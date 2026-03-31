Events to Watch at the 2026 European Athletics Championships

The 2026 European Athletics Championships will be a meeting of power-packed track and field athletes from all over Europe.

These days, Europe is home to many of the world's top sprinters, middle-distance runners and field athletes. Here are several athletics disciplines that promise great entertainment by the top European athletes.

In the lead-up to the event, many sports enthusiasts are checking best offshore sportsbooks for early odds, expert predictions, and betting markets for some of the championship’s most anticipated disciplines.

The Men’s 1500m: A Clash of Middle-Distance Titans

The men’s 1500m could possibly be one of the biggest highlight races of the championships. The event is anticipated to be a battle between Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Josh Kerr, two of the most prominent middle-distance runners globally.

Ingebrigtsen has been the main figure in European distance running for the last few years and is appreciated for his non-stop speed and for usually taking over races by leading from the front. On the other hand, Kerr is one of those few who can truly stand a chance against him, especially through his strong sprint finish.

Their competition has already given us some amazing races across the world, and another face-off between these two at the European Championships could be the peak of the event.

Besides, new talents might also enter the game and change the course of the race. Teenage Norwegian athlete Håkon Moe Berg has already won national titles and youth championships, it is not unlikely that in the future he could become a surprise candidate.

Women’s 800m: The Reign of Keely Hodgkinson

The women's 800m race could showcase one of the simplest picks for the winner of the whole event: Keely Hodgkinson. This British athlete has solidified her dominance in European middle-distance races and has previously won Olympic gold, world indoor gold and European championships.

Hodgkinson specialises in a lethal sprint at the end and is famously unflustered during tactical and complex races. If the tempo is slow, she can deliver a very strong last 200m, which most rivals can't keep up with.

On the other hand, the 800m is a very volatile event. Besides, up-and-coming athletes like Louey Ouerrat have managed to clock very good times even at a young age, and hence, they can be in the running for medals.

The Men’s 400m: Speed and Power on Display

The men's 400m might feature one of the quickest sprinting events of the championships. A major figure in this race will be Attila Molnar, who has already broken a European indoor record and gained significant attention.

With his potent start and consistent speed, Molnar is among the most thrilling European quarter-milers. Should he maintain his indoor performance outdoors, he will undeniably be in the running for the top position.

Track events at 400m often end with breath-taking scenarios, as competitors fight against exhaustion in the last stretch. An underestimation in pacing can be the turning factor between getting a gold medal and going home empty-handed.

The Men’s Long Jump: A Battle in the Sand

Field events will certainly be a source of great excitement, and the men's long jump might end up being one of the most fiercely contested competitions. The Greek Miltiadis Tentoglou is generally recognised as one of the top contenders since he has consistently been producing world-class performances and has even jumped farther than 8.40m.

Tentoglou is really good at keeping his cool and is able to make big jumps when the pressure is high. On the other hand, Europe has a lot of high-quality jumpers who can give him a run for his money, so the competition might stay open until the last round. Events such as the long jump usually led to unforgettable moments in championships, particularly when athletes achieve personal bests or break records while competing in packed stadiums.

Sprint Events: New Stars on the Rise

Sprint races are invariably one of the most exciting events at big championships. The men’s and women’s 100m almost always feature nail-biting finishes, and often the deciding of medals is made by hundredths of a second.

Young talents like Philina Schwartz are coming into the spotlight amongst the European sprint athletes after exceptional results in the national championships and youth competitions.

Excitement in sprinting gets a big boost as these events not only call for the highest level of speed, but also the athletes face the greatest level of pressure. A single false start, a slow reaction to the starting signal, or even just a very slight stumble can instantly decide the winner.

A Championship Full of Drama

The European Athletics Championships in 2026 are likely to feature a fascinating mix of established champions and emerging talents. There is something for everyone, the wonderfully tactical 1500m, the explosive, energy-charged sprint races, and highly technical field events will expose the European athletes at their best.

While the Europeans will compete against each other, show off their extraordinary skills, and sadly get acquainted with the tough reality of championships, the event will produce thrilling moments that will be remembered for a long time, and perhaps even new European records will be made. For the athletics enthusiasts, it will be a day loaded with speed, endurance, and above all, the line performances.