Welsh fixture in mid-October is also part of the World Athletics Cross Country Tour this winter season

The winter cross-country circuit in Europe for 2022-23 is taking shape with a number of events part of the World Athletics Cross Country Tour.

These include a couple of the British Athletics Cross Challenge series, which will again reach its climax in Prestwold Hall near Loughborough in March.

However the event is held after the World Cross Country Championships in Australia so it unclear how the British team will select their athletes.

Here are some of the key cross-country fixtures in Europe 2022-23 season ahead of the World Cross in Australia.

September 24 – TCS Lidingöloppet, Sweden

October 15 – Cardiff Cross Challenge, Llandaff Fields

October 23 – Bydgoszcz, Poland / Cross Internacional Zornotza, Amorebieta, Spain

October 22 – Northern Ireland International, Dundonald, Belfast, (World Tour & British Athletics Cross Challenge)

October 30 – Cross Cup van Mol, Belgium

November 5 – Saucony English Cross Country Relays, Mansfield

November 6 – Cross Internacional de San Sebastian / Cross Internacional de Soria, Spain

November 12 – British Athletics Cross Challenge, Teardrop Lakes, Milton Keynes

November 12-13 – Cross Internacional de Atapuerca, Spain

November 20 – XL Cross Internacional de Italica, Italy

November 26 – British Athletics Cross Challenge and European trials, Sefton Park, Liverpool

November 27 – Cross Internacional de la Constitucion Alcobendas, Spain / International Warandecross Tilburg, Netherlands

December 11 – European Cross Country Championships, Turin, Italy

December 18 – Cross Internacional de Venta de Baños, Spain

January 8 – Elgoibar Juan Muguerza Cross-Country, Spain

January 14 – British Athletics Cross Challenge, Perth, Scotland

January 15 – Cinque Mulini, Italy

January 22 – CrossCup de Hannut, Belgium

February 12 – Cross della Vallagarina, Italy

February 18 – World Cross Country Championships, Bathurst, Australia

February 25 – Saucony English National Cross Country Champs, Harewood House, Leeds

March 11 – UK Inter-Counties & British Athletics Cross Challenge Final, Prestwold Hall, Loughborough

