Investigations are taking place into reports of a brawl erupting at grassroots event in Kent

A UK Youth Development League match at Dartford was abandoned last month after a fight broke out between athletes.

The Southern 2B fixture for under-20 and under-17 competitors on July 30 at the Kent track saw a dispute between two team-mates spiralling out of control as fellow athletes and some adults got involved.

AW understands police were called and the incident is now being looked into by England Athletics’ welfare team.

“The officials had no choice but to abandon the match with several events still to be concluded,” one coach told AW.

“I have to say as I was there that those involved were like a pack of animals throwing punches and just seemed to want to get a piece of each other,” he added. “In all the years I have attended athletics fixtures I have never seen such violent and shocking scenes.”

The match included athletes from Herne Hill Harriers, Dartford Harriers, Bexley, Woodford Green with Essex Ladies and Victoria Park & Tower Hamlets among others.

This was the final match in the season ahead of the national finals on September 2-3.

The UK Youth Development League did not wish to comment at this stage.

