When you first begin to run, it may feel like a never-ending challenge. Even if you train regularly, your body may feel like it can’t keep up after just a few minutes. However, with time and persistence, your stamina and endurance will improve.

Whether you’re just starting out with running or training for a marathon, boosting your endurance is essential for achieving better results. Depending on your fitness level and goals, there are different running programs you can follow to increase your stamina and endurance for running. Regardless of where you are in your running journey, these tips will help anyone who is ready to take their running to the next level.

Commit to a plan

When you’re first starting out, commit to a plan that’s best suited for your fitness level. If you try to start with a program that is too advanced, you may end up burning out or getting injured.

If you’re unsure how to begin, there are countless running programs available on our site that are tailored to your goals, fitness level, and experience. If you have a race in mind that you want to improve your running times for, look for programs that are specifically designed for race-training.

Stay hydrated

You may think that you can’t drink enough water to increase your stamina and endurance for running, but you’d be surprised. Dehydration is one of the leading causes of fatigue during exercise, and one of the best ways to combat it is by staying hydrated. When your body is dehydrated, it uses more energy to function properly. This can quickly become taxing on your muscles, leading to exhaustion and muscle cramps.

Drinking water before, during, and after your workout is the best way to avoid this. When you are just beginning your running journey, start by drinking two glasses of water an hour before you exercise. During your run, aim to drink 200ml of water every fifteen minutes. After your run, consume at least 3 litres of water in one day.

Add intervals to your workouts

If you’re struggling to increase your stamina and endurance for running, adding intervals to your workouts may be just what you need. Intervals are short bursts of energy-intensive exercise that are followed by a period of rest or lower-intensity exercise. While running, you can do intervals by increasing your speed for a short period (around 90 seconds), followed by a period of lower intensity (like walking).

This type of training increases your heart rate, improves your VO2 max (the amount of oxygen your body can process), and burns more calories than traditional running. For best results, you should aim to do intervals 2-3 times per week with at least 48 hours of rest in between each session.

Eat the right foods

If you’re looking to increase your stamina and endurance for running, you may want to consider upping your intake of carbs and protein-rich foods. Energy-rich and protein-rich foods help your body build and repair itself after a workout, which is especially important when you’re beginning to run.

Running requires a lot of energy and strength from your muscles, so consuming enough protein is especially important. Protein is what helps build, repair, and strengthen your muscles, which is crucial for runners. Try to consume protein-rich foods like nuts, eggs, and fish at least three times a day. You should also increase your intake of healthy fats like avocado, seeds, and coconut oil. And don’t forget vitamin C.

Stretch regularly

While running is great for increasing your stamina and endurance, it’s also very taxing on your muscles. If you don’t stretch regularly, you could be setting yourself up for injury. Stretching should be incorporated into your workout routine to prevent injury and improve your running.

Aim to stretch before and after your running session. Even if you’re just stretching for 10 minutes, you’ll notice a huge difference in how your muscles feel after a long run. You’ll also lower your risk of injury and be able to run longer and faster with ease.

Summary

When you first begin running, it may feel like a never-ending challenge. However, with time and persistence, your stamina and endurance will improve. You can increase your stamina and endurance by committing to a training plan, staying hydrated, adding intervals to your workouts, eating the right foods, stretching regularly, and adding some strength training.