Fans in the UK will be able to watch World Athletics Indoor Tour action live over the coming month, with BBC Sport announcing broadcast coverage of five meetings in the series.

The World Athletics Indoor Tour features three tiers of competition – Gold, Silver and Bronze – in 2021, and it is five Gold-level meetings which will be shown by BBC Sport.

The televised action kicks off in Karlsruhe in Germany on January 29, with Britain’s world 200m champion Dina Asher-Smith among those racing, before events in Liévin, Boston, Toruń and Madrid.

WORLD ATHLETICS INDOOR TOUR ACTION ON BBC SPORT January 29 – Indoor Meeting, Karlsruhe

February 9 – Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais, Liévin

February 13 – New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, Boston

February 17 – Copernicus Cup, Toruń

February 24 – Villa de Madrid, Madrid

Steve Cram and Andrew Cotter will be on commentary for the first meeting in Karlsruhe, with the action starting at 18:40 local time (17:40 UK) on Friday.

The five meetings will be streamed live on BBC iPlayer, the Red Button and the BBC Sport website.

Highlights of the Karlsruhe meeting will be also be available on BBC One from 13:45-14:45 on Saturday January 30.

The scoring disciplines on the World Athletics Indoor Tour rotate each year. For 2021 the Gold-level scoring disciplines are:

Men: 400m, 1500m, 60m hurdles, high jump, long jump

Women: 60m, 800m, 3000m/5000m, pole vault, triple jump, shot put

Each athlete’s best three results will count towards their overall point score. The athlete with the most points in each scoring discipline at the end of the tour will be declared the overall winner.

The first meeting in the World Athletics Indoor Tour took place on Sunday, with the Silver-level American Track League 1 meeting in Fayetteville witnessing a world indoor shot put record by Ryan Crouser and a fast 60m hurdles by Grant Holloway.

That meeting was live streamed by World Athletics, with coverage available to watch back here (geo-restrictions apply).

