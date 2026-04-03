Share

Search

Select to search website or magazine archives
WebsiteMagazine Archives
Website  search
Magazine archive search

Three expert tips to boost your recovery

AW AW Promotion Three expert tips to boost your recovery

Three expert tips to boost your recovery

Log out
AW
Published: 03rd April, 2026
Updated: 3rd April, 2026
BY Athletics Weekly

Here are three recovery habits worth building into every training week. Brought to you by Enertor Recovery Slides.

Most runners train hard. Fewer recover well. Here's where to start.

1. Nail your nutrition window 

Within 30-45 minutes of finishing, get 20-40g of protein and 60-80g of fast-releasing carbohydrates in. Don't wait until you're home and showered, the window closes fast and once it does, recovery is already compromised.

2. Change what's on your feet 

Your feet absorb up to three times your body weight with every stride. That stress doesn't stop when you do. Enertor Recovery Slides were engineered specifically for this -  absorbing 50% of impact, relieving the Achilles, calf and forefoot pressure points running hammers hardest. 92% of users felt less pain after training. 87% recovered faster.

3. Keep moving gently 

Light movement after hard training promotes blood flow and clears metabolic waste more effectively than complete rest. A 20-30 minute walk at genuinely easy effort is enough. Heart rate below 120bpm -  if you're breathing hard, you're working too hard.

Enertor Recovery Slides are now on sale at Enertor.com

Stay in THE KNOW  
Sign up for free AW newsletter 

Stay in the know

Sign up to the free AW newsletter here

AW is the UK’s No.1 website, magazine and social media hub for road racing, track and field, cross country, walks, trail running, fell running, mountain running and ultra running, avidly followed by runners, athletes and fans alike.
Copyright © 2026 All Rights Reserved
cross
Secret Link