AW promotion

Every year is jam-packed with all sorts of sports events. Racing, football, basketball, Olympics (Summer and Winter), running, horse racing, bowling, golfing and a thousand more are just some examples. Keeping track of what competition you would like to follow and watch can be overwhelming since we are buried with choices. But glancing at curated lists, like the one below, can set you on the right path.

1. African Games

The African continent is known for its many Olympic achievements, medals and set records. Some of the finest athletes hail from Africa, and this year, from the 8th to the 24th of March, we will witness their qualifiers for the 2024 Summer Olympic Games. African Games bring out the best in local talents, hosting competitions in 26 different events, where some will pick the best for the Paris Olympics (more on that in a bit).

Following your favourites and betting on who you think will win is possible, thanks to betting sites in safestbettingsites.co.uk, and the expected competition will be stiff. To take advantage of the best bonuses, promotions and odds for the African Games and the rest of the athletic events in 2024, it’s a good idea to keep checking back throughout the year as the athletic calendar unfolds. A total of 49 African countries will send the best athletes they have because everyone wants to win and qualify for the next round in Paris. Athletics, triathlon, and cycling are the long-time favourites, but we will see some innovation as e-Sports also make their first appearance.

2. Paris Olympics

Speaking of class and spectacle, it does not get any better than Paris hosting the 2024 Summer Olympics Games. From July 26th to August 11th, visitors and viewers will be able to witness the pinnacle of human athletic performance in the City of Lights. Over 30 sports in over 300 organised events will fill the schedule for over three weeks, where each day promises to offer plenty of excitement and record-breaking.

Paris is making an effort since more than a century has passed since its last Olympic event, and a newly built Olympic village offers a cosy place for athletes to rest between events. Under the shadow of the Eiffel Tower, Grand Palais and other iconic historical sites in Paris, participants will demonstrate what they were training for their entire lives. Around 11,000 athletes will compete in well-established sports and new ones like skateboarding and break dancing.

For events like sailing, the Olympics will occur in Marseille, and even further, in French Polynesia, where a surfboarding competition will happen. The modern Paris Olympics will host an equal number of male and female competitors, focusing on environmentally friendly sustainability of events, innovation in the sports and hosting and inclusivity for all participants.

3. World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow

March 2024 keeps giving as Glasgow is once more a competent host to major and fan-favourite athletics events. Three days (March 1st to 3rd) will host world-class athletes in days packed with events. Hurdles, dashes, high jumps and long runs, pole vaults and even 3000-metre runs will entertain up to 5000 dedicated, fiery fans which the arena can hold during each season, six in total. Famous names, like the world champion Josh Kerr, Laura Muir, Molly Caudery, Jemma Reekie, Cindy Sember and David King, will be present among 650 competitors, all coming to set new personal bests and maybe more! Representation in athleticism will remain equal because the total of 26 events is equally split, 13 for men and 13 for women, who will come from 130 countries.

4. World Aquatics Championships

Qatar is becoming a frequent host for many prestigious sporting events, and in 2024, Doha will be home to the World Aquatics Championships. Doha, the capital of Qatar, will open its doors and pools to an incredible number of equally impressive 2,600 athletes from over 200 countries. They will compete for a chance to win in 75 events, with many serving as a warm-up and preparations for the Paris Olympics 2024! The 75 events consist of Open water swimming, water polo, swimming, synchronised swimming, diving and high diving.

All events will come together to form an impressive lineup of athletic ability which will have something for any viewer interested in aquatic competition. Doha serves as a teaser trailer for the Paris Olympics, allowing teams and individuals to see where they stand and possibly make last-minute improvements before July. Outside the pools, important meetings occurred on the topic of athlete mental health through athletes’ forums, athlete ambassador meetings, and the World Aquatics Athletes’ Committee.