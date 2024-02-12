Stian Angermund of Norway failed test for chlorthalidone after the OCC event last August but insists he’s clean

Reigning world short-course trail running champion Stian Angermund says he is innocent and “utterly bewildered” after testing positive for banned substance chlorthalidone after winning the 55km OCC event at the Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc for the second time last year.

The 37-year-old has also won world trail running titles in 2022 and 2023 together with the Golden Trail Series in 2018 and 2021.

Angermund posted on social media: “These past months have been the most difficult and challenging of my sporting career. On the 20th October 2023, I received a life changing email from the French anti-doping agency, informing me that the urine sample taken after my victory at OCC contained the banned substance chlorthalidone.

“I’m utterly bewildered. I haven’t used any medications or supplements, nor have I ever taken or misused drugs. Where could this possibly have come from? I am a clean athlete.

“I’m currently in the process of vigorously defending my innocence and proving that I am clean. Due to my suspension and pending investigation, I won’t be competing in the summer of 2024, and there’s uncertainty around whether I’ll ever return to the world stage.

“The profound sadness and sorrow I feel in losing my career, reputation, and passion for sport cannot be overstated. This ordeal has already brought countless tears, sleepless nights, and is testing my self-esteem. I urge everyone to exercise caution and kindness, whether you choose to believe in me or not.”

Chlorthalidone is a diuretic which can be used to reduce body weight or as a masking agent.

