Commonwealth champion plays with the pace to secure world gold in Budapest

Victor Kiplangat timed his run to perfection as the Commonwealth champion became a world gold medallist following a superb performance in the men’s marathon.

On another testingly hot day in Budapest, the 23-year-old Ugandan had been locked in a fiery battle with Ethiopia’s Leul Gebresilase as they entered the latter stages of the contest but, when the former threw in a 2:55 kilometre between 37km and 38km, he began to edge away before crossing the line with room to spare in 2:08:53.

Silver ultimately went to Israel’s Maru Teferi, who recovered from a fall in the second half of the race and overtook Gebresilase late on, thanks to his time of 2:09:12. Gebresilase held on for bronze in 2:09:19.

“This has been my dream and it has come true at last,” said Kiplangat, the first Ugandan to win this title since Stephen Kiprotich in 2013.

“Last year I was Commonwealth champion and that made me think that this year I must become world champion. Now my prayers have been answered and hopefully next year in Paris I will become Olympic champion, too.”

From the starting field of 85 athletes, 24 failed to finish in the challenging conditions – indeed, a mass public 10km event taking place on the marathon route after the race had to be reduced to 6km because of weather warnings – but Kiplangat was showing no ill effects as he played with the pace to lay the platform for his win.

It had been Rwanda’s John Hakizimana who led a large group which contained the likes of defending champion Tamirat Tola and Kiplangat through the halfway mark in 65:02. It was as they reached the 30km point when the key players began to make their move, though.

By that stage, Kiplangat and his compatriot Stephen Kissa had moved to the front but Ethiopia’s Tola, Gebresilase and Tsegay Getachew, plus Kenya’s Timothy Kiplagat, were in hot pursuit. The top two had thrown in a surge of 2:54 for that kilometre split.

The picture had changed when 35km was reached, with Kiplangat and Gebresilase having begun their duel, establishing a 15-second gap over Tola and Kissa. Tola, who revealed after the race that he had been suffering with stomach problems, was forced to drop out of the running at the 36km point.

Kiplangat was enjoying himself and he had time to savour the moment of victory, entering the spectacular finish area in Heroes’ Square in splendid isolation.

“It was hard today because it was so hot but I felt comfortable because I prepared well for this weather,” he said. “I knew it was possible. When I reached 30km I knew I felt strong and decided to push. I had great energy and that allowed me to go. At 35km I could surge again. That was always my plan and I managed to do it.

“The pace was high but I had more to give. I always felt I had the power.”

