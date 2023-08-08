Youhuu is an acrobat who somersaults, flips, jumps and tumbles and is already a favourite of the children who have joined him to the National Athletics Centre in Budapest

The World Athletics Championships Budapest 23 mascot has just appeared and charmed everyone. Youhuu, the racka, was in fine form and at a recent press event held in his honour, he gave a good taste of what to expect at the world’s third biggest sporting event in Budapest from August 19-27.

Youhuu, who can be charming, cheeky and, above all, always entertaining, will be a constant presence and the master of fun as the World Championships’ cheerleader. We can set the bar high: the audience can expect attractions, funny moments and acrobatic stunts that have only been seen from American or European super-final mascots.

But Youhuu will not only be responsible for the fun, he will also inspire the crowd to start doing sports when they leave the stands, even if they have not been active and involved in sport.

“For a host country, a sporting event on the scale of the World Athletics Championships has many opportunities, including the power of live sport to motivate everyone to make daily physical activity part of their lives,” said Adam Schmidt, the State Secretary for Sport and Government Commissioner for the World Athletics Championships Budapest 23.

“We are proud to have been the first in the world to launch a programme that harnesses this potential, which contributes to our transformation from a sports nation to a sporting nation. Youhuu also encourages everyone to get moving, helps to deepen the experience of the World Athletics Championships as a cheerleader, and encourages the athletes to enjoy the different events and forms of movement in a funny way.”

Balázs Németh, CEO of Budapest 2023 Nonprofit Zrt, added: “Our goal is to have the best World Athletics Championships ever. Seeing what a revitalised Youhuu can do, I think we can confidently compete for the most entertaining championship title.

“We will start with a spectacular opening full of surprises, and the excitement of the competitions will be continuously enhanced over nine days with entertainment, music, performances by well-known artists, films, gags, unexpected and humorous situations, in which our rack will play a key role.

“In a few days’ time, the clash of the superheroes will begin for more than 2000 competitors from 200 countries. Tens of thousands of fans from 99 countries will arrive in Budapest to join the home crowd and be part of the magic. The historic days that everyone should see!”

During the championships the public will be able to meet Youhuu at the venues of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 23: the brand-new National Athletics Centre, the road events, Heroes’ Square and the historic city centre, as well as in the fan zones.

A limited number of tickets are still available via tickets.wabudapest23.com

