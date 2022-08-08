As the dust settles on the Commonwealth Games, the Anniversary Games is confirmed for July 23 next year

The Diamond League will return to London next year for the first time in four years. The Anniversary Games will be staged on Sunday July 23, 2023.

British athletes are likely to be at the fore as they finish their preparations ahead of the World Championships in Budapest from August 19-27. It will also be a celebration for athletes returning medallists from the World Para Athletics Championships in Paris from July 8-17.

As we reported on July 27, Jack Buckner confirmed that the event was due to be staged in London next year. On the importance of London staging athletics, he said at the time: “Apart from being the biggest centre of population it has the clubs, athletes, history, heritage.

“It’s important domestically for the sport and I think it’s important conceptually because if you go anywhere in international sport then everyone wants to come to London. These global cities have a disproportionate impact. That said Birmingham will be brilliant, too, and of course we have the European [Championships] bid there.”

In addition UKA will hold a festival of athletics to engage the local community, schools and clubs with a series of events from July 20-23.

Building on the success of the 2019 festival, 2023 will see a return of the successful London Borough Connect Relays, engaging youngsters from across the London area in a day of relay races. There will also be a sports day, including races for young para athletes, Club Connect relay races for local athletics clubs and a Couch to 5km race around the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park finishing in the stadium.

Finally, the hugely popular ‘Legends Relay’ will take place within the athletics programme at the Diamond League event, with scores to be settled between some of the UK’s most successful and legendary athlete names following their 2019 battle.

Cherry Alexander, UKA’s strategic lead for major events said: “We are so excited to be returning to the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park next year! The London Stadium holds such happy memories for us and seeing athletics return to this iconic venue is going to be fantastic for the best supporters in the world.

“It’s also great to once again be inviting youngsters from across London and the local community to participate in our Festival of Athletics. There is something for everyone to enjoy and take part in over the four days and we can’t wait to bring the sport back to the capital!”

2023 Diamond League series

April 29 – China TBC

May 6 – Shanghai

May 19 – Doha

May 28 – Rabat

June 2 – Rome

June 9 – Paris

June 15 – Oslo

June 30 – Lausanne

July 2 – Stockholm

July 21 – Monaco

July 23 – London

August 31 – Zurich

September 8 – Brussels

September 16 – Eugene

