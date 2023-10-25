World Class Programme funding for 2023-24 announced by UKA with Alex Bell, Andy Pozzi, Nick Miller and Scott Lincoln among those missing out

Global gold medallists Katarina Johnson-Thompson and Josh Kerr lead a list of 67 British athletes who will benefit from Lottery funding in the run-up to the Paris Olympics.

Podium placers from the World Championships in Budapest such as Zharnel Hughes, Keely Hodgkinson, Matt Hudson-Smith and Ben Pattison are also in the latest batch of athletes in the World Class Programme.

Not surprisingly, 2022 world 1500m champion Jake Wightman has been kept on Olympic level funding, too, despite his injury hit year.

But there is disappointment for middle-distance runner Alex Bell, sprint hurdler Andy Pozzi and UK hammer record-holder Nick Miller as they are left out.

Also missing out are shot putters Scott Lincoln and Sophie McKinna, high jumper Emily Borthwick, marathoner Calli Thackery, 800m runner Oliver Dustin, sprinters Reece Prescod, Amy Hunt and Tommy Ramdhan, heptathletes Holly Mills and Niamh Emerson, plus UK pole vault record-holder Harry Coppell.

The news follows the departure of UKA technical director Stephen Maguire this month although he has been replaced in the interim by Paula Dunn.

The World Class Programme is UK Sport’s National Lottery funded initiative which has the purpose to identify, develop and support talented athletes towards medal success at the Olympic Games and other major Championships.

It is split into several levels reflecting the actual and potential performance development levels of athletes: Podium, Podium Potential, Relay and Confirmation.

UKA says it “must be confident that any athlete nominated for the WCP has the realistic potential and demonstrable performance capability and capacity to make the necessary progress to achieve a medal at least in one of the next two Olympic Games”.

UK Athletics Olympic World Class Programme Athletes for 2023-24

Olympic Podium (17): Dina Asher-Smith (Edrick Floréal, Blackheath & Bromley); Holly Bradshaw (Blackburn); Molly Caudery (Stuart Caudery, Thames Valley); Keely Hodgkinson (Trevor Painter, Leigh); Matthew Hudson-Smith (Gary Evans, Birchfield); Zharnel Hughes (Glen Mills, Shaftesbury Barnet); Katarina Johnson-Thompson (Aston Moore, Liverpool); Josh Kerr (Danny Mackey, Edinburgh); Morgan Lake (Robbie Grabarz, Windsor, Slough, Eton & Hounslow); Laura Muir (Steve Vernon, Dundee Hawkhill); Daryll Neita (Marco Airale, Cambridge Harriers); Ben Pattison (Dave Ragan, Basingstoke & Mid Hants); Jemma Reekie (Jon Bigg, Kilbarchan); Jazmin Sawyers (Aston Moore, City of Stoke); Cindy Sember (Chris Johnson, Woodford Green with Essex Ladies); Katie Snowden (Stephen Haas, Herne Hill); Jake Wightman (Geoff Wightman, Edinburgh)

Olympic Podium Potential (19): Lizzie Bird (Pat McCurry, Shaftesbury Barnet); Melissa Courtney-Bryant (Rob Denmark, Poole); Tom Gale (Robbie Grabarz, Team Bath); Elliot Giles (Jon Bigg, Birchfield); Neil Gourley (Stephen Haas, Giffnock North); Jake Heyward (Mark Rowland, Cardiff); Jessie Knight (Marina Armstrong, Windsor, Slough, Eton & Hounslow); Eilish McColgan (Liz Nuttall, Dundee Hawkhill); Naomi Metzger (Aston Moore, Trafford); George Mills (Thomas Dreißigacker, Brighton Phoenix); Jade O’Dowda (John Lane, Newham & Essex Beagles); Lawrence Okoye (Zane Duquemin, Croydon); Aimee Pratt (Thomas Dreißigacker, Sale Harriers Manchester); Anna Purchase (Mohamed Ali Saatara, Notts); Charlotte Purdue (Nic Bideau, Aldershot, Farnham & District); Dan Rowden (Jon Bigg, Woodford Green with Essex Ladies); Marc Scott (Richmond & Zetland); Jessica Warner-Judd (Mick Judd, Blackburn); Callum Wilkinson (Rob Heffernan, Enfield & Haringey)

Olympic Relays (18):

Eugene Amo-Dadzie (Steve Fudge, Woodford Green with Essex Ladies); Jeremiah Azu (Marco Airale, Cardiff); Joe Brier (Matt Elias, Swansea); Lewis Davey (Trevor Painter, Newham & Essex Beagles); Charlie Dobson (Benke Blomkvist, Colchester); Jona Efoloko (Clarence Callender, Sale Harriers Manchester); Adam Gemili (Marco Airale, Blackheath and Bromley); Alex Haydock-Wilson (Benke Blomkvist, Windsor, Slough, Eton & Hounslow); Imani-Lara Lansiquot (Ryan Freckleton, Sutton & District); Rio Mitcham (Leon Baptiste, Birchfield Harriers); Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake (Ryan Freckleton, Newham & Essex Beagles); Laviai Nielsen (Tony Lester, Enfield & Haringey); Victoria Ohuruogu (Newham & Essex Beagles); Asha Philip (Amy Deem, Newham & Essex Beagles); Ama Pipi (Linford Christie, Enfield & Haringey); Bianca Williams (Linford Christie, Thames Valley); Jodie Williams (Stuart McMillan, Herts Phoenix); Nicole Yeargin (Boogie Johnson, Pitreavie)

Olympic Confirmation Level (13):

Amber Anning (Chris Johnson, Brighton & Hove); Ellie Baker (Jon Bigg, Shaftesbury Barnet); Alyson Bell (Anne Scott, Glasgow Jaguars); Max Burgin (Ian Burgin, Halifax Harriers); Emile Cairess (Renato Canova, Leeds City); Lucy Hadaway (Matt Barton, City of York); Samantha Harrison (Vince Wilson, Charnwood); Yemi Mary John (Alan James, Woodford Green Essex Ladies); Charlotte Payne (Paul Dickenson, Reading); Tade Ojora (Joanna Hayes, Windsor, Slough, Eton & Hounslow); Aleeya Sibbons (Coral Nourrice, Newham & Essex Beagles); Matthew Stonier (Chris and Sonia McGeorge, Invicta East Kent); Joshua Zeller (Matt Kane, Bracknell AC)

