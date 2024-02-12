Stian Angermund of Norway failed test for chlorthalidone after the OCC event last August but insists he’s clean

Reigning world short-course trail running champion Stian Angermund says he is innocent and “utterly bewildered” after testing positive for banned substance chlorthalidone after winning the 55km OCC event at the Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc for the second time last year.

The 37-year-old has also won world trail running titles in 2022 and 2023 together with the Golden Trail Series in 2018 and 2021.

Angermund posted on social media: “These past months have been the most difficult and challenging of my sporting career. On the 20th October 2023, I received a life changing email from the French anti-doping agency, informing me that the urine sample taken after my victory at OCC contained the banned substance chlorthalidone.

“I’m utterly bewildered. I haven’t used any medications or supplements, nor have I ever taken or misused drugs. Where could this possibly have come from? I am a clean athlete.

“I’m currently in the process of vigorously defending my innocence and proving that I am clean. Due to my suspension and pending investigation, I won’t be competing in the summer of 2024, and there’s uncertainty around whether I’ll ever return to the world stage.

Thomas Roach (left) with Stian Angermund (centre) and Luca del Pero (WMTRC 2023)

“The profound sadness and sorrow I feel in losing my career, reputation, and passion for sport cannot be overstated. This ordeal has already brought countless tears, sleepless nights, and is testing my self-esteem. I urge everyone to exercise caution and kindness, whether you choose to believe in me or not.”

Chlorthalidone is a diuretic which can be used to reduce body weight or as a masking agent.

 

