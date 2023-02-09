AW promotion

It seems like yesterday when the concept of artificial intelligence was naive. However, today it has taken over the world by storm. A large crowd is enamoured by the theory of it and some are still inquisitive about it. The advanced technology has created a stir in almost every industry, including healthcare, fashion, wearables, retail, logistics and more. Undoubtedly, AI has revolutionised most sectors to create a never-seen-before history.

Today, we are here to throw some light on this state-of-the-art mechanisation and how it is set to evolve the footwear world.

Fact Finding: Some statistics suggest that the global AI market is forecasted to reach a figure of USD 1,260 million by 2024.

A pinch of AI in athletic shoes

Verification

Undeniably, counterfeits have flooded the sneaker market and how! There has been a strong emergence of fake copies in brands like Nike, adidas, Puma and more. Entrupy, a product authentication technology, has been introduced to find out if a sneaker is fake or real. In the case of a sneaker, it is placed inside the device only to capture pictures from different angles and further analysed in detail using artificial intelligence. To your surprise, the counterfeit is recognised within seconds.

Prevent injuries

The role of AI in athletic shoes is indispensable today. Sports teams are making use of AI-generated footwear to help players prevent injuries. Also called smart shoes, they are designed to comprehend the peak performance of the athlete, thereby reducing injury potential.

Sneaker Fit

According to Nike, almost 60% of people are wearing the wrong shoe size. The brand has integrated artificial intelligence technology to solve this problem. A foot scanning solution has been introduced to integrate a person’s best fit. This is still in the early stages amongst most brands, but Nike believes a sneaker is far beyond just looking good.

Technology or coach?

Little did we know that shoes are soon going to coach athletes on how to run. Runvi is all geared to introduce a shoe that can monitor individual runs with the help of pressure points, power sensors and an accelerator that collects data. In a literal sense, an athletic shoe flaunts a human brain.

Smart sole

Digisole has come out with a sneaker that’s exclusive and super intelligent. The smart shoe is interactive and can behave like a personal mentor. It examines the posture, health, calories and steps; while ensuring accurate data. The gen-next shoe features auto-lacing, real-time and regulation of temperature.

As rightly said, AI is predicted to rule the sportswear industry. Significant advances in this technology can predict an athlete’s performance in every way. Apart from that, it has now become imperative to integrate AI in fashion footwear as well. With a massive increase in technology use, the shoe industry has become capable of providing tailored solutions.