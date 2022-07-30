Jake Wightman, Keely Hodgkinson, Laura Muir, Matt Hudson-Smith and Dina Asher-Smith are among a 115-strong squad for the European Championships

All of Britain’s medallists from the World Championships in Eugene are part of a 115-strong squad for the European Championships in Munich on August 15-21 in Munich, Germany.

These include Dina Asher-Smith, who hopes to return from an injury that has caused her to miss the Commonwealth Games, plus Jake Wightman, who will step down to 800m in Munich, while Keely Hodgkinson, Laura Muir and Matt Hudson-Smith are also in the team.

In some events Britain will field four athletes due to reigning champions from Berlin 2018 – such as Muir, Hudson-Smith and Asher-Smith – being allowed wild card selection. There is also a suggestion that further athletes could be added to the squad based on European rankings.

Some athletes have ruled themselves out, though, due to the busy nature of the season. They include Katarina Johnson-Thompson, Josh Kerr, Tade Ojora and Joshua Zeller.

Olympic head coach Christian Malcolm said: “After a very successful World Athletics Championships for the Great Britain and Northern Ireland team where we finished as the top European country in the placings table, we are really pleased to be taking such a strong team to Munich and giving a number of athletes a key development opportunity on the major stage.

“Several world medallists and finalists have been selected, while many others have stepped up this summer and are earning their first GB & NI vest on the European stage. This is one of the largest squads we have ever taken to a European Championships, and we are really looking forward to taking on the best on the continent next month.”

Women

100m: Dina Asher-Smith; Imani-Lara Lansiquot; Daryll Neita; Asha Philip; 200m: Dina Asher-Smith; Beth Dobbin; Daryll Neita; Jodie Williams; 400m: Victoria Ohuruogu; Laviai Nielsen; Nicole Yeargin; 800m: Alex Bell; Keely Hodgkinson; Jemma Reekie; 1500m: Ellie Baker; Melissa Courtney-Bryant; Laura Muir; Katie Snowden; 5000m: Amy-Eloise Markovc; Eilish McColgan; Calli Thackery; 10,000m: Samantha Harrison; Jessica Judd; Eilish McColgan; 3000m steeplechase: Lizzie Bird; Aimee Pratt; Elise Thorner; 100m hurdles: Jessica Hunter; Cindy Sember; 400m hurdles; Jessie Knight; Hayley McLean; Lina Nielsen; High Jump: Emily Borthwick; Morgan Lake; Laura Zialor; Long Jump: Jazmin Sawyers; Jahisha Thomas; Lorraine Ugen; Triple Jump: Naomi Metzger; Pole Vault: Holly Bradshaw; Molly Caudery; Sophie Cook; Shot Put: Sophie McKinna; Divine Oladipo; Amelia Strickler; Discus: Jade Lally; Kirsty Law; Hammer; Jessica Mayho; Charlotte Payne; Javelin: Bekah Walton; Heptathlon: Holly Mills; Jade O’Dowda; 4x100m: Dina Asher-Smith; Beth Dobbin; Imani-Lara Lansiquot; Daryll Neita; Ashleigh Nelson; Asha Philip; Bianca Williams; 4x400m: Zoey Clark; Jessie Knight; Laviai Nielsen; Lina Nielsen; Victoria Ohuruogu; Ama Pipi; Hannah Williams; Jodie Williams; Nicole Yeargin; Marathon: Becky Briggs; Rosie Edwards; Naomi Mitchell; Alice Wright; 20km Walk: Heather Lewis; 35km Walk; Bethan Davies

Men

100m: Jeremiah Azu; Ojie Edoburun; Zharnel Hughes; Reece Prescod; 200m: Charlie Dobson; Zharnel Hughes; Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake; 400m: Joe Brier; Alex Haydock-Wilson; Matthew Hudson-Smith; 800m: Ben Pattison; Daniel Rowden; Jake Wightman; 1500m: Neil Gourley; Jake Heyward; Matthew Stonier; 5000m: Sam Atkin; Andrew Butchart; Patrick Dever; 10,000m: Sam Atkin; Emile Cairess; Marc Scott; 3000m Steeplechase: Jamaine Coleman; Phil Norman; Zak Seddon; 110m Hurdles: David King; Miguel Perera; Andrew Pozzi; 400m Hurdles: Alastair Chalmers; Seamus Derbyshire; Jacob Paul; Long Jump: Reynold Banigo; Jacob Fincham-Dukes; Jack Roach; Triple Jump: Ben Williams; High Jump: Joel Clarke-Khan; David Smith; Pole Vault: Harry Coppell; Shot Put: Scott Lincoln; Discus: Lawrence Okoye; Nicholas Percy; Hammer: Nick Miller; 4x100m: Harry Aikines-Aryeetey; Jeremiah Azu; Jona Efoloko; Adam Gemili; Zharnel Hughes; Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake; Reece Prescod; 4x400m: Joe Brier; Cameron Chalmers; Lewis Davey; Charlie Dobson; Alex Haydock-Wilson; Matthew Hudson-Smith; Kevin Metzger; Rio Mitcham; Marathon: Mohamud Aadan; Luke Caldwell; Ben Connor; Andrew Davies; Andrew Heyes; Philip Sesemann; 20km Walk: Tom Bosworth; Callum Wilkinson

