Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone eyes the 400m flat in strategic shift at US Trials

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is making a bold move ahead of the USATF Outdoor Championships by choosing to compete exclusively in the 400m flat rather than her signature event, the 400m hurdles. The decision marks a turning point in her career as she ventures into new territory in an event she has been gradually transitioning into over the past few seasons. This calculated shift isn’t about stepping away from dominance; it’s about redefining it.

One of the biggest influences behind this switch is the clash in the event schedule at Nationals. The 400m flat final and the 400m hurdles semifinal are only minutes apart on Day 3 of the meet, leaving no room for recovery between the two. Even for an elite athlete like McLaughlin-Levrone, running both would be unrealistic. By focusing on just one event, she can prepare more efficiently and avoid the physical and mental strain that comes with such a tight turnaround.

Importantly, her absence from the 400m hurdles at this meet doesn’t rule out her competing in the event at the World Championships. The USATF rules allow her to qualify via the Diamond League. If she continues to perform well on the international circuit and wins the final in Zurich, she can secure her spot in the 400m hurdles for Tokyo without having to run it at Nationals. This alternative route gives her the freedom to focus on the flat 400m now without abandoning the hurdles entirely.

Her move is also closely tied to health management and long-term strategy. After missing the 2023 World Championships due to a knee injury, there’s an effort to reduce unnecessary physical stress. The flat 400m, while still demanding, does not involve the added impact of clearing hurdles. This choice reflects a smart approach to recovery and preservation, especially with major competitions like the Paris Olympics on the horizon. Staying healthy and performing consistently over the long term seems to be a higher priority now than chasing titles in a single discipline.

McLaughlin-Levrone has already shown she can be world-class in the 400m flat. At the 2023 US Nationals, she clocked a personal best of 48.74 seconds, a time that instantly positioned her among the fastest Americans in history. In 2025, she’s still posting some of the quickest times in the world, though younger talents like Aaliyah Butler and Isabella Whittaker have been raising the bar domestically. Facing tough national competition is likely part of the motivation here, as it presents an opportunity to stay sharp and elevate her performance against rising stars. She’s not avoiding a challenge; she’s walking straight into a new one.

Choosing to run only the 400m flat this time around doesn’t mean she’s done with hurdles, but it does highlight her desire to evolve as an athlete. By stepping into an event that requires a different kind of endurance and pacing, she’s expanding her skill set and testing new limits. This shift is less about leaving something behind and more about adding a new dimension to an already impressive career.

All eyes will be on Hayward Field in Eugene as she lines up against the best in the 400m flat. Whether this marks the beginning of a permanent change or just a temporary adjustment, it reflects a clear sense of purpose and forward-thinking from one of the sport’s most respected competitors.