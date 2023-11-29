AW promotion: Italian event on February 25 features a scenic and fast course

While everybody wants to hibernate, now is the perfect time to start your preparation and run the first half-marathon of the year to wake up!

Here is a thought – register for the Napoli City Half Marathon scheduled for February 25!

Why? Well, the weather, the food and the likelihood of a fast time. Your PB is just waiting to be crushed!

Napoli is about the experience, as this city is the birthplace of the famous Pizza Napoletana. It’s about the Vesuvius, one of Italy’s 12 volcanos (don’t worry, it is dormant), plus all the historical sights.

Don’t let the winter blues hold you back. Embrace the thrill of preparation! Register today and make your mark in this event. Conquer your running goals and experience the fresh spring breeze in Napoli Half!

On registering for the event you will receive:

adidas running t-shirt

race bib

insurance

technical and medical assistance

official race pack of the event

refreshments along the route

final refreshment bag

official program and information materials

chip and timekeeping service

online diploma

pacemakers service: 1:24/ 1:30/ 1:40/ 1:45/ 1:50/ 2:00/ 2:10/ 2:30

participation medal (for classified athletes)

bag deposit service (small rucksacks for post-race change only)

changing room service.

