’s social media and website for updates.