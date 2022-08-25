Welsh fixture in mid-October is also part of the World Athletics Cross Country Tour this winter season
The winter cross-country circuit in Europe for 2022-23 is taking shape with a number of events part of the World Athletics Cross Country Tour.
These include a couple of the British Athletics Cross Challenge series, which will again reach its climax in Prestwold Hall near Loughborough in March.
However the event is held after the World Cross Country Championships in Australia so it unclear how the British team will select their athletes.
Here are some of the key cross-country fixtures in Europe 2022-23 season ahead of the World Cross in Australia.
September 24 – TCS Lidingöloppet, Sweden
October 15 – Cardiff Cross Challenge, Llandaff Fields
October 23 – Bydgoszcz, Poland / Cross Internacional Zornotza, Amorebieta, Spain
October 22 – Northern Ireland International, Dundonald, Belfast, (World Tour & British Athletics Cross Challenge)
October 30 – Cross Cup van Mol, Belgium
November 5 – Saucony English Cross Country Relays, Mansfield
November 6 – Cross Internacional de San Sebastian / Cross Internacional de Soria, Spain
November 12 – British Athletics Cross Challenge, Teardrop Lakes, Milton Keynes
November 12-13 – Cross Internacional de Atapuerca, Spain
November 20 – XL Cross Internacional de Italica, Italy
November 26 – British Athletics Cross Challenge and European trials, Sefton Park, Liverpool
November 27 – Cross Internacional de la Constitucion Alcobendas, Spain / International Warandecross Tilburg, Netherlands
December 11 – European Cross Country Championships, Turin, Italy
December 18 – Cross Internacional de Venta de Baños, Spain
January 8 – Elgoibar Juan Muguerza Cross-Country, Spain
January 14 – British Athletics Cross Challenge, Perth, Scotland
January 15 – Cinque Mulini, Italy
January 22 – CrossCup de Hannut, Belgium
February 12 – Cross della Vallagarina, Italy
February 18 – World Cross Country Championships, Bathurst, Australia
February 25 – Saucony English National Cross Country Champs, Harewood House, Leeds
March 11 – UK Inter-Counties & British Athletics Cross Challenge Final, Prestwold Hall, Loughborough
