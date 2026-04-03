Here are three recovery habits worth building into every training week. Brought to you by Enertor Recovery Slides.

Most runners train hard. Fewer recover well. Here's where to start.

1. Nail your nutrition window

Within 30-45 minutes of finishing, get 20-40g of protein and 60-80g of fast-releasing carbohydrates in. Don't wait until you're home and showered, the window closes fast and once it does, recovery is already compromised.

2. Change what's on your feet

Your feet absorb up to three times your body weight with every stride. That stress doesn't stop when you do. Enertor Recovery Slides were engineered specifically for this - absorbing 50% of impact, relieving the Achilles, calf and forefoot pressure points running hammers hardest. 92% of users felt less pain after training. 87% recovered faster.

3. Keep moving gently

Light movement after hard training promotes blood flow and clears metabolic waste more effectively than complete rest. A 20-30 minute walk at genuinely easy effort is enough. Heart rate below 120bpm - if you're breathing hard, you're working too hard.

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