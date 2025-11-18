Bring Some Light Into Your Winter at the Coelmo Napoli City Half Marathon

The stunning seaside course is Italy's fastest half-marathon, with more than 100,000 runners expected to take part next year.

If you're looking at bringing some light into your winter then why not run at next year's Coelmo Napoli City Half Marathon?

It's a record breaking course, with Yeman Crippa having broken the Italian men’s record in 2022 with 59:26, while Sofiia Yaremchuk equaled the women’s national record in 2024 with 68:27.

Historically, about 30% of participants achieve a personal best, attracting both elite runners and ambitious amateurs.

But the appeal of the race goes beyond speed. The course features 16 kilometres along the Naples coastline, which represents more than 75% of the course. The race offers a flat route and stunning views of the Gulf of Naples and Mount Vesuvius.

While the scenery is spectacular, the real highlight is the beautiful surroundings combined with the city’s energetic support. Naples’ enthusiastic crowds line the route, helping runners push through the critical moments.

February weather in Naples is typically mild, around 12-15°C, providing an ideal escape from the cold and perfect racing conditions.

The event also offers a rich cultural experience. Naples is world-famous for its cuisine, giving runners the chance to enjoy authentic Neapolitan pizza, pasta, and local specialties before and after the race. With its early-season date, the Coelmo Napoli City Half Marathon is therefore an excellent preparation ahead of the spring season.

Running the Coelmo Napoli City Half Marathon is an internationally recognised experience. The event holds both the World Athletics Label and the FIDAL Gold Label, confirming its high organisational and sporting standards.

Participants can choose from three race formats:

Half Marathon – A beautiful, fast course.

Relay Race – Part of the Napoli Running Charity Program, where entry fees support local non-profit organizations.

Family Run & Friends – A fun, non-competitive walk or run for all ages, organized in cooperation with SOS Sostenitori Ospedale Santobono ETS.

All participants receive a t-shirt, medal, and post-race refreshments. Adding to the atmosphere, Naples has been named the European Capital of Sport for 2026, making the event even more special. Whether you're aiming for a personal best or seeking a strong season opener, Naples delivers.

You can sign-up to run the Coelmo Napoli City Half Marathon here today.