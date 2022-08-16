German springs sprint shock as Daryll Neita battles to bronze, while Olympic champion Jacobs lands European title to pip Hughes and Azu grabs podium spot

There was a massive shock in the women’s 100m final at the European Championships in Munich as Germany’s Gina Lückenkemper upgraded her silver from four years ago while defending champion Dina Asher-Smith finished last after pulling up in the early stages with cramp in both of her calf muscles.

Her British team-mate, Daryll Neita, cited similar issues but came through to take bronze behind world indoor 60m champion Mujinga Kambundji.

The margins could barely have been narrower as Lückenkemper clocked 10.99 (0.1), the same time given to the Swiss, while Neita ran 11.00.

The Commonwealth bronze medallist had been fastest in the semi-finals thanks to a run of 10.95 and, though the German had been third-fastest with 11.11 and Asher-Smith had clocked 11.15, all eyes were on a British showdown and a battle with Kambundji, who had run 11.05.

Asher-Smith, triple gold medallist in Berlin four years ago, got off to a good start but soon had to pull the brakes on and watch as a tense finale played out in front of her.

“I got cramp in my calves,” she said, insisting the problem was unrelated to the issue which had forced her to pull up in the 4x100m relay final at the World Championships in Eugene and that she will be fit to defend her 200m title.

“I can’t be running on two cramping calves, which is crazy. I’m going to go back, have a chat with my recovery team, have a chat with how I am hydrating and stuff. I came out of the blocks feeling good. I am in good shape, which is why I am frustrated.”

Neita insisted she had to battle all the way to the podium.

“I was cramping up a lot just after the presentation, I haven’t cramped all year, which isn’t great,” she said after a race in which Imani-Lara Lansiquot finished fifth with 11.23. “If you actually watch, I was probably saying a prayer on the start line just to get through the line in one piece, which I did.

“I honestly wasn’t going to race but who is going to believe me if I say I was cramping up before. I did my best and got a medal somehow. I feel like I ran on one leg. I have been racing a lot but I felt great in the call room and warm up leading up to the race.

“I set up my blocks and did my push out and was like ‘I’m cramping bad’ but what can you do in that moment? I am a fighter, so I got on the start line and ran and still somehow got a medal.”

There was less of a surprise when it came to the identity of the men’s winner, as Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs – who had been unable to compete in Eugene through injury – added the European title to his collection, equalling the championships record with a run of 9.95 (0.1).

He was hotly pursued, however, by Britain’s defending champion Zharnel Hughes, who grabbed silver with 9.99 while Jeremiah Azu’s breakthrough year continued with a PB of 10.13 that means he adds senior bronze to the European U23 gold he won last year.

“It has been a tough season and to come out here and deliver, I am very proud of myself,” said Hughes, who will now target the 200m. “I am very proud of the team back there that has helped me get to this point and I am very proud of Jeremiah. I wanted the gold medal. I was close with every possible stride I could give but Jacobs was just better than me tonight.”

When his position was confirmed, Azu erupted with emotion, leaping and bouncing back down the sprint straight in delight. After missing out on the World Championships, having won the British title but his time not being eligible for selection due to the wind reading, then coming fifth in the Commonwealth Games, this was a sweet reward.

“I saw first come up, I saw second come up and I said ‘surely I have done enough to get third’,” said the Welshman. “I was waiting and waiting and waiting and I saw my name and just screamed.

“I am fit. I had a little niggle mid-season, I came through it and I have come away with a bronze medal. I can’t complain. I ran a PB. People back home know how much of a struggle it has been. There have been a lot of things going on behind the scenes but I am still showing up. I came away with a medal – I am grateful.

“I am chopping time slowly. Every time I step on the track I am hitting 10.1, 10.1. obviously I’m British so I’ve had a windy 9.9 – I need to make that legal now.”

Reece Prescod, silver medallist in Berlin in 2018, finished seventh in 10.18.

