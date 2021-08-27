British sprints star takes on the formidable in-form Jamaican as the Diamond League series hits France

Only two days after the Diamond League meeting in Lausanne, the series moves on to Paris on Saturday (Aug 28) with the women’s 100m once again set to be one of the highlights.

Elaine Thompson-Herah, the multiple Olympic champion, leads a strong field which includes Britain’s world 200m champion Dina Asher-Smith, although Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has withdrawn following her big 10.60 win in Lausanne on Thursday.

Thompson-Herah is in superb form following her 10.54 victory at the Prefontaine Classic in Oregon last weekend. However she was defeated by Fraser-Pryce in Lausanne and has complained of end-of-season fatigue.

Also in the 100m line-up in Paris is Shericka Jackson, who was third in the Olympics, Oregon and Lausanne behind fellow Jamaicans Thompson-Herah and Fraser-Pryce.

After her Lausanne defeat Thompson-Herah will be looking to get back to winning ways at the Stade Charlety. Mondo Duplantis is in a similar position after finishing only fourth in Lausanne.

The Olympic champion and world record-holder faces the Lausanne winner, Chris Nilsen, in Paris, plus two-time world champion Sam Kendricks and British record-holder Harry Coppell.

In the endurance events all eyes will be on the women’s 3000m to see what Francine Niyonsaba can do. The Burundi athlete was forced to move up from her specialist 800m distance due to World Athletics’ DSD rules relating to testosterone levels and at the Pre Classic last weekend she came close to the world record for two miles with 9:00.75 ahead of world 5000m and 10,000m record-holder Letesenbet Gidey

In Paris she faces Ethiopia’s Fantu Worku, Germany’s Konstanze Klosterhalfen and Kenya’s Beatrice Chebet and Margaret Kemboi, whereas Eilish McColgan of Britain also goes.

Elsewhere, the men’s 200m sees Kenny Bednarek and Fred Kerley among others. The men’s javelin is headed by Johannes Vetter of Germany. Marco Arop of Canada will hope to keep his great form going too as the 800m winner in Oregon and Lausanne takes on Ferguson Rotich of Kenya, Patryk Dobek of Poland and Britain’s Elliot Giles.

Olympic champion Mariya Lasitskene once again takes on Nicola McDermott and Yaroslava Mahuchikh in the women’s high jump.

The men’s 3000m steeplechase sees Olympic champion Soufiane El Bakkali taking on a strong field that includes, intriguingly, Conseslus Kipruto – the former world and Olympic champion who missed Tokyo.

The women’s 400m sees Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic taking on Allyson Felix of the United States, but watch out for 400m hurdles specialist Femke Bol, as the Dutch athlete is having a crack at the flat 400m and of course at the start of the year won the European indoor title at the distance. Britain’s Jodie Williams also competes.

Valarie Allman, the Olympic discus champion, faces Sandra Perkovic of Croatia and Yaime Perez of Cuba. The women’s 100m hurdles sees more British interest with Cindy Sember in action.

The men’s 110m hurdles has been placed last on the programme, though, as it features strong French interest including Pascal Martinot-Lagarde. Olympic champion Hansle Parchment is in the field too plus Lausanne winner Devon Allen and Britain’s Andy Pozzi.

For fans in the UK the event is broadcast on BBC2 from 3pm (Aug 28).

