Strong domestic and international line-up on Sunday for the CDF 10km on the streets of the Welsh capital

The reinvented CDF 10km returns on Sunday following a three-year hiatus over the same flat and fast course in the Welsh capital.

The men’s field is particularly strong and is headed by former world under-20 cross-country bronze medallist Alfred Ngeno who will be racing here following an outing at last weekend’s Clearwater Antrim Coast Half Marathon where he finished in sixth. Ngeno is joined by fellow Kenyan Paul Selian, who will be looking to reset his modest PB of 30:43 over the distance.

Welshman Dewi Griffiths is a previous winner of the Cardiff 10km and is always a crowd favourite on Welsh soil as the current Welsh champion over 10km, half marathon and the marathon.

Jake Smith will return to racing on Sunday and among his impressive resume is a Vitality Big Half title in 2021 and a win in this race at the last edition in 2019.

Kadar Omar is a regular racer in South Wales, a former winner of the Cardiff Half Marathon but more recently as the winner of this year’s Ogi Porthcawl 10km and with an outing at the Adidas Podium 5km three weeks ago.

Kieran Clements is a twice winner of the Admiral Swansea Bay 10km and will be racing here along with ABP Newport Wales Marathon champion Dan Nash and Fleet Half Marathon champion Kurt Taylor.

In the women’s race, Beijing Olympian Kate Reed was third here in 2015 and has a lifetime best of 31:35 over 10,000m from 2008. Among her many race victories are wins at the Armagh Road Races, the Great North 10km and at the Great Bristol 10km and Bath Half Marathon in 2019. An impressive 28:21 over five miles two weeks ago indicates recent form ahead of her return to racing on the streets of Cardiff.

Last year’s Welsh 10km champion Olivia Tsim is always a welcome addition to Run 4 Wales races, having previously won in Cardiff Bay and in Barry and as the runner up in Barry in early August this year. The Pontypridd Roadent is a regular racer and represented Wales at the Adidas Podium 5km – Home Nations International in mid-August.

Rosie Hamilton-Jones is next fastest, joined by Welsh duo Alaw Evans and Kate Roberts who are regular rivals and both familiar with this course.

