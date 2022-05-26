AW collaboration

While athletics training is, of course, key to recording those quick times on the track or eeking out those extra centimetres on the field, it has also been vital to the success of stars in other sports.

Rafael Nadal and Cristiano Ronaldo might be edging towards the end of their respective careers in tennis and football, but their training behind the scenes means they are still competing at the highest levels of their crafts.

Athleticism key to Nadal’s success

Sealing victory at the 2022 Australian Open saw Nadal land an incredible 21st Grand Slam title and become the outright leader for major titles in the Open Era. Nadal has an outstanding technical game based on an aggressive approach. The intensity in which the Spaniard plays, with his speedy footwork and heavy topspin shots, has been so effective due to the level of athleticism he's achieved from his fitness training.

While also needing the endurance of perhaps a longer-distance runner, Nadal also requires the explosive pace of a sprinter to get to the ball. It’s a difficult balance to maintain but Nadal’s efforts behind the scenes in his fitness training mean he is still one of the best in the business as per BBC at the age of 35. Similar to a 100m sprinter, Nadal’s regime has incorporated heavy weightlifting, especially during the offseason when he’s looking for those extra gains.

Bench press, trap pulldowns and bicep curls help with his upper body strength, while Nadal will also look to squats and leg extensions to help with his explosive pace. Core workouts are also said to be an important factor in his programme, which many athletics stars will testify is a key area to develop. Nadal’s fitness training has been a key part of his career and is one of the main reasons behind his success over such a long period of time.

Ronaldo an example to follow

Another heavyweight in his sport, Ronaldo has been one of the leading players of a generation and some would argue the best player football has seen. A player with exceptional talent but also with the drive to put in the work away from the cameras to better himself, Ronaldo has gone on to win titles wherever he has played.

Again, a key part of Ronaldo’s success has been the way he has looked after his body. While his specific fitness goals will be different to those of Nadal, Ronaldo has still looked to many of the same exercises used by athletic stars. In addition to his football training at Manchester United, Ronaldo is said to be at the gym at least five times a week and can spend up to four hours in each session. Planks and lunges are go-to exercises to help maintain Ronaldo’s strong core and leg strength.

Endurance to compete over 90 minutes can be built up during his training with the Red Devils, but his explosive sprints are improved with weights sessions in the gym. With his training and dedication, it’s easy to see why at the age of 37, Ronaldo is still making a significant impact in the Premier League.

Athletics training has been designed to help men and women get the most out of their bodies to perform on the track and field. Sporting stars like Nadal and Ronaldo have been able to select parts of the training regimes to great effect and hopefully, there is still more to come from this iconic duo in the future.