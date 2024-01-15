AW promotion

Why not join up with some of the best athletes in the world and be part of one of their teams for the Prague International Marathon.

You can run with them be part of The Battle of the Teams and together support a good cause!

The Battle of the Teams operates on a simple principle – four professional athletes in each team earn points based on their performance, with the average points of all other runners from the team added.

You can be rewarded along with the professionals, as the winning team gets prize money – and so could you!

Interested? If so, now is the time to register! Plus, you will get a FREE marathon training plan created by five-time Olympian and European marathon bronze medallist Eva Vrabcová Nývltová.

Sign up here and choose your team!