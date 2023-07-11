AW promotion

The history of track and field is long and quite impressive. Competitions associated with the sport have been held since the oldest human civilisations. Today, footrace competitions continue to thrive, especially during the Summer Olympics.

The Olympic Games is one of the most notable sports competitions in the world. And in terms of events, the 100m race is certainly quite popular. Not only do fans watch with anticipation, but many of them place bets on the outcome.

And speaking of best runners, in this article, we would like to discuss five of the top Olympic 100m runners to ever take the stage. Without further ado, let’s take a look at some of the fastest dashers in the world.

Dina Asher-Smith

Dina Asher-Smith is the fastest British woman on the current record. She has won Olympic medals in the sprint relay, European titles at 100m and 200m, plus the world 200m title in 2019. At age 24, she became the first Briton to win three medals at a World Championships and today remains one of the most widely celebrated athletes in sprinting and running.

Fred Kerley

Kerley joined his high school’s track and field team and soon found he had an incredible talent for sprinting. Though he began his career racing in the 400m, in 2020 the young athlete transitioned to 100m and 200m sprints. However, during his time racing in the 400m, he reached a personal best of 43.64 seconds, making him one of the top 10 fastest men in history, whereas last year he won the world 100m title in Eugene.

Florence Griffith Joyner

One of the best to ever do it, Flo-Jo was a legend in track and field circles. During the 1988 Summer Olympics held in Seoul, she won the gold medal in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m, cementing her place in history as one of the best of all time. She still holds world records for the women’s 100m and 200m too.

In 1993, she replaced Hollywood actor, Arnold Schwarzenegger as the co-chair of the President’s Council on Physical Fitness and Sport. Her untimely death came as a huge shock, not just to her fans, but to the whole country.

Carl Lewis

Winning an Olympic gold medal is a Herculean task. Winning nine throughout one’s career is almost impossible. Yet, Carl Lewis achieved this impossible task. But, that isn’t all Carl Lewis did. He won 10 World Championship gold medals, and one Olympic silver. There can be no denying that he is one of the best athletes in track and field.

Usain Bolt

One of the greatest runners in the world, the aptly-named Usain Bolt has won eight Olympic gold medals at three Games from 2008-2016. Bolt is also the current world record-holder for 100m and 200m.