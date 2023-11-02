AW promotion

The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF), now recognised as World Athletics, stands as the cornerstone of global athletics events, celebrating the prowess of sportspersons across varied disciplines. From gravity-defying jumps to incredible sprints, these events have shaped legends.

Let’s delve into the illustrious IAAF Hall of Fame, revealing stories of extraordinary athletes; individuals who not only broke records but also redefined boundaries.

Irena Szewinska

Irena Szewinska’s legacy in track and field is unparalleled. Beginning her remarkable journey at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, she clinched gold in the 4x100m relay and silver in both the 200m and long jump.

Demonstrating remarkable versatility, she transitioned to the 400m in 1973, shattering barriers by becoming the first woman to break 50 seconds in the event by 1976. Her athletics prowess is further highlighted by her 10 world records, uniquely spanning the 100m, 200m, and 400m.

Robert Korzeniowski

Robert Korzeniowski stands tall in the annals of race walking. With three consecutive Olympic gold medals in the 50km from 1996 to 2004, the Pole set a benchmark. His unmatched feat of securing both the 20km and 50km titles in the 2000 Olympics cements his legendary status.

Korzeniowski further dazzled the world with a record-breaking performance in 2002, setting a time of 3:36:03 at the IAAF World Championships a year later. Though early setbacks saw him disqualified in earlier competitions, his resurgence post-1995 made him nearly invincible.

Paavo Nurmi

Amassing nine Olympic gold medals, Paavo Nurmi’s prowess in distance running was unparalleled. He showcased his exceptional talent by clinching the 10,000m track event and cross-country titles both individually and as a team. Demonstrating remarkable stamina, he secured the 1500m and 5000m titles in an incredible feat, considering the races were held within an hour’s gap.

Beyond these stellar victories, Nurmi’s passion for competing in elite sports competitions led him to defend his cross-country titles and later break the world record by 17 seconds. His illustrious journey also saw him reclaim the 10,000m Olympic crown and win silver in the 5000m and 3000m steeplechase.

Al Oerter

Al Oerter’s feats in discus throwing have solidified his legacy in the sporting world. Remarkably, he became the first Olympian to clinch four consecutive gold medals in the same event. At just 20, Oerter stunned the world with a personal best and Olympic record of 58.36m, a feat that positioned him as the youngest gold medallist in the discus.

His triumphs continued in Rome, where he launched a record throw of 59.18m, further impressing in Tokyo with a remarkable 61.00m record. Oerter’s crowning achievement came in Mexico City, where he set an astounding Olympic record of 64.78m, etching his name into the annals of sporting greatness.

Mildred Didrikson

A dynamo in multiple disciplines, Mildred Didrikson’s prowess spanned hurdles, high jump, and javelin. At the 1932 US Olympic Trials, she dazzled, qualifying in five events and dominating in three – the 80m hurdles, high jump, and javelin. Her Olympic journey saw her clinch gold in javelin with a 43.69m throw and shatter the world record in the 80m hurdles, clocking in at 11.7 seconds.

Additionally, she leapt to a world record height in the high jump, securing silver. Beyond the track and field, Didrikson exhibited her versatility, transitioning to golf and amassing several titles. Her enduring legacy earned her recognition as the Woman Athlete of the 20th Century by the Associated Press in 1999.

Nataliya Lisovskaya

Nataliya Lisovskaya stands as an exemplar in the world of shot put, having etched her name in the annals of athletic history. Dominating the sport during the 1980s, she showcased unparalleled prowess, seising victories at the IAAF World Championships, the Olympic Games, and even the World Indoor Championships.

Lisovskaya’s Olympic performance in Seoul was nothing short of breathtaking, with each of her six throws surpassing the gold medal mark and culminating in a staggering 22.24m win. She didn’t just break records; she set them. Her unprecedented record of 22.63m remains untapped. With the best four competitions by any woman to her name and over seven 22-metre contests, Lisovskaya’s legacy in the shot put remains unmatched.