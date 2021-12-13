Leigh stages a soggy Greater Manchester cross-country event while on the road there are fast wins for Alfie Manthorpe and Samantha Harrison in Telford

Most eyes were on the Spar European Cross-country Championships in Dublin but there was plenty of other major action.

To read about British success in Dublin click here

Greater Manchester Cross-Country Championships, Leigh, December 12

There were senior titles for Nigel Martin (35:07) and Eleanor Davis (26:55) on a tough varied course of mud, trail and gravel that also included running through a lake.

Telford 10km, December 12

This late season event lived up to expectations as 25 athletes bettered 30 minutes with a further two breaking the barrier by chip time.

The reigning English under-23 steeplechase champion Alfie Manthorpe narrowly won in a PB 29:08 from Lucian Allison and Matt Clowes who were both timed at 29:09.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alfie Manthorpe (@alfiemanthorpe)

The first veteran man was M40 Alastair Watson who was timed at 29:53.

Samantha Harrison improved her PB set when winning this race in 2019 from 32:31 to 32:06 in gaining another women’s victory.

Kate Holt also broke new ground with a half-minute plus PB as she was second in 32:33 with Hannah Irwin third with 32:51 as the first seven broke 34 minutes.

Monica Williamson ran a chip time of 38:57 to take a second off her W60 UK lead for 2021 and fall a few seconds short of Angela Copson’s 10 year-old British best time.

North Eastern Cross-Country Championships, Sedgefield, December 11

Reigning English National cross-country champion Calum Johnson took the senior men’s title by nearly two minutes in 36:14 from Finn Brodie’s 38:00 as the latter led Morpeth to a clear team win over Johnson’s Gateshead.

Morpeth’s Catriona MacDonald won the women’s event easily in 30:15 but Jarrow and Hebburn came out on top in the team contest.

Bahrain Night Half-Marathon, Manama, Bahrain, December 12

Berlin Marathon winner Goytatom Gebreslase won in a 65:36 PB to win $30,000 from Bahrain’s Olympic 10,000m silver medalist Kalkidan Gezahegn who ran 65:47 in her debut.

Third was Kenyan Sheila Kiprotich (67:01) as a quality top half-dozen was completed by Irene Cheptai (67:05), Daisy Cherotich (67:11) and Ethiopian Hawi Feysa (67:21).

Ethiopia’s 5km road record-holder Dawit Seyaumran ran 67:52 in her debut.

Philemon Kiplimo won the men’s race in 60:01 from fellow Kenyans Collins Koros (60:01) and Matthew Kimeli (60:04).

South of England Inter-Counties Cross-Country Championships, Croydon, December 11

In the senior women’s race, Southern 5000m champion Holly Dixon clearly won in 23:54 with Lucy Reid (24:08) and Kate Curran (24:26) completing the podium as the all-Kent trio enjoyed an easy team victory.

In the under-13 boys race, Jake Meyburgh maintained his unbeaten record this winter with another clear victory in 11:10 while under-17 Cardiff Cross Challenge winner Ben Peck was another impressive winner in 16:24.

South of England Masters Championships, Croydon, December 11

Nick Torry, who had run sub 2:20 in the Virgin Money London Marathon in October, was an easy winner in 33:54 on the muddy Lloyd Park course.

Damian Nevins (35:01) and Mike Eccles (35:49) were a long way back to take the other M40 medals.

Close behind Eccles, Neil Chisholm (35:51) and Steve Winder (35:52) took respective M45 and M50 titles.

Ben Reynolds, who has previously won M40, M45 and M50 titles in abundance, was a clear winner of the M55 crown.

The M60 race was close with Dave Ogden (39:54) just edging London Marathon ever-present Chris Finill (39:57).

Ian Kitching was a clear winner of the shorter M70 race, held within the women’s event in 31:35.

That women’s 6km was a competitive race with W45 Carole Coulon (26:40) coming through late to win the overall race and lead Blackheath to the W40 team title.

Close behind was W50, and former World Masters 10km champion and Britain and Ireland Masters International winner Kath Bailey (26:45).

Sue McDonald, who had set a UK W50 marathon record in London, and had finished fifth behind Bailey in Malaga in 2018, faded after building a clear lead and had to settle for W50 silver in 26:53 even though she beat the W40 champion Lisa Bailey (27:19) who was fourth across the line.

Ange Norris, who won the Wanda world age group title in the London Marathon won another W60 title here in 29:58.

Anna Garnier won the W65 race in 32:27 ahead of 1976 Olympian Penny Forse, who took W65 silver in the absence of a W70 category.

Zurich Malaga Marathon, Spain, December 12

Kenyan Mark Korir easily led home the men’s field in 2:07:39 from Eritrean Nguse Amlosom’s 2:08:23.

Ethiopian Tseginesh Mekonnin also set a course record as her 2:24:50 led home the women’s field 12 seconds ahead of Yenes Abeba Maru 2:25:02.

In the accompanying half-marathon there were PBs for Brits Sophie Wood (74:57) and Leila Armoush (76:10).

Honolulu Marathon, USA, December 12

The race returned from a two-year break with wins for Kenya’s Emmanuel Saina (2:14:32) and Canadian Hlanni Marchant (2:41:25).

Emmanuel Saina won today's #HonoluluMarathon in a solo run from Ala Moana to Kapiolani Park in 2:14:32. He poses here with Allie and Juli Chu, both Miss Hawaii winners, who are race ambassadors. 📷@janemonti1 for Race Results Weekly pic.twitter.com/whLGomNfXq — David Monti (@d9monti) December 12, 2021

Melbourne, Australia, December 12

Milly Clark was successful in a PB 2:26:59 ahead of Eloise Wellings’ 2:29:19.

Brett Robinson took the men’s title with 2:14:33.

Race Rapid 10km, Mallory Park, December 12

Jordan Rowe’s 30:41 and Rosie Weston’s 36:31 gave them clear victories.

Milton Keynes Winter Half-Marathon, December 12

Shane Robinson was the leading man in a time of 66:46 which gave him a 20 second win over Ronny Wilson.

Alice McGushin was a clear women’s victor in 83:22.

RunThrough Battersea Park 10km, December 11

South of England under-20 5000m bronze medallist Alex Kilby made a successful 10km debut to win clearly in 31:23.

The women’s race was more keenly contested with Melissah Gibson (36:22) heading Emily Carroll (36:32)

F3 Dorney Lake Half-Marathon, Windsor, December 11

In almost perfect still conditions, Kurtis Gibson took the men’s race by almost 10 minutes in a PB 67:46.

First woman Clare Elms, showed a return to form after a Covid and long Covid affected 2021 with a 83:31 victory to go top of the UK W55 rankings.

Blackburn 10km, December 12

There were wins in 31:27 for Matt Ramsden (31:24 chip time) and 41:12 for Lucy Rawlinson (41:01 chip).

Dorney Lake Half Marathon & 10km, Windsor, December 12

There were half-marathon victories for Jason Baker (73:23) and Megan Taylor (82:17) while Jonathan Hiram (33:58) and Katie Lyson (38:01) took the honours at the 10km.

Provo, USA, December 10

Zach McWorther set a pole vault PB of 5.82m.

Bloomington, USA, December 10

Rikkoi Brathwaite set a British Virgin Islands 60m record of 6.54 seconds.

USATF Club Cross-Country Championships, Tallahassee, December 11

Natosha Rogers from the winning Hansons-Brooks Distance Project team took the individual title in 19:42.

Nike’s Frankline Tonui won the men’s title in 30:15 ahead of Zachery Panning (30:18) who led the HBDP to another team title.

Briton Tom Anderson, 11th in the recent European Trials at Liverpool, was fifth in 30:50.

Alf Palmer Memorial Walking Races, Horsham, December 11

English Schools champion Hannah Hopper improved UK lead in the under-20 track 5000m walk with a 48-second PB of 25:08.4.

» For the latest athletics news, events coverage and updates, check out the AW homepage and our social media channels on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram