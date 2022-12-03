AW promotion

Running is an effective way to shed some calories and keep fit. However, many people have poor running form, which can cause injuries and reduce efficiency. Do you experience pains and aches after running?

There is a high chance you have poor running form, including improper foot strikes, uneven strides, or arm crossing the body. Any of these can leave you with aches. However, you can do better with the right guidance.

You do not have to be a professional sprinter to run like an athlete. Using the right tips can transform your running experience.

Align your arms and shoulders

The arms and shoulders are often overlooked in running but they play a vital role in your stride. Properly positioning your shoulder helps you maintain a relaxed upper body and posture when running. Try to avoid leaning too forward to prevent lower pain.

Also, ensure your shoulders are loose and low. Hold your elbows at a 90° angle and let your arms aggressively move back and forth to maintain your balance and stride.

Pay attention to your stride

When running a longer distance, slightly raise your knee to enable you to attain an effective running system. As your foot hits the ground with each stride, let it directly land under your body with your knees slightly flexed. Having your lower leg extends in front of you will make your stride too long, delivering unnecessary beating to your body.

Your foot positioning is important

Your toes must point in the direction you are running, and when your feet land, they should land between your mid-foot and heel before rolling forward to your toes. Also, when landing, ensure your feet lightly hit the ground. When you land quietly, you help your body absorb the force of your strides.

Your head position also matters

When running, always look straight in the direction you are running. Doing otherwise will affect your balance and put you off-stride. Therefore, when running at the gym, take your eyes off the TV or people walking around. You will avoid your stride getting sloppy and ineffective.

Focus on breathing

Lots of runners have poor breathing habits when running. You need adequate oxygen to fuel your run, and if you are not breathing properly, it will affect your body’s capacity to burn fat and glycogen. Breathe through your mouth and practice belly breathing. This is when your diaphragm lifts and retracts evenly.

Conclusion

Pay attention to these top tips and watch your running become more effective and rewarding. You can run well without being an Olympic or professional sprinter. You only have to follow the best practice to reap the rewards.

Your arms and shoulders, strides, foot positioning, head positioning, and breathing are all important aspects of your running. Follow these tips and watch your running become more efficient.