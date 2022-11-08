AW promotion

For athletes searching for an extra boost in training or during competitions, few other supplements offer such a powerful combination of naturally sourced vitamins and minerals than greens powders in 2022.

What are greens powders?

Put simply, greens powders are green supplements made from leafy greens, green vegetables, seaweed, probiotics, and digestive enzymes.

Available in powder form, the greens powders typically take only minutes to make and can be easily incorporated as part of a healthy diet and exercise regime.

What are the benefits of greens powders?

As any brand will tell you, greens powders offer a range of science-backed benefits for athletes and everyday consumers alike, including increases in nutrient density, detoxification support, blood sugar balance, heart health, brain health, and hormone balance. And whilst some of the best green powder supplements will be great whether you’re an athlete or not, there’s a couple of extra things athletes need to look out for.

With this in mind, let’s look at some of the best greens powders for athletes in 2022.

SuperGreen Tonik – Best Greens Powders For Athletes Overall

A premium greens powder that is revered across the supplement industry, SuperGreen Tonik provides no less than 38 vitamins, minerals, superfoods, and adaptogens arranged in clinical dosages, making it one of the most comprehensive greens powders on the market.

Developed by Adam Wright, who has chronic fatigue syndrome, the greens are designed to boost energy, increase focus, offer better sleep, reduce anxiety and boost immune system health.

Ingredients

The Tonik formula contains three incredibly transparent blends — an excellent sign for any supplement:

The Organic Greens Blend:

Horseradish tree leaf powder – 500 milligrams

Barley grass powder – 1000 milligrams

Organic spinach powder – 1000 milligrams

Collards leaf powder – 2000 milligrams

Organic spirulina powder – 2000 milligrams

The Nootropic Blend:

Rhodiola root powder and extract – 300 milligrams

Bacopa leaf powder and herb extract – 300 milligrams

Ginkgo leaf powder – 240 milligrams

L-theanine – 250 milligrams

Ashwagandha root extract – 500 milligrams

The Immune blend:

Black pepper fruit extract – 24 milligrams

Olive leaf extract – 250 milligrams

Garlic bulb extract – 250 milligrams

Dandelion leaf extract – 500 milligrams

One of the more exciting ingredients on the list is Ashwagandha Root Extract, known for its powerful anti-stress medicinal properties. It is also notable for containing anti-arthritic and anti-inflammatory agents, which is great for athletes suffering or recovering from joint pain after a hard day of training. And there is some evidence to suggest that it can raise test levels in men, meaning it could also be a core ingredient in making human tonik the best greens powder for people training.

Key vitamins and minerals include vitamins A, C, D, E, and K, vitamin B6, vitamin B12, biotin, calcium, iron, zinc, and riboflavin. Athletics Weekly has always stressed the importance of essential vitamins such as vitamin D while training, and you can check out one of the previous articles on the subject.

It is recommended that you enjoy SuperGreen Tonik in the morning with one full scoop, although you are free to enjoy the powders at any time of the day. Some have also recommended adding it to juice and smoothies.

If you’re embarking on a keto or paleo diet, you’ll also be glad to know that SuperGreen Tonic is great for these lifestyles.

Reviews

The official SuperGreen Tonik website offers a great host of user reviews, and there is great talk across social media platforms such as Twitter and Instagram. What’s more, you can find many professional reviews that sing the product’s good graces.

How to get hold of SuperGreen Tonik

You can get SuperGreen Tonik directly from the brand’s official website. A single month’s supply will cost $87 (plus shipping), while a three-months supply costs $227.

Lastly, you can buy the store’s “Healthy Bundle”, which costs $377 and will supply you with six months of SuperGreen Tonic.

Each option comes with a 1-year money-back guarantee, and you can also purchase the greens from the EU and UK if you’re outside the US.

Conclusion

Although one of the more premium greens powder options, SuperGreen Tonik offers a potent mix of vitamins and minerals that is great for anyone searching for a general boost to their training regimen.

Visit Super Green Tonik

Spruce Greens Powder – Best Tasting Greens Powder

Spruce is one of the titans of the CBD world, so we’re very excited to find that the brand is offering a similar high-quality Greens Powder product.

Starting as a family business in 2018, we’ve seen Spruce go from strength to strength, so perhaps it is little surprise that the brand has launched a very tasty greens powder containing no less than 91 ingredients.

Unlike some unflavored greens powders, which often have a bitter kale-like taste, Spruce Greens doesn’t suffer from this issue and has a delicately sweet taste, something that many reviewers have enjoyed.

Ingredients

Although some have noted that there are somewhat low levels of a few of the more essential ingredients, Spruce Greens contains no less than nine blends:

Wholefood & Prebiotic Blend — 3,000mg

Adaptogenic Herb Blend — 550mg

Detox Support Matrix — 150mg

Immunity Boosting & Mushroom Blend — 300mg

Antioxidant Blend — 710mg

EFA Fiber Blend — 500mg

Metabolism Blend — 375mg

Veggie Blend — 200mg

Digestive Enzyme & Probiotic Blend 70mg

With such a comprehensive list of ingredients within each blend, here are some of the highlights:

Broccoli powder

Spinach powder

Turmeric root powder

Reishi powder

Acai berry powder

Ginger root powder

Organic matcha green tea powder

Black tea extract

Tomato powder

Turmeric powder is, of course, one of the most powerful nutrients on the planet and is essential for its bioactive compounds that combat the damaging effect of oxidation, which can lead to chronic inflammation. Moreover, it can help ease arthritis, support cognitive function, and lower the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Another exciting addition is acai berry powder, which is nutrient-dense and loaded with antioxidants, and may help improve cholesterol levels and possibly offer anti-cancer properties.

Like Supergreen Tonik, Spruce Greens is great for those on keto and those prepping for SHTF.

Reviews

Like all Spruce product reviews dotted around the web, Spruce Greens holds near-universal acclaim and a five-star rating on the product’s official page. Like any good greens powder, we’ve also seen a host of positive reviews from both athletes and professional reviews alike.

How to get hold of Spruce Greens

You can enjoy Spruce Greens when purchased from its official site. A one-time purchase will set you back $99, while a monthly subscription will save you 20% at $79.20 (plus free shipping).

Conclusion

Although another premium offering at $99, for athletes on the lookout for a tastier greens powder, then Spruce has you covered. Being both dynamic and full of goodness, however, it could definitely be a price point worth paying.

Visit Spruce Greens

AG1 — Best Greens Powder for gut health

AG1, formally known as Athletic Greens, is a greens powder formulated explicitly for dedicated athletes searching for comprehensive nutrition that empowers gut health.

Containing no less than 75 vitamins, minerals, and whole-food sourced essential nutrients, AG1 offers several primary health benefits when enjoyed daily and as part of a healthy exercise regime:

Gut health promotion Immunity support Energy boost Recovery support

Like Spruce Greens, AG1 is also celebrated for its taste, which is noted across various professional reviews.

Ingredients

Athletic Greens ingredients are split into four proprietary blends. This is a slight disadvantage, as there is no full disclosure of the ingredient amounts. The blends, however, are as follows:

Alkaline, Nutrient-Dense, Raw Superfood Complex — 7,388mg

Nutrient Dense Natural Extracts, Herbs, and Antioxidants — 411mg

Digestive Enzyme & Super Mushroom Complex — 154mg

Dairy Free Probiotics — 38mg

Some of the most unique and interesting ingredients are as follows:

Vitamins A, C, E, K2, B7, B2 (Riboflavin), B1 (Thiamine)

Folate

Biotin

Pantothenic acid

Calcium citrate

Manganese

Potassium

Pea protein

Papaya

Spinach

Inulin

Dandelion root

Beet powder

Shiitake mushroom

One of the more notable ingredients in the list is shiitake mushroom, which you can often buy as a standalone powder. Rich in polysaccharides, the mushroom helps protect against cell damage, boosts the immune system, and helps produce white blood cells.

Another interesting ingredient is pea protein, which is rich in iron and helps aid muscle growth, weight loss, and heart health.

Although we don’t know how much pea protein is in the formula, it is one of the best sources of protein on the planet and is also better for the environment than meat-based proteins.

For those with specific dietary requirements, you’ll be glad to know that the powder contains no eggs or added sugar and is gluten, nut, and egg-free. What’s more, AG1 contains no GMOs, artificial sweeteners, colors, flavors, or preservatives.

Reviews

AG1 has amassed no less than 20,000 online reviews and enjoys a 4.5-star rating at the time of writing. While professional reviews are just as agreeable, it’s clear that AG1 also has a healthy following across social platforms; always a good sign when searching for an authentic supplement.

How to get hold of AG1

You can purchase AG1 from the product’s official online store. A one-time purchase comes in at $99 and offers 30 servings. A single subscription, however, is $79 and comes with a starter kit (containing a premium jar and shaker) and five free travel packs.

For those who want to enjoy AG1 as a couple, you can buy a double subscription for $149. This offers 60 servings of AG1, two premium jars and shakers, free vitamin D3 & K2 supplements, and five travel packs.

All subscriptions come with a 90-day money-back guarantee and can be paused or canceled anytime.

Conclusion

With a commitment to gut health, AG1 could be the best greens powder for you if you tend to suffer from digestive issues. The double subscription option is also unique and great if you have a dedicated fitness routine with a partner.

The only downside is the proprietary blend, but as AG has such a longstanding reputation for quality, we’re sure AG1 is worth taking a punt on.

Collagen Beauty Greens — Best Greens Powder for protein

For bodybuilders searching for a high-quality greens powder that offers a kick of protein, Collagen Beauty Greens by Vital Proteins should be your first stop.

For those not in the know, collagen supplements are often used by people looking to prolong vitality and reduce signs of aging — so this is an interesting mix. Therefore, the powder is designed to boost overall health, vitality, and reduce the sides of aging, perhaps not what we’re most focused on, but the protein is what makes it interesting.

Vital Proteins itself has been around for nearly a decade and is known by many as one of the world’s leading collagen supplement businesses.

Ingredients

Collagen Beauty Greens offers a refined list of 11 ingredients. While three of them are fully disclosed, the latter nine are part of a proprietary blend:

Collagen Peptides (from snapper scale) — 12g

Hyaluronic acid — 120mg

Bacillus coagulans — 20mg

Bovine hide collagen peptides

Organic wheat grass

Coconut water powder

Organic alfalfa leaf

Organic kale

Organic barley grass

Vanilla bean powder

Organic spinach

Kale is a fantastic addition to the list and is of course one of the greatest green superfoods and is packed with nutrients, including vitamins A, K, C, B7, manganese, calcium, copper, potassium, and magnesium. Some of its many health benefits include cholesterol support, cardiovascular support, anti-cancer properties, and low-calorie density which is why it’s in most greens powders that are any good.

Another notable ingredient is spinach, which is also known to prevent cancer, lower blood sugar levels, support bone health, and reduce hypertension.

Vital Proteins suggests you enjoy Collagen Beauty Greens twice a day with a single scoop. A few reviews have noted that the powder’s taste isn’t among the best, so we suggest enjoying it alongside a shake or flavored drink — something Vital Proteins recommends itself.

Reviews

Collagen Beauty Greens enjoys a host of positive reviews from health and supplement experts, while the powder enjoys largely positive reviews across online stores. Although there isn’t much talk about Collagen Beauty Greens on social platforms, you can find Vital Proteins taking up much of the upbeat talk, which is always reassuring.

How to get hold of Collagen Beauty Greens

You can enjoy Collagen Beauty Greens for as little as $27 as a one-time purchase from the Vital Proteins online store. If you’re looking to save, you can also subscribe and enjoy the powder for just $20.25 with a delivery frequency of up to 8 weeks.

At the time of writing, you can also receive 25% off your first order and 15% off each subsequent order when you buy the powder as part of a subscription.

Conclusion

With added protein and a low-budget price to boot, Collagen Beauty Greens is a great option for bodybuilders looking to boost their health and profile without breaking the bank. Although not the most glamorous greens powder on this list, we’re under no doubt it’ll do the job just as well as any other.

Amazing Grass Green Superfood — Best Organic Greens Powder

Sourced from only the best certified organic green superfoods, Amazing Grass has designed a formula that works to boost a range of areas, including:

Immune system boost

Detoxification

Digestive health

Organ support

Amazing Grass greens powder itself is nearly 20 years old and was established by Brandon Bert and Todd Habermehl. Since then, the company has enjoyed spectacular growth in the supplements industry and is one of the most revered brands in the US. Interestingly, the ingredients are largely sourced from a single family-owned farm in Kansas.

Ingredients

Like some of the other greens powders in this article, Amazing Grass Green Superfood has several proprietary blends:

Grass Green Food Blend

Grass Antioxidant Blend

EFA Fiber Blend

Digestive Enzyme & Active Culture Pre/Probiotic Blend

Vitamins and Minerals

Some of the more interesting ingredients include:

Alfalfa

Broccoli

Barley grass

Flax seed

Green tea

Chlorella

Alfalfa is a great ingredient in this list as it has been shown to help lower cholesterol but may also help blood sugar management, relieve menopause symptoms, reduce cellular damage, and treat prostate problems.

Green tea is another fantastic addition as it is high in protective polyphenols (which help the body protect against disease), may boost brain function, fat burning, and reduce the risk of heart disease.

Although the powder contains wheat and barley grass, it is gluten-free. Available flavors include chocolate, acai berry, pineapple lemongrass, and holiday cookie.

It is somewhat unusual for a greens powder to offer flavors, but this will help athletes that don’t enjoy the natural taste of the powder.

How to get hold of Amazing Grass Green Superfood

Unlike the other products in this article, Amazing Grass Green Superfood, you cannot buy the powder from an official store, although it is widely available across the internet.

You can buy 15 servings from Amazon for as little as $29.95, while a pack of 100 servings will set you back $57.50.

Conclusion

Another low-budget option with an organic kick, Amazing Grass Green Superfood offers a perfect greens powder product that’s widely available online. Although the brand isn’t as transparent as some greens powders, there’s no denying that the blends should be enough to help boost your organic fitness journey. That said we’d still probably recommend you’re better off going down the meal replacement powder route if you’re considering amazing grass greens powder.

Why Should I Get A Greens Powder Instead Of A Multivitamin?

There’s a couple of core reasons, but the main one is that greens powders in most cases have more nutrition than the average multivitamin. Multivitamins aren’t the catch all that a lot of people seem to think that they are. And this can be of particular interest to athletes, for example Vitamin d supplements can hugely boost athletic performance and this continues to climb past the RDI.

Most greens powders cover 90% of your RDI’s with the typical exception of calcium (there is a reason for this, molecule size, it doesn’t dissolve very well), but most multivitamins fail on this point too as you need to take several pills in terms of milligrams to hit daily intakes. There’s also the argument that the best greens powders are more bioavailable. This means that your body absorbs the nutrients more effectively.

Lastly a lot of greens powder supplements have digestive enzymes added to them, whilst this isn’t essential, people following a high protein diet, could generally benefit from a probiotic, for reasons that we’re sure our readers are aware of. This is generally why the best greens powder supplements manage to pip even the best multivitamins

What About Greens Powder Pills?

We generally say you should stick to greens powder rather than greens supplements, you’ll notice that the ingredients list in the powders tend to come to several grams, whereas the greens supplements that come in pill form, simply can’t get as many leafy greens into such a small capsule.