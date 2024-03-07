British athletes ready to make their mark on the collegiate stage at the 2024 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Indoor Track and Field Championships this weekend

British hopes are high at the NCAA Indoor Championships this weekend (March 7-9) in Boston with reigning champions Amber Anning and Yusuf Bizimana aiming for gold once again.

Last year, Bizimana initially finished second to Navasky Anderson in the men’s 800m before being later promoted to first place after the Jamaican was disqualified.

The victory made the 23-year-old the first Briton since Josh Kerr in 2018 to win an NCAA individual indoor title.

One year later, Bizimana remains on top form with a personal best of 1:45.74, placing him at the top of the UK men’s indoor 800m rankings this year – with Guy Learmonth sitting in second place.

Anning, also 23, broke the long-standing UK indoor 200m record at the beginning of this year, clocking 22.60 at the Razorback Invitational in Arkansas. The record was previously held by Katharine Merry with 22.83 from 1999, before Anning was born.

The University of Arkansas student was part of the ‘Razorbacks’ line up that grabbed 4x400m gold last year – alongside Joanna Reid, Rosey Effiong and Britton Wilson – which obliterated the NCAA record with 3:21.75.

Anning is set to compete in both 200m and 400m this weekend – holding the fastest time in both fields.

Anning’s team-mate Jack Turner will also compete this weekend in the heptathlon. The 22-year-old became the second British man to ever break 6000 points in the indoor heptathlon at the beginning of this year and he would have been eligible to compete at the World Indoor Championships but has instead focused on the NCAA event.

Other British contenders include 800m athlete Finley Mclear, who is currently No.3 on the UK men’s 800m rankings this year. Phoebe Anderson will compete in the 5000m, where NCAA cross-country champion Parker Valby will aim to further improve her NCAA indoor record.

Yemi Mary John, reigning European under-23 400m champion and a member of the British 4x400m team that finished fifth at the 2022 World Indoor Championships in Belgrade, will go head-to-head with Anning in the 400m.

In the weight throw, Ruben Banks and Kenny Ikeji will compete in the men’s category, while Tara Simpson-Sullivan and Amber Simpson throw in the women’s event.

In the field, Funminiyi Olajide, currently topping the UK indoor rankings this year, leads the Brits in the women’s long jump while Temi Ojora and Daniel Falode will compete in the triple jump.

Elsewhere Shannon Flockhart will take part in the one mile run and the 1200m segment of the women’s distance medley. The unique relay event features four athletes competing over consecutive legs of 1200m, 400m, 800m and 1600m.

For fans in the UK the event kicks off Thursday night (March 7) with the weight throws at 11pm. The championships continue Friday 2.30pm-2am and Saturday 3.30pm-1.20am (GMT).

